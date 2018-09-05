Four matches to watch on Tuesday, the ninth day of the US Open (x denotes seeding):
Rafael Nadal (ESP x1) v Dominic Thiem (AUT x9)
World number one Nadal will seek to continue his US Open title defense, taking on Thiem for a place in the semi-finals.
Ninth-seeded Austrian Thiem is in his fourth Grand Slam quarter-final, but his first outside Roland Garros – where he was soundly beaten in the final by Nadal three months ago.
Nadal has beaten Thiem three times at the French Open and seven times in 10 meetings – all on clay.
Thiem admitted he was hoping the hard courts of Flushing Meadows would prove "more comfortable" but he'll still face an uphill battle against the 17-time Grand Slam champion whose stellar 2018 campaign also includes Masters titles in Monte Carlo, Rome and Toronto.
Serena Williams (USA x17) v Karolina Pliskova (CZE x8)
Eighth-seeded Czech Pliskova insists she has the game to challenge 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams as they battle for a semi-final berth.
Pliskova, the three-time WTA tour ace leader who briefly ascended to world number one last year, has surprised Williams before at the US Open, beating her to reach her first Grand Slam final in 2016.
"I know she has a big game, but I have a big game too," said Pliskova.
Williams, a six-time champion who missed last year's US Open as she gave birth to her daughter Olympia, is on a mission, seeking a title that would see her match Australian Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 major titles and let her avoid her first year since 2011 without a Grand Slam crown.
Juan Martin del Potro (ARG x3) v John Isner (USA x11)
Giants collide when third-seeded del Potro – who claimed his lone Grand Slam title at the 2009 US Open – takes on Isner – the last American main remaining in the draw – for a semi-final berth.
Del Potro, the 6-foot-6 (1.98m) Tower of Tandil knows it will be a battle against 6-foot-10 (2.08m) Isner, who has blasted a tournament-leading 112 aces.
Both players have reached Grand Slam semi-finals this year, del Potro at Roland Garros where he cruised past Isner in the fourth round and Isner at Wimbledon.
Which will make it to another Grand Slam final four on Tuesday?
Sloane Stephens (USA x3) v Anastasija Sevastova (LAT x19)
Defending champion Stephens finds a familiar foe across the net in Sevastova, beaten by the American at the same stage last year as Stephens roared to the title as an unseeded player.
Since her maiden Grand Slam triumph, Stephens has reached a second major final at the French Open.
She has reached the quarter-finals with the loss of just one set. Sevastova has gone three sets in three of her first four matches, including a roller-coaster fourth-round victory over seventh-seeded Elina Svitolina.
Serena Williams takes on Karolína Plíšková
Juan Martin Del Potro beats John Isner to reach semi-finals!
On the fifth point, Isner sends his forehand wide from the net to give Del Potro a 3-2 lead. On the ninth point, Isner, at full stretch at the net, hits the net to give Delpo another mini break and even though he won a point off Del Potro's serve, Isner can do nothing more as Del Potro wins the tie-breaker and with it, the third set.
Del Potro seals the second set with a love hold! An early break helped Del Potro take control of the set and with Isner tiring out in the heat, it was smooth sailing for the Argentine.
Isner gets the mini-break at the seventh point after Del Potro sends his backhand wide. An ace and an unreturnable serve follow to give him three set points. Del Potro saves two off his serves but Isner wins the first set 7-6 (5) with his ninth ace!
Anastasija Sevastova beats Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-3!
The 19th seed is through to the semi-final with a straight-sets win over defending champion Sloane Stephens. Serving for the match, the Latvian raced to a 40-0 lead but Stephens clawed her way back to 40-30. However, Sevastova makes it to her first Grand Slam semi-final after Stephens nets her return.
Anastasija Sevastova wins the first set!
Stephens vs Sevastova 2-6*
What a way to seal the set! Sevastova sends a crashing forehand at 0-40 to seal the first set 6-2 against the defending champion!
04:41 (IST)
Gametime!
The ladies have made their way to the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Belt up!
04:30 (IST)
Head-to-Head
Serena-Plíšková head-to-head stands at 1-1. Serena won their first meeting in 2014, but the Czech girl had her revenge two years later at the US Open semis, when she shocked the American 6-2,7-6.
