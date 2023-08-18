Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who pulled out of Asian Games with a knee injury, underwent surgery in Mumbai and vowed to come back stronger.

Phogat, who was at the forefront of the protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, had got a direct entry to the Hangzhou Asian Games but suffered an injury while training.

With Phogat injured and out of contention, Antim Panghal, who had emerged as the standby at the trials, will slot into the Asian Games squad. It appears likely that the U-20 world champion will also make the World Championships squad with Phogat unexpected to be fit for the trials.

Phogat posted a picture on X, formerly Twitter, with doctor Dinshaw Pardiwala, who operated on her left knee.

“Whenever I have fallen, you have stood by my side against all odds. Just like my faith in god, my faith in you is beyond measurable. Today I look at you as not just my doctor but someone I look up to for life-advice,” she wrote in a post.

“Every conversation with you gives me confidence, hopefulness and clarity. I thank you with everything sir.

“I’m sure we will bounce back stronger than before and look back at this period as a small stepping stone to what waits ahead,” she added.