Right from Alia Bhatt in Darlings to Vidya Balan in Sherni to Yami Gautam in A Thursday, actresses in recent times have made fiercely bold choices that highlight the social issues we mostly shy away from.

Bollywood’s revived love for movies with social commentary, which uses humour, satire, and drama to reach wider audiences, has opened up discussions on social taboo subjects as well.

Let’s discuss a list of Bollywood actresses that have given a strong message on social taboos.

Alia Bhatt in Darlings

Alia Bhatt has chosen a topic like domestic violence in the movie Darlings. Darlings says that when it comes to domestic violence, there are no gray areas. It doesn’t allow an abusive husband to fall into the safety net of social conditioning and eating and drinking habits. Alia Bhatt has undoubtedly, brought out this issue in the most appealing way. Alia Bhatt delivers an excellent performance in the movie.

Yami Gautam in A Thursday

With A Thursday, Yami Gautam has once again proved why her fans have much anticipated her performance. Her nuanced portrayal of Naina Jaiswal has left fans waiting to watch more of her! The thriller ends with a message on behalf of a vulnerable section of the population. The actress has managed to give us a powerful message with the brilliant performance by Yami Gautam.

Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime 2

Delhi Crime is back and this time with a more intense tale. Powerhouse talent Shefali Shah is riding on a high horse, and this time she is back with the second season of the popular crime drama Delhi Crime 2. After solving a heinous criminal case in Season 1, the trailer sees Shefali Shah reprising her role as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi. In season 1, The whole audience was amazed at terrific work of Shefali, We are all very keen to witness the actor in season 2 as well.

Nushrratt Bharuccha in Janhit Mein Jaari

With the film, Janhit Mein Jaari, Nushrratt Bharuccha highlighted the issue of over population and the need to contraceptives especially for women, she successfully manages to spark conversations on safe sex. The actress takes on challenging task of selling condoms in small town of MP in in Janhit Mein Jaari. The actress has left us speechless with her unprecedented performance as Manokama. This is a story of a young girl, who takes up a challenging job selling condoms in a small town of MP, India. Nushrratt Bharuccha s performance is more powerful than ever and we can most certainly say that the actress deserves a humongous credit for the same.

Vidya Balan in Sherni

Sherni tackles several diverse issues. Vidya Balan anchors this tragic hunt for a tigress.

Balan excels as a resolute forest officer battling sexism and corruption, as well as nature, in this satirical thriller from Newton director Amit V Masurkar. Vidya Balan is outstanding in her role.

