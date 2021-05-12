French tennis federation director-general Amelie Oudea-Castera said potential spectators at the 30 May - 13 June Grand Slam must demonstrate proof that they had a negative PCR or antigen test within 48 hours of attendance, or bear a certificate of vaccination.

Paris: French Open fans must show they are free from COVID-19 if they want to be among the small number of spectators allowed to attend this year's Roland Garros, organisers said on Wednesday.

Oudea-Castera added that up to 5,388 spectators would be admitted at the Roland Garros site in western Paris until 8 June, in line with current French government coronavirus -related regulations on fan-based events.

That figure will go up to 13,146 from 9 June thanks to the government's decision to raise fan numbers to a 65 percent limit of actual capacity.

The tennis federation, however, has not received a waiver concerning the curfew currently in force in France, meaning there will be no fans present for evening sessions.

The nationwide curfew, presently between 7 pm and 6 am, will be pushed back to 9 pm on 19 May.

This year's Roland Garros has already been pushed back by one week, with organisers hoping the COVID-19 situation in France will have improved enough to maximise the number of fans.

Last year's Roland Garros was delayed by four months due to the pandemic. A maximum of 1,000 spectators were allowed on site each day.