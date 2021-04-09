US sprinter Obi Igbokwe accepts 30-month suspension after testing positive for use of anabolic steroids

The 24-year-old tested positive in an out-of competition test on 26 May, 2020, for a metabolite of dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT or oral turinabol), USADA said.

Los Angeles: Obi Igbokwe, who won mixed relay gold at the 2019 athletics World Championships in Doha, has accepted a 30-month suspension after testing positive for an anabolic steroid, the US Anti-Doping Agency said Thursday.

"After considering the case, including the substantial assistance that Igbokwe provided, USADA determined that a 30-month sanction was appropriate," the agency said in a statement.

Igbokwe's period of ineligibility is dated from 26 May, 2020 and will conclude in November of 2022 — ruling out a bid to qualify for the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics.

Igbokwe ran the anchor leg for the United States in the heats of the 4x400m mixed men's and women's relay at the World Championships in Doha, but did not run in the final.