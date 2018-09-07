New York: Serena Williams and Madison Keys will attempt to make it another all-American women's final at the US Open.

Williams is looking to reach the final for the ninth time. She plays a semifinal against No 19 seed Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia, who is appearing in the last four of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. Sevastova ousted defending champion Sloane Stephens in the quarterfinals and has never faced Williams.

Keys, the No. 14 seed and runner-up a year ago, faces No. 20 Naomi Osaka of Japan in the night's other semifinal. Keys has beaten Osaka all three times they have played, including this year at the French Open and two years ago at the US Open when she rallied from a 5-1 deficit in the third set.

Williams first won at the US Open in 1999 and has won the tournament six times. She is looking for a 24th Grand Slam singles trophy that would tie Margaret Court for the most in tennis.

