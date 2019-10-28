Associate Partner

Vienna Open 2019: Local favourite Dominic Thiem beats Argentina's Diego Schwartzman to claim 16th career title

Sports Agence France-Presse Oct 28, 2019 09:35:51 IST

Vienna: Top seed Dominic Thiem claimed his 16th career title and fifth of 2019 on Sunday with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 comeback win over Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in the Vienna ATP final.

Vienna Open 2019: Local favourite Dominic Thiem beats Argentinas Diego Schwartzman to claim 16th career title

Dominic Thiem of Austria returns the ball to Diego Schwartzman of Argentina during their final match at the Erste Bank Open tennis tournament in Vienna, Austria. AP

The 26-year-old Austrian delighted a packed home crowd in a victory stretched over two hours and 25 minutes.

Thiem improved to 9-0 in his home country this year, having also lifted the Kitzbuhel trophy in August without dropping a set.

World number five Thiem is the first player to lift five tour-level trophies in 2019, breaking a five-way tie with Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Daniil Medvedev.

The Roland Garros runner-up added Vienna to Kitzbuhel, Beijing, Barcelona and Indian Wells.

Updated Date: Oct 28, 2019 09:35:51 IST

