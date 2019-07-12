Vijender Singh set for US debut against Mike Snider; ace Indian boxer confident of knocking American opponent down early

Newark: Indian boxing star Vijender Singh will be back in action after more than a year when he takes on American Mike Snider in an eight-round super middleweight contest at Newark on Saturday.

WBO Oriental and Asia Pacific super middle-weight champion Vijender holds a record of 10-0 (7 knockouts).

"I think it's going to be a great show. I'm focused on my boxing career and my craft. I want to fight two more times this year, keep busy and work towards a world title opportunity," he said in a pre-bout press conference at Newark.

"I am fully geared up for this fight and my strategies against Mike Snider are already in place as discussed with my team including trainer Lee Beard. I am ready to knock down Snider in the early rounds," he added.

On the other hand, Snider, who holds a record of 13-5-3, is confident of defeating the Indian boxer.

"My trainers looked at Vijender and watched several of his fights. They told me what he does well and what we can do to exploit his weaknesses. The game plan is going to come from my trainers and what they've seen," he said.

"There's always pressure on me because I never go off anyone else. I love winning fights people say I can't win. I always love proving people wrong. I've been doing that my whole life," he added.

The fight between Vijender and Snider will be telecast live in India on Sunday at 4:30 am onwards on Sony Ten 1.

