Leylah Fernandez speaks after the match: It's incredible, I have no idea what to say. It's going to be hard to recuperate but Emma played amazing tennis, so congratulations to her and her team. I'm very proud of myself, the way I played these past two weeks and especially having the crowd here has been amazing. It's been great having you cheer me like you have, thank you New York.

To my family and team, thank you for always believing in me. You guys have been with me when I was at my lowest, when I was suffering and having a tough time. You've also been there in the best of times, you've always had my back. I hope to be back here soon in the final. and next time perhaps with the right trophy.

I just want to say something. I know this day has been especially hard for New York, and everyone in the United States. I hope I can be as strong and resilient as New York has been these past twenty years. Thank you for cheering me, I love you New York.