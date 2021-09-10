live

US Open women's semi-final LIVE: Emma Raducanu up early break in first set against Maria Sakkari

US Open Live Score: Follow live score and updates from the women's semi-finals at Flushing Meadows in New York.

FP Sports September 10, 2021 03:30:15 IST
File image of Emma Raducanu and Maria Sakkari. AP

Highlights

07:27 (ist)

Raducanu vs Sakkari

Up next for the second semi-final will be another teenager in Emma Raducanu taking on Maria Sakkari. Yet another first-ever match up. Raducanu is coming through qualifying and hasn't yet dropped a set
07:14 (ist)

Leylah Fernandes speaks after the match: I have no idea how I won that. I would say it's thanks to the New York crowd. They cheered me on, they never gave up and they pushed me to win. Thank you New York!

This is years and years and years of hard work and blood and tears. This is years of sacrifices. I just wanted to be in the final, and I don't really know how I got the last point and how I'm here but I'm so glad.

There's so much that's happened. I was able to meet Billie Jean King, I met Juan Martin del Potro. Steve Nash is here in my box! I don't know what's been the best thing. 

I remember when I was younger, my dad used him as an example, and told me I had to work hard like Steve Nash. Hopefully, we can have a tennis match soon.

At this moment, I'm just going to enjoy my victory with my team, and worry about the final tomorrow. I don't care who I have to play, I just want to play that final!
07:09 (ist)

Game, Set, Match: Leylah Fernandez wins 7-6, 4-6, 6-4

Backhand into the net from Sabalenka, and Fernandez has a point in this game. 0-15. DOUBLE FAULT FROM SABALENKA! 0-30!! Has the pressure gotten to Sabalenka? Yet another first serve missed! ANOTHER DOUBLE FAULT! LEYLAH FERNANDEZ HAS TRIPLE MATCH POINT! This is massive! SABALENKA HITS LONG! Leylah Fernandez is into her first-ever Grand Slam final! This is a dream run from the 19-year-old, she's taken the tennis world by storm and she's just knocked out the second seed!
06:24 (ist)

Aryna Sabalenka takes the second set 6-4!

Forehand fired into the net by Fernandez, 15-0. Sabalenka wins back to back points and now she has three set points! Is this the moment that everything changes in this match? IT MIGHT JUST BE! Sabalenka hits a forehand volley winner and we head into a deciding set!
05:40 (ist)

Leylah Fernandez takes the first set 7-6!

Two gorgeous back-to-back forehand winners down the line from Aryna Sabalenka and she's up 2-0. She seems to misjudge a Fernandez serve on the next point, and awkwardly hits it into the net. 2-1. Sabalenka goes for serious power on a forehand during a rally, but hits it long. 2-2. Error from Sabalena, 2-3 to Fernandez! Fernandez' turn to hit a backhand long, 3-3. Two points for Fernandez, and the 19-year-old looks poised to take this first set. Sabalenka makes two errors in a row, and FERNANDEZ WINS THE FIRST SET!
05:09 (ist)

Leylah Fernandez* 3-4 Aryna Sabalenka (*denotes next server)

Uh oh, is Sabalenka getting flustered here? Double fault to squander the first point, and then a terrible forehand return to make it 0-30. And she's just given Fernandez three break points after hitting a forehand wide. First serve missed again, what's going on here? Second serve is hit hard, and Fernandez can't return. 15-40. Sabalenka wins another point, she forces Fernandez to her forehand side and then hits a lovely flat forehand winner into the empty side of the court. 30-40. Fernandez still has one breakpoint! Oh lord. Another double fault from Sabalenka! It's a break for Fernandez and we're back on serve in this first set.
04:53 (ist)

Leylah Fernandez 0-2 Aryna Sabalenka* (*denotes next server)

Great work from Sabalenka to win the first couple of points and put some serious pressure on Fernandez early on in this first set. Sabalenka hits a return long, 15-30. Oh lovely stuff from Sabalenka. She unleashes some huge forehands to win the next rally and get break point. She breaks with a strong forehand winner! Great start from the second seed.

