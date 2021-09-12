US Open: Follow live score and updates from the women's final at Flushing Meadows in New York.

It's the women's final today, and what an exciting prospect we have on our hands! Teenagers Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez have both taken the tournament by the storm, and the pair will face off in a bid to become the youngest Grand Slam winner since Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon 2004! Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates.

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the US Open!

It will be the pair's first meeting on the WTA circuit!

Both finalists are projected to break into the Top 50 in Monday’s new rankings. Fernandez will be No 27 with a runner-up finish and No 19 should she lift the trophy. Raducanu, meanwhile, is set to move to at least No 32, climbing to No 23 by winning the title. Fernandez’s run in New York has also thrust her into contention to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals.

Fernandez and Raducanu are the 20th and 21st unseeded Grand Slam finalists of the Open Era and the sixth and seventh in New York. However, this year’s US Open is the first time two unseeded players have faced one another in a major final.

Who are you backing to win their first Grand Slam title? ✳️ In their only meeting, in the girl's singles event at 2018 Wimbledon, Raducanu had won 6-2, 6-4

Over the past four rounds she has toppled three of the world’s Top-5 players, Naomi Osaka, Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka. Her other victim was no slouch either, the in-form former champion Angelique Kerber. This sequence of results has seen Fernandez become the youngest player to beat multiple Top-5 opponents at the same Slam since 17-year-old Serena Williams’ title US Open run in 1999.

Leylah Fernandez has taken down some big names already!

Preview: Tennis will have its youngest Grand Slam champion in 17 years when 18-year-old Emma Raducanu faces 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez.

It's the first major final between unseeded players in the professional era and the winner becomes the youngest Grand Slam winner since Maria Sharapova's victory at Wimbledon in 2004.

Fernandez has the tougher road to the final, with four straight three-set victories. Three of them were against players ranked in the top five. The Canadian has spent 12 hours, 45 minutes on the court, five hours more than Raducanu.

The qualifier from Britain hasn't dropped a set in the tournament, trying to become the first player to win the US Open without doing so since Serena Williams in 2014.

Williams, then 17, played in the last Grand Slam final between two teenagers when she beat Martina Hingis, 18, at the 1999 US Open.

With inputs from AP.