US Open Women's Final Highlights: Raducanu beats Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 for first Grand Slam title

US Open: Follow live score and updates from the women's final at Flushing Meadows in New York.

FP Sports September 12, 2021 00:25:46 IST
US Open women's final features Leylah Fernandez (L) and Emma Raducanu (R) in an all-teenager final. AP

Highlights

04:00 (ist)

03:42 (ist)

Game, Set, Match, Championship: Emma Raducanu wins 6-4, 6-3!

03:18 (ist)

Emma Raducanu* 6-4, 4-2 Leylah Fernandez (*denotes next server)

Point for Fernandez, and Raducanu responds by hitting a cannon of a backhand down the line to make it 15-15. Oh, Raducanu is putting on a show here, she hits a forehand down the line on the other side of the court to make it 15-30. Poor miss from Leylah Fernandez, she was under no pressure there but she sent a backhand wide of the court. 15-40 and two break points to Raducanu. Raducanu hits a forehand wide, 30-40. OH MY WORD! RADUCANU BREAKS AGAIN AND SHE HAS THE LEAD THANKS TO A LOVELY PASSING FOREHAND!
03:11 (ist)

Emma Raducanu* 6-4, 2-2 Leylah Fernandez (*denotes next server)

Two big points for Raducanu early out of the gates, and she's up 0-30 already. It's a great response to the break. She misses a cross-court forehand, 15-30 now. Oh, beautiful cross-court backhand winner from Leylah Fernandez! 30-30. Raducanu replies with one of her own, 40-30. That one kissed the line on its way out, it was inch-perfect. Break point to Raducanu and she breaks with a great return of Fernandez's second serve, it's hit right back at the Canadian and she can't even move to react. We're back on serve!
03:06 (ist)

Emma Raducanu 6-4, 1-2 Leylah Fernandez* (*denotes next server)

A long-ish rally ends after Fernandez is unable to reach the ball in time to hit it up and over the net, instead sending her running forehand into the net. 15-0. Raducanu's turn to make an error, she hits a backhand into the net. 15-15. Couple of errors from Raducanu, and within the blink of an eye, it's Fernandez who has break points! This has been such an evenly matched affair! Raducanu does well to press the issue on the next point, hitting a powerful forehand towards Fernandez that the Canadian fails to return. 30-40. Service winner from Raducanu, it's deuce. Both these athletes are really showing incredible fortitude when in difficult situations. Advantage Raducanu thanks to a service winner. Raducanu misses a forehand, back to deuce. Fernandez wins back to back points from Raducanu errors and she breaks in the second set! GAME ON
02:48 (ist)

Emma Raducanu takes the first set 6-4!

Fernandez will serve to stay in the set. She overcooks a desperate lob and Raducanu is up 0-15. Fernandez responds by winning the next point, but Raducanu is right back on her, and she forces Fernandez into hitting a shot long. 15-30. An incredible return from Fernandez, and suddenly, she has a couple of set points! Fernandez responds well, upping her game and winning the next two points to make it deuce. She then hits a shot long and Raducanu has another set point. Service winner from Fernandez, we're back to deuce. Huge cross-court forehand from Raducanu and Fernandez can't send it back. Set point #4. Raducanu takes the first set with a forehand down the line!
02:04 (ist)

Emma Raducanu* 2-0 Leylah Fernandez (*denotes next server)

What a return from Raducanu! She steps up to Leylah Fernandez's second serve and hits a backhand winner. 0-15. Double fault from Fernandez, 0-30. Unforced error from Fernandez now, and she's facing three break points in her very first service game. Raducanu hits a forehand long and the crowd erupts in applause at Fernandez's first point of the game. Oof, such a good point from Fernandez. It's a longish rally, and Fernandez manages to take control of it, sending Raducanu wide and then when the Brit tries to recover and come back into the centre of the court, Fernandez just casually sends a winner whistling past her into the direction she came from. Raducanu misses a shot and Fernandez has just saved three break points here! Lovely work from Raducanu to approach the net quickly to deal with a drop shot and then get the point with a backhand winner. Advantage Raducanu! ACE! Deuce again. Ah, another double fault. Advantage Raducanu. Her fifth break point of the game, can she finally convert? Nope, she's hit a backhand into the net. Another missed backhand from Raducanu, advantage Fernandez! Missed forehand from Fernandez, it was very low down and she tried to dig it out, but to no avail. Back on deuce, it's deuce #4. Huge forehand from Fernandez at the net and a scrambling Raducanu can't return it. Advantage Fernandez. We're back on deuce, and then Raducanu gets her sixth break point! SHE BREAKS!
00:18 (ist)

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the US Open!

It's the women's final today, and what an exciting prospect we have on our hands! Teenagers Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez have both taken the tournament by the storm, and the pair will face off in a bid to become the youngest Grand Slam winner since Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon 2004! Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates.

