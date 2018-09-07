New York: Serena Williams and Madison Keys will attempt to make it another all-American women's final at the US Open.
Williams is looking to reach the final for the ninth time. She plays a semifinal against No 19 seed Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia, who is appearing in the last four of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. Sevastova ousted defending champion Sloane Stephens in the quarterfinals and has never faced Williams.
Keys, the No. 14 seed and runner-up a year ago, faces No. 20 Naomi Osaka of Japan in the night's other semifinal. Keys has beaten Osaka all three times they have played, including this year at the French Open and two years ago at the US Open when she rallied from a 5-1 deficit in the third set.
Williams first won at the US Open in 1999 and has won the tournament six times. She is looking for a 24th Grand Slam singles trophy that would tie Margaret Court for the most in tennis.
Updated Date: Sep 07, 2018 04:13 AM
04:13 (IST)
At US Open 2018, Serena proving yet again that where there’s a Williams, there’s always a way
Twenty-three singles Major titles, one of them won while pregnant, a Grand Slam final after child-birth, a litany of doubles titles and Olympic gold, and still, she said, “I have a long way to go to win.” These were the words of Serena Williams following her 6-3, 6-4 win over World No 8 Karolina Pliskova at the quarter-finals of the US Open on Wednesday, in what was a revenge match after Pliskova had ousted Williams from the 2016 US Open.
Anuradha Santhanam on Serena Williams' incredible comeback.
04:05 (IST)
Road to the semi-finals: Anastasija Sevastova
First round: beat Donna Vekic 6-2 2-6 6-3
Second round: beat Claire Liu 6-3 6-1
Third Round: beat Ekaterina Makarova 4-6 6-1 6-2
Fourth Round: beat 7-Elina Svitolina 6-3 1-6 6-0
Quarter-finals: beat 3-Sloane Stephens 6-2 6-3
04:02 (IST)
Road to the semi-finals: Serena Williams
First round: beat Magda Linette 6-4 6-0
Second round: beat Carina Witthoeft 6-2 6-2
Third Round: beat 16-Venus Williams 6-1 6-2
Fourth Round: beat Kaia Kanepi 6-0 4-6 6-3
Quarter-finals: beat 8-Karolina Pliskova 6-4 6-3
03:56 (IST)
Anastasija Sevastova aims to reach first Grand Slam final
Four years after retiring from tennis due to a string of injuries, 28-year-old Anastasija Sevastova is looking to make it to her first-ever Grand Slam final. Sevastova upset defending US Open champion Sloane Stephens on Tuesday, defeating the third-seeded American in straight sets to reach her first Grand Slam semi-final.
03:56 (IST)
Serena Williams looks to make it to finals on US Open return
A year after giving birth to her daughter, Serena Williams is aiming to make it to the final of the US Open on her return to Flushing Meadows. Williams passed her toughest test at this year’s US Open with flying colours on Tuesday, beating eighth seed Karolina Pliskova in straight sets to reach her ninth consecutive semi-final at Flushing Meadows. Williams will be the heavy favourite to lift her first Grand Slam trophy since the Australian Open in 2017 and equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam titles.
03:56 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's US Open LIVE blog. We are into the final four in the women's singles – Serena Williams takes on Anastasija Sevastova first and then it is Madison Keys, who will face Naomi Osaka.