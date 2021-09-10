07:14 (ist)

Leylah Fernandes speaks after the match: I have no idea how I won that. I would say it's thanks to the New York crowd. They cheered me on, they never gave up and they pushed me to win. Thank you New York!

This is years and years and years of hard work and blood and tears. This is years of sacrifices. I just wanted to be in the final, and I don't really know how I got the last point and how I'm here but I'm so glad.

There's so much that's happened. I was able to meet Billie Jean King, I met Juan Martin del Potro. Steve Nash is here in my box! I don't know what's been the best thing.

I remember when I was younger, my dad used him as an example, and told me I had to work hard like Steve Nash. Hopefully, we can have a tennis match soon.

At this moment, I'm just going to enjoy my victory with my team, and worry about the final tomorrow. I don't care who I have to play, I just want to play that final!