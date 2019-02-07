Valencia demand apology from Getafe president Angel Torres for 'racist' comment on defender Mouctar Diakhaby

Barcelona: Valencia demanded an apology from Getafe president Angel Torres on Wednesday after he made a comment they described as ‘racist’ about defender Mouctar Diakhaby during a radio interview.

“Valencia regret and condemn the racist term used for the player Mouctar Diakhaby,” Valencia said in a statement on Wednesday.

Getafe and the Spanish FA (RFEF) could not immediately be reached for comment.

Valencia beat Getafe 3-2 on aggregate in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals but last week’s second leg at Mestalla was overshadowed by the fight that broke out at the end of the match between the players and coaches from both sides.

French defender Diakhaby was banned for four matches for his involvement in the brawl.

The club also complained about insults from Torres towards their coach and technical team.

“We demand in relation to all of this ... an immediate apology and public rectification,” Valencia added.

Reports in Spain say the RFEF are investigating the comments made by Torres.

