Quarter-final matches on Wednesday, the 10th day of the US Open (x denotes seeding):
Marin Cilic (CRO x7) v Kei Nishikori (JPN x21)
Nishikori goes into the 15th installment of an intriguing rivalry with an 8-6 record over Cilic. But it's the big Croatian who won their most important meeting – the 2014 US Open final.
In fact Cilic has won all three of their clashes at the US Open – beating Nishikori in the second round in 2010 and in the third round in 2012.
Seeded seventh, Cilic has reached two Grand Slam finals in the past 18 months, falling to Roger Federer in the final of the Australian Open in January. He'll be eager to make up for the disappointment of a second-round exit at Wimbledon.
Nishikori, a former world number four, is working his way back after injury cut short his 2017 campaign.
Novak Djokovic (SRB x6) v John Millman (AUS)
Millman, ranked 55th in the world, posted the biggest win of his career when he stunned five-time champion Roger Federer to reach the quarter-finals.
The Swiss great had some advice for Millman on how to extend his giant-killing run against sixth-ranked Wimbledon champion Djokovic.
"He just has to bring it again," Federer said, adding that Millman's intensity was a difference maker in his four-set defeat.
Millman might also benefit if the conditions are as muggy on Wednesday night as they were for his match against Federer, who wilted in the humid weather.
Djokovic, who crushed Millman in their only prior meeting at Queen's Club this year, has been troubled at times by the extreme heat this week.
But since breaking out of his slump in a big way at Wimbledon the Serbian star has gone on to complete his collection of Masters 1000 titles in Cincinnati and stamp himself a favorite to challenge top-seeded defending champion Rafael Nadal for the title.
Naomi Osaka (JPN x20) v Lesia Tsurenko (UKR)
Osaka and Tsurenko are in uncharted territory as they meet for the first time in the first Grand Slam quarter-final for both.
Osaka, 20, came back from a break down in the final set to beat red-hot Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the fourth round while 36th-ranked Tsurenko -- who beat world number two Caroline Wozniacki in the second round -- edged Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova.
They'll likely face the toughest of conditions as they open action on Arthur Ashe Stadium at noon (1600 GMT). That could work in Osaka's favor after Tsurenko struggled in the heat against Vondrousova, battling dizziness before prevailing 6-7 (3/7), 7-5, 6-2.
Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP x30) v Madison Keys (USA x14)
Suarez celebrated her 30th birthday with a victory over five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova on Monday. The Spaniard had toppled sixth-seeded Caroline Garcia in the previous round but she'll have the crowd against her facing American Keys, last year's runner-up.
Keys, beaten by compatriot Sloane Stephens in the 2017 final, fired 25 winners in a comfortable 6-1, 6-3 fourth-round victory over Dominika Cibulkova.
The 23-year-old has won all three prior meetings with Suarez, the most recent a third-round victory at the Rio Olympics in 2016.
Djokovic takes first set 6-3
Djoker vs Millman to follow
Keys books a semis date with Naomi Osaka
That was clinical stuff from Keys. She didn't drop serve even once in this match to notch up her fourth win over Navarro to keep her all-win record against the Spaniard intact. Her baseline game is dangerous, but she could do with better control. The good part though is she knows her strengths and is not afraid to go for winners. Should be an interesting match-up in the semis against Naomi Osaka.
Madison Keys beats Carla Suárez Navarro 6-4, 6-3
Keys wins first set 6-4
Carla Suárez Navarro vs Madison Keys
Kei Nishikori beats Marin Cilic to progress to semi-finals!
Marin Cilic wins fourth set to take match into fifth set!
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 6-4, 0-0*
Cilic gets off to a nervy start with a double fault but holds to take the fourth set 6-4 and force the fifth set in the quarter-final.
Kei Nishikori wins the third set on tie-breaker!
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 0-0*
Kei Nishikori wins the second set!
