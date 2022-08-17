Vijender Singh vs Eliasu Sulley Boxing Live Streaming: Check out the live streaming details of Vijender Singh’s bout against Eliasu Sulley in Raipur.

Vijender Singh will be back in the ring for the first since last year in a historic bout on 17 August. Vijender, the Olympics bronze medallist from the 2008 Beijing Games, has a 12-1 record in professional boxing. He will be fighting his 14th bout in Raipur, Chattishgarh. This will be the first professional boxing fight to be held in the city.

Vijender will be raring to get back to winning ways after he lost his first professional bout last year against Russia's Artysh Lopsan in a fight that took place in Goa. The Indian boxing legend trained for the fight in Manchester for over six weeks with his regular coach Lee Beard who wasn't able to train him last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's all you need to know about Vijender Singh's upcoming professional bout:

Who will Vijender Singh fight on 17 August?

Vijender Singh will take on Ghanain boxer Eliasu Sulley in ‘The Jungle Rumble’ on 17 August. Eliasu Sulley is the reigning national West Africa Boxing Union Champion and boasts an 8-0 record as a professional boxer.

Where will Vijender Singh’s boxing match be held?

Vijender Singh’s bout against Eliasu Sulley will be held at the Babir Juneja Stadium in Raipur.

What time will Vijender Singh’s bout start?

‘The Jungle Rumble’ event which will feature Vijender Singh’s fight against Eliasu Sulley will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch Vijender Singh’s bout?

Vijender Singh’s fight will be shown live on Sports18 Khel and will also be live streamed on Voot.

What did Vijender Singh say before the match?

Talking about the upcoming bout, Vijender Singh said, "Jab tak maar na pade, tab tak app fit nahi hote. Maine toh bahut maar khayi hain in sparring (You don't get fit till you get hit. I have taken a lot of blows on the body in sparring). I am back training with Lee Beard in Manchester. It has been over six weeks. We did sparring and hard training in sprinting and swimming. I am feeling very fit. We have watched Sulley's videos and have made our plans for him. We have done all the training to be ready for the bout."

