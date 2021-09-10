US Open Live Score: Follow live score and updates from the women's semi-finals at Flushing Meadows in New York.
File image of Emma Raducanu and Maria Sakkari. AP
US Open women's semi-finals preview: A pair of unseeded teenagers will take the stage in the US Open women's semi-finals: 18-year-old Emma Raducanu of Britain and 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez of Canada.
The 73rd-ranked Fernandez takes on No 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka in the first semi-final on Thursday night. She is trying to duplicate the feat of countrywoman Bianca Andreescu, who won the US Open in 2019 when she was 19.
Sabalenka is in her second straight major semi-final and trying to reach her first Grand Slam final.
Play in that match is scheduled to begin at 7 PM on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
That will be followed by the 150th-ranked Raducanu against No 17 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece. Raducanu is the first female qualifier to get to the final four at the US Open in the professional era, which began in 1968.
Sakkari also made her first Slam semifinal this year at the French Open. To go further she'll have to beat Raducanu who hasn't dropped a set yet in Flushing Meadows.
None of the four women remaining in the tournament ever has played in a Grand Slam final.