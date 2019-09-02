Uzbekistan hold Indian women's football team to draw in second international friendly in Tashkent

New Delhi: The Indian senior women's football team was on Monday held to a draw in their second international friendly against Uzbekistan at the Yakkasari Stadium in Tashkent.

India took the lead early in the second half through forward Sandhiya Ranganathan, but the home side fought back with a little over 10 minutes of regulation time left in the game, as Lyudmila Karachik equalised through a penalty.

It was a free-flowing game that ebbed and flowed both ways, as both sides tried to break the deadlock.

India forward Bala Devi had the first real chance of the match for the away side, as she lined up a free-kick from close range. However, her effort went wide.

AIFF Emerging Player of the Year Dangmei Grace troubled the Uzbekistan defenders from the right wing, while goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan made some smart saves at the other end.

It was after the change of ends, however, that India found the breakthrough that they were looking for, as Bala raced forward and played Sandhiya through on goal and the latter converted the chance on the 52nd minute.

India almost doubled their lead a few minutes later, when Ranjana Chanu galloped down the left flank and whipped it in across the face of the goal. unfortunately, nobody was present in the box to convert the chance.

Uzbekistan, however, kept probing at the Indian defence, and got their reward in the form of a 78th minute penalty, which was converted by Lyudmila Karachik.