04:23 (IST)
Predictions?
04:21 (IST)
Serena Williams takes on Karolína Plíšková
03:13 (IST)
Juan Martin Del Potro through to semi-final
Del Potro through to his second successive US Open semi-final!
03:09 (IST)
Juan Martin Del Potro beats John Isner to reach semi-finals!
03:00 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 6-7, 6-3, 7-6, 5-2*
Del Potro is relying on his service game to get him over the line and it is working for him as he holds without breaking a sweat. The physio rushes back on and massages both of Del Potro's thighs.
02:56 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 6-7, 6-3, 7-6, *4-2
Del Potro isn't moving well and Isner wraps up the hold in quick time. Whatever is troubling Del Potro, this is the perfect time for Isner to up the tempo and attack Del Potro's serve.
02:51 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 6-7, 6-3, 7-6, 4-1*
Isner has come back strongly after losing the first two games and gets a breakpoint only squander it with a long forehand. Del Potro saves the breakpoint with an ace and then wraps up the game to maintain his lead. Meanwhile, Del Potro has called for a physio. No treatment as of yet but the physio might return at the next changeover.
02:48 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 6-7, 6-3, 7-6, *3-1
30-15 to Del Potro after he follows up his ace with a couple of errors. A long forehand later, Isner is staring at another break only to turn it around and hold.
02:40 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 6-7, 6-3, 7-6, *3-0
Isner, with his strapped left knee, gives his all to get on the end of Del Potro's forehands around the court but to no avail. The American tries to get on the end of Del Potro's drop shot but can't get to it and limps to his seat. Del Potro is firmly in the driver's seat.
02:35 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 6-7, 6-3, 7-6, *2-0
Longer rallies in the Isner service than in Del Potro's. Delpo sends his forehand well wide and then Isner finds the net as he attempts to fire in a backhand winner down the line. Two errors from Isner and Del Potro has a double breakpoint. Isner saves one with an ace out wide but a blistering backhand from Del Potro gets him the break!
02:31 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 6-7, 6-3, 7-6, 1-0*
And the players are back from their 10-minute break, hopefully, fresher and energised. Well, at least Del Potro is as he coasts through his service to bag a love hold.
02:23 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 6-7, 6-3, 7-6, *0-0
The players have now taken a 10-minute break under the extreme heat policy.
02:21 (IST)
Juan Martin Del Potro wins third set 7-6 (4) on tie-break!
02:10 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 6-7, 6-3, 6-6*
Del Potro hold to 15 and we go into the tie-break. Isner won the first set on tie-break but can he do it again?
02:04 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 6-7, 6-3, *5-6
After three games where no points were won by the returner, Del Potro wins two points before normal service resumes and Isner holds. Del Potro will now serve to force the set into a tie-breaker.
01:59 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 6-7, 6-3, 5-5*
And Del Potro responds with a love hold. It's gonna be tie-break once again, isn't it?
01:58 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 6-7, 6-3, *4-5
Isner responds with a love hold of his own.
01:56 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 6-7, 6-3, 4-4*
Love hold for Del Potro. Don't think Isner will win if this goes to five sets considering the state he is in. There's no power in his returns to trouble Del Potro.
01:51 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 6-7, 6-3, *3-4
In the longest game of the set, Isner saves a breakpoint with a backhand winner down the line. He then fires down an ace on his second serve to hold.
01:42 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 6-7, 6-3, 3-3*
Del Potro with two uncharacteristic back to back double faults to allow Isner back in the game at 30-30. At 40-40 Isner, with Del Potro rushing to the net, tries for a forehand pass from the baseline but hits the net. Del Potro holds.
01:39 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 6-7, 6-3, *2-3
A couple of good forehand winners along with a brilliant drop shot sees Isner hold. Isner is slowly getting back into the match.
01:32 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 6-7, 6-3, 2-2*
That was poor judgement from Del Potro. He thinks Isner's backhand is long and pulls out of the shot only to see the ball land well within the baseline. That is followed by an unforced error to give Isner double breakpoint. However, Isner squanders them and Del Potro goes on to hold.
