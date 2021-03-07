Vinesh Phogat wins gold in Matteo Pelicone wrestling event in Rome, reclaims top rank

Vinesh Phogat defeated Canada's Diana Mary Helen Weicker 4-0 in the 53kg final.

Rome: Living up to the expectations, star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat won her second gold medal in as many weeks with a dominant win in the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series event and reclaimed the top rank in the her category here.

The 26-year-old World bronze medallist and the only Indian woman wrestler to have qualified for the Tokyo Games, Vinesh blanked Canada's Diana Mary Helen Weicker 4-0 in the 53kg title clash.

#TOPSAthlete wrestler @Phogat_Vinesh continues her positive return to competitive action as she wins the gold medal in women’s 53 kg at the #MatteoPellicone #WrestleRome ranking series. She did not drop a point in any of her five matches in this tournament. #Wrestling pic.twitter.com/RA6t0f12e1 — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) March 6, 2021

Vinesh scored all her points in the first period and held on to her lead in the second to ensure a top-of-the-podium finish.

Vinesh had won a gold medal in Kiev last week and this performance would give her the belief that her preparations for the biggest sporting event are on the right track.

The Indian had entered the event as world number three but is back to world number one by jumping 14 points. The Canadian was ranked as low as 40 before the tournament but is now just behind Vinesh at number two.

What makes Vinesh's win even more impressive is the fact that she did not drop a single point in her five bouts in the tournament. However, she only wrestled in the three of them as she got walkovers in the other two.

Vinesh had reached the final by Canadian Samantha Leigh Stewart in the semi-final in 42 seconds. She had earlier defeated compatriot Nandini Bajirao Saolkhe in the first round.

Vinesh has already qualified for the Olympics which she secured at the World Championships in 2019.

Sarita Mor had won a silver in the 57kg on Saturday.

With inputs from PTI