It's one-set all in this quarter-final match after Nishikori wins the second set 6-4. He was down 4-2 but won four games on the trot to clinch the set. Cilic's intensity dropped off towards the latter stages of the set and Kei remained persistent to take advantage of it.
Naomi Osaka beats Lesia Tsurenko!
Naomi Osaka needs just 59 minutes to beat Lesia Tsurenko and make it to her first Grand Slam semi-final! Tsurenko struggled to cope with the heat and Osaka took full advantage of it attacking the Ukrainian with her big serves. Asked how she coped with the heat while her opponent struggled, Osaka quips, "I like sweating"
Naomi Osaka wins the first set!
Tsurenko has not been able to get a hold of Osaka's serve so far and the Japanese youngster has had it easy so far. Tsurenko has hit 14 unforced errors compared to seven from Osaka. Osaka wraps up the first set 6-1 in just 26 minutes.
Millman leads 2-1 in second set
Millman serves, and he has Djokovic off-balance at 15-all. Oh man, this is not looking good for Djokovic. Millman has moved to 40-15 lead, and he takes the game with brutal ease. Millman has found a way to do it; the question is, can he outlast Djoker? He certainly looks more than capable.
Djokovic makes it 1-1 in second set
This is turning out to be a real grind; a battle of attrition. The longer it goes, the better it is for Millman, who clearly is more suited to this punishing game. Djokovic goes 30-15 up early, but one gets a feeling that all Millman leads is a rally to come back. Djokovic meanwhile ploughs along, moving to 40-15. He eventually takes the game as Millman hits a wayward return. He won't be overtly worried though.
Millman leads second set 1-0
Millman to start the second serve. Don't get fooled with that 6-3 scoreline; John Millman is proving quite a handful for Djokovic, and the humidity is not exactly helping. The Serb moves to 30-0, before an unreal retrieving game from these two ends in Djoker's favour to get him to break point. Millman saves two breaks to come roaring back, and here's the first deuce as Djokovic's return goes into the net. Another break point to Djokovic as Millman goes long, and would you believe it? Djokovic had the entire court to place his return, and he chooses the net! Oh man, he is spent. It's a deuce, and a tired backhand from Djokovic means it's advantage Millman. The Aussie seals it with an ace. what a game! Millman has been unreal over past 45 minutes.
Djokovic takes first set 6-3
Djokovic serves for the set, but Millman unlocks some stunning hitting to go 30-0 up in no time. Djokovic pulls one back as Millman hits wide, and after a 23-shot baeline rally, makes it 30-all.But guess what, Djokovic is frustrated and tired, and despite being on set point, he looks rattled. He starts with a limp serve, and Millman forces a deuce. The effects of this grinding game are showing on Djoker as he smashes that lob straight into the net to hand over the advantage to Millman. An inside-out clean forehand from Djokovic forces the second deuce, and his deep slingshot serve brings him to second set point. And finally, Djokovic closes it out as Millman hits his forehand in the net. That was a gruelling, 60-minute first set guys. We are in for a long haul.
Djokovic leads 5-3
Millman to serve. He tests Djokovic on both flanks and forces Djoker to hit long. The Serb makes it 15-15 with a heavy-spinning forehand. Now Millman errs with sidelines and Djokovic leads 30-15, but the Aussie swats a crosscourt forehand to draw level. Follows it with an ace to go 40-30. Millman is showing no signs if tiring, and he takes the game as Djokovic returns long. Stunning stamina!
Djokovic leads 5-2
The brutalising last game had little impact on Djokovic as he takes the game with relative ease. One game away from taking this set.
