Veterans Mark Cavendish, Chris Froome to compete in star-studded Tour of Germany
Deceuninck Quick-Step rider Cavendish, 36, rolled back the years to win four stages on this year's Tour de France to take the green points jersey.
Legendary sprinter Mark Cavendish and four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome are set to be included in a star-studded field for this month's Tour of Germany.
Cavendish and Froome will race in the four-stage race from 26-29 August.
His tally saw the Englishman equal Eddy Merckx's 46-year-old record tally of 34 stage wins to write his name in Tour history.
Froome, 36, who rides for Israel Start-Up Nation, will also take part in the race around Germany which starts on the Baltic coast at Stralsund and finishes in Nuremberg.
Also included in the 132-strong field are German sprinters Andre Greipel, who will retire at the end of this season, and Nils Politt, who also won a stage on this year's Tour.
