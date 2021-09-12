live

US Open Women's Final LIVE: Teenagers Emma Raducanu, Leylah Fernandez clash in bid to win maiden Slam

US Open: Follow live score and updates from the women's final at Flushing Meadows in New York.

FP Sports September 12, 2021 00:25:46 IST
Auto refresh feeds
US Open Women's Final LIVE: Teenagers Emma Raducanu, Leylah Fernandez clash in bid to win maiden Slam

File image of Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez. AP

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Sept 12, 2021 - 01:22 (IST)

Leylah Fernandez has taken down some big names already!

Over the past four rounds she has toppled three of the world’s Top-5 players, Naomi Osaka, Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka. Her other victim was no slouch either, the in-form former champion Angelique Kerber. This sequence of results has seen Fernandez become the youngest player to beat multiple Top-5 opponents at the same Slam since 17-year-old Serena Williams’ title US Open run in 1999.

Sept 12, 2021 - 01:14 (IST)

Who do you think will win their maiden Grand Slam title tonight?

Sept 12, 2021 - 01:11 (IST)

Fernandez and Raducanu are the 20th and 21st unseeded Grand Slam finalists of the Open Era and the sixth and seventh in New York. However, this year’s US Open is the first time two unseeded players have faced one another in a major final.

Sept 12, 2021 - 01:09 (IST)

How will this match affect the WTA rankings?

Both finalists are projected to break into the Top 50 in Monday’s new rankings. Fernandez will be No 27 with a runner-up finish and No 19 should she lift the trophy. Raducanu, meanwhile, is set to move to at least No 32, climbing to No 23 by winning the title. Fernandez’s run in New York has also thrust her into contention to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals.

Sept 12, 2021 - 01:00 (IST)

It will be the pair's first meeting on the WTA circuit!

Sept 12, 2021 - 00:48 (IST)

Leylah Fernandez' path to the final:

Sept 12, 2021 - 00:37 (IST)

Emma Raducanu's path to the final:

Sept 12, 2021 - 00:18 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the US Open!

It's the women's final today, and what an exciting prospect we have on our hands! Teenagers Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez have both taken the tournament by the storm, and the pair will face off in a bid to become the youngest Grand Slam winner since Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon 2004! Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates.

Preview: Tennis will have its youngest Grand Slam champion in 17 years when 18-year-old Emma Raducanu faces 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez.

It's the first major final between unseeded players in the professional era and the winner becomes the youngest Grand Slam winner since Maria Sharapova's victory at Wimbledon in 2004.

Fernandez has the tougher road to the final, with four straight three-set victories. Three of them were against players ranked in the top five. The Canadian has spent 12 hours, 45 minutes on the court, five hours more than Raducanu.

The qualifier from Britain hasn't dropped a set in the tournament, trying to become the first player to win the US Open without doing so since Serena Williams in 2014.

Williams, then 17, played in the last Grand Slam final between two teenagers when she beat Martina Hingis, 18, at the 1999 US Open.

With inputs from AP.

Updated Date: September 12, 2021 00:38:36 IST

TAGS:

also read

US Open 2021: Win over Naomi Osaka gives me a lot of confidence, says teen Leylah Fernandez
Sports

US Open 2021: Win over Naomi Osaka gives me a lot of confidence, says teen Leylah Fernandez

Fernandez said it was a matter of finding the proper position to deal with Osaka's first serve, which landed 63% of the time to 80% for Fernandez.

US Open 2021: Leylah Fernandez relishing New York's support in big wins
Sports

US Open 2021: Leylah Fernandez relishing New York's support in big wins

After crucial points, Leylah Fernandez would raise her right fist or windmill her arms, firing herself and crowds inside packed stadiums. And she's won many critical points at US Open.

US Open Women's Singles Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online
Sports

US Open Women's Singles Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

Here's everything you need to know about the live broadcast of the US Open 2021 women's singles final between Emma Raducanu vs Leylah Fernandez