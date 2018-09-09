US Open women's final was only about Naomi Osaka's cool head, not Serena Williams' temper or chair umpire's decisions

On Saturday, two big hitters took to court for what would have been a historic US Open final no matter which way the results went. Had they gone the way of Serena Williams, she would have had a record-equalling 24 Grand Slam titles. Now, the pendulum having swung the way it has, a Japanese woman has won a Grand Slam title for the first time — also the first singles Major won by any Japanese player, male or female.

The winner of the contest was undisputed, certainly, but not solely by the scoreline. Naomi Osaka emerged victorious in every way it was possible on Saturday night at Flushing Meadows, and she showed that repeatedly, even if the atmosphere marred her experience considerably.

For all that is said of the pair’s shot-making and how similar it is, there is one big difference between Williams and Osaka, who has long modelled and shaped her own game on that of Williams. That key difference is a simple one — but one so many athletes, and indeed, tennis players, have overlooked over the years — keeping a cool head. Williams may (and does) have a perfect game in almost every way, but her temper — on full display at Flushing Meadows on Saturday — raged as much as her forehand did, this time with chair umpire Carlos Ramos on the receiving end. The 23-time Major winner and GOAT began with missing crucial shots, committing some howling unforced errors.

Picture, if you will, how the first set was going: singularly the way of Osaka. Early on, as Williams hit a couple of uncharacteristic shots into the net and faulted, Osaka held her cool with a couple of forehands that only be described as unreturnable.

The crowd was firmly in favour of Williams, and they faltered not once in showing it. With a few boos peppering some great Osaka shots, it marred what should have just been a solid showing of two immensely talented champions. As loud whoops filled the stadium for the clear crowd favourite, all Osaka did was keep her head down — and in the game. Rattling off winner after winner, even if Osaka herself was a bit rattled, she didn’t show it. Perhaps part of it was her Japanese heritage — or perhaps not. In other words, maybe she’s born with it — or maybe it’s all just Naomi.

On Saturday night, although this was a singles final, it appeared there were four competitors out there on stage. Williams, Osaka, Williams’ temper and the US Open crowd: and two of those four were in their worst possible form. As Osaka scored point after point, the crowd grew not incensed but unrulier by the moment, and onto the second set, it seemed as though they wanted to rob Osaka of every possible sense of victory — heightened after she convincingly claimed the first set. Part of a win is the feeling of euphoria when you lift the trophy — a feeling Williams knows all too well. Osaka, all of twenty, playing — and then winning — her first Grand Slam final, was deprived of the best part of that win.

The ceremony this year was one of the most disappointing I have seen in the over two decades since I have been watching tennis. Fans can be polarised and create somewhat of an experience for players, but Saturday’s crowd was particularly poorly-behaved. Between cheering for Serena’s outbursts and booing Osaka, the crowd reached a head at the presentation ceremony, which should have been the happiest moment of Osaka’s career so far.

Instead, it became an effort by the host, the tournament director and Williams to quieten an unruly, jeering bunch of fans who marred the sport even after the game was done.

Moments after becoming the first Japanese Grand Slam winner in history, winning record-high prize money and beating one of the greatest tennis players of all time, Osaka should have been grinning, laughing and celebrating. Instead, she was sniffling, and even her celebrations with her family watching on in the box were muted.

When she should have been smiling from ear to ear and her tears should have been those of joy, Osaka, all of twenty, showed her age as she tried to hide her eyes beneath her visor. When it was time for her to accept her trophy, watched by two legends of the women’s game — her beaten rival Williams and former World No 1 Chris Evert — Osaka did what no player should ever have to do: apologise. Through tears, only moments after she made history, Osaka choked out, “I’m a huge Serena fan, I’m sorry it had to end this way.” The crowd did not just attack a vulnerable player — but made it exponentially worse by attacking someone so young.

Saturday may have been marred by Williams’ outbursts. But Saturday was not about Williams’ anger or Carlos Ramos’ decisions or Patrick Moratoglou’s coaching. Saturday was about one person: Osaka and how she made history. Or at least it should have been. It’s a pity that the crowd didn’t appear get the memo.

Saturday was about Osaka’s cool head and her flawless game. Saturday should have been the story of how a young girl with big dreams faced her idol on the biggest stage imaginable and in a moment where so many would be overwhelmed, remained unshakeable, unflappable, calm, cool, collected and all of the adjectives anyone could use to describe her.

On Sunday, the headlines should read that Osaka won the US Open. Not that Serena Williams lost it.

As fans, however, we should all be hopeful for the absolute champion we saw on court — a champion who looks poised for many more titles to come. At twenty years old, with a head full of dreams and a kitty of brilliant shots, it’s only just the beginning for Osaka.