01:28 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 6-7, 6-3, *1-2
For all his inability to trouble Del Potro's serve, Isner still does enough to hold to 15.
01:26 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 6-7, 6-3, 1-1*
Del Potro goes through his serve in quick time and gets a love-hold. Isner neither having the legs to get to Del Potro's shots nor the power to force the third seed into an error.
01:20 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 6-7, 6-3, *0-1
Breakpoint for Del Potro right from the offing but Isner gets to deuce with a powerful forehand winner and then holds with an ace (obviously) and an unreturnable serve.
01:17 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 6-7, 6-3, 0-0*
After a long break where both players change into dry clothes, John Isner will get us started in the third set.
01:11 (IST)
Juan Martin Del Potro wins second set 6-3
01:07 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 6-7, *5-3
Isner holds and Del Potro will now serve for the second set.
01:02 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 6-7, 5-2*
The heat is clearly taking a toll on both players but it's Isner who's struggling more as Del Potro seals his hold at 15 with a fiery ace. The third seed moves to within a game of levelling the match at 1-1.
00:58 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 6-7, *4-2
Isner looks well on his way to a love-hold but Del Potro battles back to deuce helped along the way by an Isner double fault. However, the Argentine sends his backhand long and Isner holds with an ace.
00:55 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 6-7, 4-1*
Del Potro follows up the break with a quick love hold to consolidate his lead at 4-1.
00:52 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 6-7, *3-1
Triple breakpoint! Yes you read that right! Del Potro races to a 40-0 lead and even though he manages to win a point, Del Potro seals the break to take a 3-1 lead!.
00:48 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 6-7, 2-1*
Del Potro with another easy hold. At the changeover, the Argentine asks the chair umpire permission to go change his sweat-soaked shorts only to be denied. He will have to wait till the end of the set to go for a fresh pair.
00:43 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 6-7, *1-1
Contrasting holds in the opening two games in the second set. Del Potro holds his to 15 but gets a chance to break Isner only for the American to ace his way out of trouble.
00:37 (IST)
John Isner wins the first set!
00:23 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 6-6*
We have a tie-break in the first set. A crosscourt forehand winner and an Isner error gives Del Potro a 30-0 lead. Isner nicks a point with an underarm forehand winner only to follow it up with a shot into the net and a wide backhand.
00:18 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner *5-6
At 15-30, Isner sends down an ace but then gives Del Potro the first break point of the match after sending a forehand long. But he saves the breakpoint before hitting a forehand winner and a drop shot to hold.
00:14 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 5-5*
Another easy hold for Del Potro.
00:08 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner *4-5
Aces no 4, 5 and 6 helps Isner hold after being 15-30 down.
00:04 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 4-4*
No signs of a break for either player so far. Del Potro holds for 4-4.
00:02 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner *3-4
That forehand winner from Del Potro in the last game was just too good!
23:59 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner *3-4
Isner leads 30-0 before Del Potro comes up with a perfectly-placed forehand winner right on the baseline to pinch a point. Isner nets a forehand but wins two points in the trot to hold.
23:55 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 3-3*
Del Potro pins Isner to the corner and the American tries to get out of it with a backhand slice but nets it. Del Potro makes it 30-0 with an ace. Isner nicks a point with a forehand winner down the line. Del Potro holds his serve with a two perfectly-placed forehand winners.
23:51 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner *2-3
A forehand winner is followed by a perfectly set up cross court angles volley by Isner. He then takes a 40-0 lead and seals his hold after Del Porto hits his return long.
23:48 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 2-2*
Isner sends his return off Del Potro's second serve long and Del Potro makes it 30-0 with an ace down the middle. That is followed by another long return from Isner and Del Potro holds his serve with a forehand winner.
23:45 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner *1-2
Isner races to a 40-0 lead and predictably wins the game with an ace.
23:44 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 1-1*
If Isner can, so can Del Potro. The Argentine holds with an ace.
23:40 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner *0-1
Isner starts with a double fault and follows it up with a return to the net but he gets back into the game with a delightful half-volley. The American then gets his hold with an ace down the T.