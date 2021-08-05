The abusers told Vandana Katariya's family that India lost because 'too many Dalits have made it to the team.'

India player Vandana Katariya's family was subjected to casteist slurs after the women's hockey team lost to Argentina in the semi-finals at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Vandana is part of the Indian team that scripted history in Tokyo by reaching the semi-finals for the first time. They lost to Argentina 2-1 on 4 August in a closely fought contest, and will now take on Great Britain in the bronze medal match.

The Argentina defeat, however, brought misery for Vandana's family as two men from the upper caste hurled abuses at the family in their village, according to a report in the Times of India.

"Suddenly, right after the match, we heard loud noises. Crackers were being burst outside our house. When we went outside, we saw two men from our village — we know them and they are upper castes — dancing in front of our house," Vandana’s brother Shekhar told Times of India.

"They used caste slurs, insulted our family and said the Indian team lost because too many Dalits have made it to the team. They went on, saying that it’s not just hockey but every sport that should keep Dalits out. Then, they took some of their clothes off and started dancing again…It was a caste-based attack,” Shekhar's complaint to the police read.

The report added that one of the accused has been detained by the police, however, an FIR is yet to be registered.

One of the top players in the team, Vandana made history in the South Africa match by becoming the first Indian women's player to score a hat-trick in Olympics as the team won 4-3. The victory helped India reach the quarter-finals for the first time.