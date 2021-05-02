Sports

Viktor Axelsen tests positive for COVID-19, forfeits European badminton championship final

Axelsen returned a first positive test after beating Finn Kalle Koljonen in the semi-finals on Saturday and must isolate in Kiev. He was to face fellow Dane Anders Antonsen, who claimed his first European title with a walkover.

Agence France-Presse May 02, 2021 15:15:56 IST
Viktor Axelsen tests positive for COVID-19, forfeits European badminton championship final

File image of Viktor Axelsen. AFP

Copenhagen: Badminton World No 2 Viktor Axelsen was forced to withdraw from Sunday's final of the European Championship in Kiev after testing positive for COVID-19 .

Axelsen was to face fellow Dane Anders Antonsen, who claimed his first European title with a walkover.

"Top seed and defending champion Viktor Axelsen returned a second positive test for COVID-19 , ruling him out of contesting the men's singles final of the 2021 European Championships today," Badminton Denmark announced on Sunday.

It said the 27-year-old Axelsen returned a first positive test after beating Finn Kalle Koljonen in the semi-finals on Saturday and must isolate in Kiev.

"He will remain in hotel room quarantine for the next 13 days."

Axelsen, a singles bronze medallist at the Rio Olympics, said he was in good health.

"There is no doubt that there is nothing I would rather do than stand in the final today against Anders," the statement quoted Axelsen as saying.

"I am also really sorry that it will take another two weeks before I can come home and see my family again," he added.

"These are the conditions we have to play under in this time where isolation and quarantine is a risk that we know is present when we compete. I still feel no symptoms of illness and am otherwise in good spirits."

 

Updated Date: May 02, 2021 15:15:56 IST

TAGS:

also read

Indian women's hockey captain Rani Rampal, six other players test positive for COVID-19
Sports

Indian women's hockey captain Rani Rampal, six other players test positive for COVID-19

The Indian women's hockey core group had returned to the national camp in Bengaluru on Sunday last to restart the preparations for the Tokyo Olympics after a 10-day break.

IPL 2021: RR's Andrew Tye wonders how franchises are spending so much when people are not finding hospitals
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: RR's Andrew Tye wonders how franchises are spending so much when people are not finding hospitals

Tye left the IPL on Sunday as he feared getting "locked out" of his own country in the wake of a COVID-19 surge in India

ISSF Shooting World Cup in Baku will not take place due to coronavirus pandemic
Sports

ISSF Shooting World Cup in Baku will not take place due to coronavirus pandemic

The tournament was to take place from 21 June-2 July and would have served as good preparatory ground for all shooters who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.