Sept 10, 2021 - 07:58 (IST)

Raducanu* 2-0 Sakkari (* denotes next server)

Sakkari with a poor serve this time. A double fault, 99mph second serve, brings up two break points for Emma Raducanu. Sakkari tries to play a slice backhand drop shot but it hits the top of the net. BREAK! Five first serves missed from Sakkari in that game.

Sept 10, 2021 - 07:53 (IST)

Raducanu 1-0 *Sakkari (* denotes next server)

Emma Raducanu to get the match underway. Patchy start from the British teenager to quickly concede two break points. And she quickly shuts the door to bring it to deuce. A backhand lands into the net and Sakkari has another chance. And once again it is not converted. Sakkari with two forehands going well long already. An ace followed by a backhand into the net from Sakkari. Three break points come and go.

Sept 10, 2021 - 07:45 (IST)

Who are you backing?

Sept 10, 2021 - 07:42 (IST)

Pre-match talk

Emma Raducanu: "Helpful to have so many matches, have been filled with confidence with each match. To play on Ashe [Arthur Ashe stadium], under the lights, I am eager to get out there. I have just been focusing on myself."

Maria Sakkari: "At least I have a bit of experience playing in a semi-final. I am positive, confident and looking forward to it. I really like to play with the crowd. This is probably the best crowd I've played under. It brings out the Greek spirit in me!"

Sept 10, 2021 - 07:34 (IST)

Who are the Original 9?

As we wait for the second semi-final to get underway, a read on the Original 9. A quick intro: Billie Jean King and eight other women of the "Original 9" signed $1 contracts and broke away from the US tennis establishment to form the Virginia Slims circuit in 1970. It helped launch the WTA Tour, which now offers millions in global prize money.

Sept 10, 2021 - 07:30 (IST)

Ceremony on Arthur Ashe Stadium recognises and celebrates the 'Original 9'

Sept 10, 2021 - 07:30 (IST)

Team Canada celebrates Leylah Fernandez

Sept 10, 2021 - 07:29 (IST)

Maria Sakkari's run to the semi-finals

RD128: bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR) 6-4, 6-3

RD64: bt Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 6-4, 6-2

RD32: bt Petra Kvitova (CZE x10) 6-4, 6-3

RD16: bt Bianca Andreescu (CAN x6) 6-7 (2/7) 7-6 (8/6), 6-3

QF: bt Karolina Pliskova (CZE x4) 6-4, 6-4

Sept 10, 2021 - 07:28 (IST)

Emma Raducanu's run to the semi-finals

RD128: bt Stefanie Voegele (SUI) 6-2, 6-3

RD64: bt Zhang Shuai (CHN) 6-2, 6-4

RD32: bt Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) 6-0, 6-1

RD16: bt Shelby Rogers (USA) 6-2, 6-1

QF: bt Belinda Bencic (SUI x11) 6-3, 6-4

Sept 10, 2021 - 07:27 (IST)

Raducanu vs Sakkari

US Open women's semi-finals preview: A pair of unseeded teenagers will take the stage in the US Open women's semi-finals: 18-year-old Emma Raducanu of Britain and 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez of Canada.

The 73rd-ranked Fernandez takes on No 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka in the first semi-final on Thursday night. She is trying to duplicate the feat of countrywoman Bianca Andreescu, who won the US Open in 2019 when she was 19.

Sabalenka is in her second straight major semi-final and trying to reach her first Grand Slam final.

Play in that match is scheduled to begin at 7 PM on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

That will be followed by the 150th-ranked Raducanu against No 17 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece. Raducanu is the first female qualifier to get to the final four at the US Open in the professional era, which began in 1968.

Sakkari also made her first Slam semifinal this year at the French Open. To go further she'll have to beat Raducanu who hasn't dropped a set yet in Flushing Meadows.

None of the four women remaining in the tournament ever has played in a Grand Slam final.

