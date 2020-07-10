Verdict on Manchester City's appeal against two-year UEFA ban to be announced on Monday
UEFA punished Manchester City in February for “serious breaches” of rules monitoring club finances and failing to cooperate with investigators.
Manchester City will get the verdict on Monday in its appeal against a two-year ban from UEFA competitions.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday set the date to publish the ruling from its panel of three judges.
The urgent verdict from a hearing held on 8-10 June by video link will likely have few details of the judges’ reasons and evidence heard. A full written verdict typically takes months to prepare.
The allegations included that City, owned by Abu Dhabi’s royal family, misled UEFA over several years to meet financial integrity rules required to enter the Champions League.
UEFA-appointed experts opened their investigation after leaked club emails and documents were published by German magazine Der Spiegel in November 2018. They were obtained by a hacker from Portugal.
UEFA had previously signed off on City’s submitted accounts since 2014. That year, UEFA fined City €20 million ($22.6 million) of its Champions League prize money in a first wave of assessments of European clubs’ finances.