Sept 12, 2021 - 04:20 (IST)

That's it from us folks!

What a match that was! Neither player had a clear advantage over the other, and it was end-to-end stuff, with several memorable back-and-forth games sprinkled throughout! However, Emma Raducanu did ever so well to up the ante in the perfect moments, and with some very good tennis, became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam in the Open Era. Do make sure to tune back in tomorrow, when Novak Djokovic takes on Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final. Until then, goodbye and goodnight!

Sept 12, 2021 - 04:13 (IST)

Emma Raducanu is the US Open 2021 Women's Singles Champion!

Sept 12, 2021 - 04:08 (IST)

Emma Raducanu speaks after the match: First of all, I really want to congratulate Leylah and her team, she played some incredible tennis and has beaten some of the top players in the world. The level was extremely high and I hope we play each other in many more tournaments and hopefully finals.

As for this three weeks in New York, I would say having such a supportive team, the LTA my agent, and everyone back home watching on TV, thank you so much for your support over the years.

Thank you for making me feel so at home from my first qualifying match, you have spurred me on in some difficult moments and I hope me and Leylah put on a good match today.

Sept 12, 2021 - 04:00 (IST)

Sept 12, 2021 - 03:49 (IST)

British Twitter is loving this!

Sept 12, 2021 - 03:47 (IST)

Leylah Fernandez looks very, very disappointed

The Canadian is still arguing her case with officials on the sidelines, and it's easy to see why she feels wronged. She had momentum on her side, and it looked like she might break back, but the break for Raducanu's injury really took the wind out of her sails. Still, no one can take away from Fernandez the run she's had in this tournament. She's beaten so many incredible players on her way to the final, including the likes of Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber and Elina Svitolina! Take a bow Leylah, you've done so well!

Sept 12, 2021 - 03:44 (IST)

Emma Raducanu is your US Open 2021 women's single champion!

Sept 12, 2021 - 03:42 (IST)

Game, Set, Match, Championship: Emma Raducanu wins 6-4, 6-3!

Sept 12, 2021 - 03:30 (IST)

Emma Raducanu* 6-4, 5-3 Leylah Fernandez (*denotes next server)

Leylah Fernandez will serve to remain in the tournament, and all she can do at the moment is just make sure she holds serve. Fernandez hits long, Raducanu wins the first point. 0-15. Raducanu's forehand is inches wide of the line, 15-15. Raducanu clips the top of the net with her forehand, and the ball falls back onto her side. 30-15. Raducanu hits a pretty tame smash from the net towards Fernandez, but Fernandez appears to be caught out by the relative lack of speed, and she sends an awkward shot into the net. Fernandez hits the net with a backhand, and Raducanu has championship point!  Missed backhand from Raducanu, and we go to deuce.

This is a high, high pressure situation. Another missed backhand, and Fernandez has advantage! Great return from Raducanu. and it catches out Fernandez, whose resultant shot is hit wide. Another big forehand from Raducanu, and Fernandez can't hit it back at her. Championship point #2. Raducanu fires a forehand into the net! Deuce #3. 

Oh my word, Fernandez is not out of this yet! The Canadian lands a peach of a forehand deep into the corner of the court and Raducanu can't connect. Advantage to the Canadian. Raducanu misses a forehand and Fernandez remains alive!!

Sept 12, 2021 - 03:21 (IST)

Emma Raducanu 6-4, 5-2 Leylah Fernandez* (*denotes next server)

Can Fernandez replicate what Raducanu did earlier on in the set and break right back? Raducanu begins with an ace, 15-0. Fernandez then engages in a rally, sends Raducanu out wide and then hits a shot behind Raducanu, who was caught out by the change in direction. 15-15. Fernandez hits a shot long, 30-15. Excellent cross-court forehand from Raducanu, and Fernandez can't return it. 40-15. Service winner, Raducanu is one game away from her first Grand Slam title!

Preview: Tennis will have its youngest Grand Slam champion in 17 years when 18-year-old Emma Raducanu faces 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez.

It's the first major final between unseeded players in the professional era and the winner becomes the youngest Grand Slam winner since Maria Sharapova's victory at Wimbledon in 2004.

Fernandez has the tougher road to the final, with four straight three-set victories. Three of them were against players ranked in the top five. The Canadian has spent 12 hours, 45 minutes on the court, five hours more than Raducanu.

The qualifier from Britain hasn't dropped a set in the tournament, trying to become the first player to win the US Open without doing so since Serena Williams in 2014.

Williams, then 17, played in the last Grand Slam final between two teenagers when she beat Martina Hingis, 18, at the 1999 US Open.

With inputs from AP.

Updated Date: September 12, 2021 04:23:08 IST

TAGS:

