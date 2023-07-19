Antim Panghal, current Under-20 World Champion, and Sujeet Kalkal have questioned the Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) ad-hoc panel’s decision to give a direct entry to Vinesh Phogat into the Asian Games.

The ad-hoc panel, which has been appointed to run the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) till the next election, on Tuesday granted direct entries to Bajrang Punia (65kg) and Vinesh Phogat (53kg). Antim competes in the same category as Vinesh and Sujeet also wrestles in 65kg weight class.

The ad-hoc panel’s decision has led to massive controversy as both wrestlers will be going to Asian Games without taking part in trials which will be held for all weight categories across two styles.

Vinesh, Bajrang and Sakshi Malik were the biggest names to protest against outgoing WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who has been accused of sexual harassment. The protest led to IOA taking control of WFI till fresh elections are held.

Sakshi Malik and other protesting wrestlers including Sakshi’s husband Satyawart Kadiyan, Jitender Kinha and Bajrang’s wife Sangeeta Phogat have not been afforded the exemption.

While Vinesh has not competed in any competition this year, Antim won the U20 World Champion medal last year and also clinched silver at the senior Asian Championship this year. She has now slammed the decision to give Vinesh direct entry into the Asian Games.

“Vinesh Phogat has received a direct entry for the Asian Games, when she had not done any practice in the last one year. She doesn’t have any achievement in the last one year,” Panghal said in the video. “Last year, in the Junior World Championships, I had won a gold medal and became the first woman wrestler from India to achieve this feat. In the 2023 Asian Championships I won a silver medal, but Vinesh has no achievement to show in the last one year. She was also injured.”

“Sakshi Malik has also won an Olympic medal, she too is not being sent. What is so special about Vinesh that she is being sent. Just organise trials. I am not saying that I am the only one who can beat Vinesh. There are several other girls who can beat her,” said Panghal.

Vinesh was given the entry into Asian Games by virtue of being a medal winner at the World Championships last year. As per the WFI rulebook, reigning Olympic and World Champions medallists can be exempted from trials.

Panghal also alleged that during the Birmingham Asian Games also Vinesh was favoured by the officials.

“When the CWG trials were taking place, I had bouts against her, then too they (officials) cheated me. I said koi nahin (it’s okay), I will try to qualify for the Olympics by going to the (Hangzhou) Asian Games. But now they are saying they will send Vinesh. This is not done.

“They are also saying that the one who goes for the Asian Games will also go for the World Championships. And, the one who wins a medal at Worlds will go to the Olympics (in Paris). We have also been training hard for years. So, what about us?” asked Panghal.

Antim also questioned if it was time for her to quit wrestling.

“Should we leave wrestling? Tell us on what basis is she (Vinesh) being sent.”

Sujeet says 5-6 wrestlers can beat Bajrang

Reigning U23 Asian champion Sujeet Kalkal also slammed the decision and made a case for himself.

“I had wrestled with Bajrang a year back during the (Birmingham) Commonwealth Games trials, which was very close. During the trials, Bajrang was handed a direct semifinals entry and we had to contest all the bouts,” Kalkal, the reigning senior national champion and last year’s Junior Asian gold medallist, said.

“For the World Championships too (in 2022), Bajrang was given entry to compete without trials. The American wrestler (Yianni Diakomihalis) against whom Bajrang lost 0-10, I have beaten him the World Ranking series 8-2.”

Sujeet had won the World Ranking series event in July 2022.

The wrestler, who is also a U20 world championship bronze medallist, added that top athletes getting direct entries would ruin their dream of winning Olympic medals.

“I don’t say that only I can beat Bajrang. There are no less than 5-6 wrestlers in our weight category who can beat Bajrang. That’s why all the wrestlers should get equal opportunity and a fair trial should be held.

“It is also my dream to become an Olympic champion but if these wrestlers (like Bajrang and Vinesh) keep getting direct entries, then how will we fulfil our dreams,” he added.