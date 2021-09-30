Rupinder Pal Singh has announced his retirement from hockey after 13 years within the Indian team having played 223 matches.

Rupinder Pal Singh, a veteran of the Indian hockey team, has announced his retirement on a high. Last month, India ended a 41-year wait for an Olympic medal at the Tokyo Summer Games where the team won a bronze medal.

In a tweet, Rupinder said, "I would like to inform you about my decision to retire from the Indian hockey team. The past couple of months have undoubtedly been the best days of my life. Standing on the podium in Tokyo along with my teammates with whom I have shared some of the most incredible experiences of my life was a feeling I will cherish forever."

"I believe it is time for me to make way for young and talented players to experience every great joy I have felt in these last 13 years of representing India."

"I have had the honour of wearing the India jersey in 223 matches and each of these matches are special for I had the privilege of playing for this great sport-loving nation," Rupinder stated.

"I am leaving the team feeling happy and content as we have conquered the greatest dream which was to win an Olympic medal for India. I will carry with me nothing but great memories of playing with some of the most talented players in world hockey and I have immense respect for each one of them. My teammates have been a great pillar of support all these years and I wish them the best as they surge ahead in taking India to newer heights in hockey," he added.

Rupinder's career saw him win gold medals at the 2014 Asian Games, 2011 and 2016 Asian Champions Trophy; silver medal at 2013 Asia Cup, 2014 Commonwealth Games and 2012 Asian Champions Trophy followed by bronze medals at 2018 Asian Games, 2014-15 and 2016-17 Hockey World League to be finished by the third place at the Tokyo Olympics recently.

At the Tokyo Games, Rupinder scored four goals - against New Zealand, twice against Spain and fourth against Germany.

"None of this success I enjoy today would have been possible without the support and encouragement from my friends and family, particularly my mother and father. I walked into every match thinking of them," he went on to say.

"I thank Hockey India for having their faith in me all these years. I also thank Baba Shersha Wali Academy and coaches, Firozpur where my journey in hockey began. I thank my friends & coaches from Faridkot from where I have some very fond memories as a young player. I also thank coaches late Shri Jasbir Singh Bajwa, Shri OP Ahlawat and my friends from Chandigarh Hockey Academy who have played a big role in my formative years as a player."

"I am grateful to all the coaches who trained me to become a better player and I thank all the support staff - the scientific advisors, the physios, the masseurs, video analysts who have all been a big part of this success story... Fans are truly the ones who make the sport more enjoyable and I was very fortunate all these years to enjoy the support of some very passionate fans of hockey. I wish that you will continue to support me the same way you always have as I move on from the Indian Team and begin a new chapter both on the personal and professional front."