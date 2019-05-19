Vincent Kompany to take up player-manager role at former club RSC Anderlecht after leaving Manchester City

Vincent Kompany announced on Sunday that he would be leaving Manchester City after 11 seasons to take on the role of player-manager at Belgian club R.S.C. Anderlecht.

The former City captain announced his decision on his social media channels on Sunday, a day after captaining City in its FA Cup final win over Watford that clinched a domestic treble, unprecedented in the men's game in England.

In a letter posted to social media, Kompany spoke of his decision to move to Anderlecht, the club with which he made his first senior appearance, saying that the move came about as a result of talks with new owner Marc Coucke, Sports Director Michael Verschueren and Technical Director Frank Arnesen.

Anderlecht's results have been sub-par in recent seasons, with the club finishing fourth in the league in 2018-19.

Kompany left Anderlecht in 2006 to join Hamburger SV, after which he moved to City in 2008 before the club came under Abu Dhabi ownership and became a major force in the English game.

The Belgian was immensely successful during his time in Manchester and played a vital role in the transformation of the club under their Arab owners.

