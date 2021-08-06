Sports

Valiant India fall short in women’s hockey bronze match at Tokyo Olympics; golfer Aditi Ashok impresses in third round

Check out photos from Day 14 of Tokyo Olympics 2020

The India women's hockey team may have lost their bronze medal match against Great Britain at Tokyo Olympics 2020 but won the hearts of many across the country for their spirited performance throughout the tournament. Even in the bronze medal match, Rani Rampal and Co had bounced back from 0-2 down to take a 3-2 lead, but faltered in the end, losing the match 3-4. AP

Golfer Aditi Ashok remained on course for an Olympic medal, retaining her second spot after round three of the women's competition. She unleashed five birdies and two bogeys on Friday. AP

Meanwhile, wrestler Bajrang Punia lost his semi-final bout to Azerbaijan's Haji Aliyev in the men's 65 kg freestyle semi-finals. He remains in contention for a bronze. Here, he is seen fighting Iran's Morteza Ghiasi in his campaign opener on Friday. AP

The Indian quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Rajiv Arokia, Tom Noah Nirmal and Amoj Jacob took part in the men's 4 x 400m relay. While they shattered the Asian record, they narrowly missed out on the final, finishing in ninth place. Twitter @WeAreTeamIndia

Shaunae Miller-Uibo, of the Bahamas, successfully defended her 400m gold following a victory in Friday's final. She completed a double for the Bahamas after Steven Gardiner had won the men's race on Thursday. AP

Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei celebrates winning the men's 5000m race. His victory comes a week after claiming silver in the men's 10,000m race. AP

Faith Kipyegon, of Kenya shattered an Olympic record to claim victory in the women's 1,500m event. She set a new Olympic record time of three minutes, 53.11 seconds. AP