Millman pulls one back in first set
Millman serves, ands starts with slamming his backhand into the net. 0-15. Now Djokovic hits his backhand long and Millman neutralises Djoker's volley to go 30-15. Make it 40-15 as Millman reaches that drop shot and beats Djoker on the return. The Serb saves a game point before Millman hits the net. Deuce. Millman can't afford to let such opportunities go. Now Djokovic gets to game point, but fails to break. Second deuce. Millman's long return puts Djokovic on second break point, but the Aussie saves it with a forehand return. Another deuce, and this time Millman goes to gamepoint after a series of impressive returns. He mixed lobs and flicks to test Djoker and comes out trumps. But Djoker is not done yet. He forces deuce number four as Millman hits wide. Djokovic moves to another break point, but Millman shows tremendous cool a the net to force the fifth deuce. Wow! A 25-shot rally ends in Millman's favour. This is great tennis from these two. The Aussie errs now, and it's the sixt deuce. Djokovic hits long to hand the advantag to Millman, and Djoker forces deuce number seven. Advantage Djokovic now as his crosscourt backhand is too good for Millman. Djokovic on fourth break point, but Millman now takes the game to the eighth deuce. Millman's stunning backhand beats Djokovioc on the run, and he takes this marathon game as Djokovic's return hits the net.
Djokovic leads first set 4-1
Djokovic serves, and Millman draws first blood with his net play. That's pretty much he gets right in this game though as Djokovic brings out his A game. Takes the game with ease to make it 4-1 in the opening set.
Millman takes fourth game, but Djokovic leads 3-1
Millman to serve. He has already been broken in his only service game so far. He starts with trademark long serves netting a backhand. A 24-shot baseline rally that ends with Millman hitting another backhand in the net makes it 30-0 for Djokovic, but Millman draws level with much-improved service. Moves to game point as Djoker hits long, but the Serb forces a deuce with some deftness at the net. Djokovic hits long again, and it's advantage Millman...and he takes the game as Djokovic hits into the net. The Serb still leads the set 3-1 though.
Djokovic leads 3-0 in first set
Djokovic serves, and moves to 30-0. These are two defensive players who love to grind it out, and contests like these test players' will as much as skill. So far, Djokovic has looked more in command, and a 40-15 scoreline in this game attests to it. And he takes his third consecutive game with his unforgiving baseline attritional play. 3-0 in first set to Djokovic.
Djokovic leads 2-0
Millman to serve, and gets to 15-0 as the Serb's return goes wide. He tries to pepper Djokovic's backhand but hits a return long. 15-all. At 30-15 to Millman, they play a 26-shot baseline rally that ends with Millman hitting the net. It's 30-30. Another baseline rally, and Millman errs again. 40-30 to Djokovic, and Millman saves the break point after a 27-shot rally. That's serious baseline slugfest, and we are just in the second game. Deuce, and Djokovic nudges ahead with a perfectly-placed forehand. Second break point, and Djokovic has taken this! He breaks Millman on his first service game and moves to 2-0 lead.
Djokovic leads first set 1-0
Djoker to serve. He starts with typically deep serves and moves to 15-0, before hitting the net to make it 15-all. Djoker tries a sliced backhand, and Millman does well to reach there, but his return is wide. 30-15. Djokovic gets to game point after Millman hits the net and takes the game with a touch of volley. Djokovic made Millman run relentlessly there.
Gametime!
Djokovic and Millman have met just once, at the Queens Cup this year and Djoker won in straight sets. Can he repeat the result tonight? Millman though would be flying high after stunning Roger Federer 48 hours before. Promises to be a cracker!
Djoker vs Millman to follow
Keys books a semis date with Naomi Osaka
Madison Keys beats Carla Suárez Navarro 6-4, 6-3
Navarro makes it 5-3
Navarro serves. Can Keys break her once again to take the match? Not so soon, says the Spaniard as she goes to 30-0 lead. Keys' forehand makes it 30-15. Pressure on Navarro, but Keys' backhand slams the net to make it 40-15 for Navarro. And it's game Navarro as her deep serves give her some breathing space,if only just.
Keys leads 5-2 in second set
Keys' game has found some extra zing after breaking Navarro in the previous game. She moves to 40-0 with an excellent service game before Navarro's deft use of angles makes it 40-15. Keys, however, takes the game with an ace. She is closing in!
Keys breaks, leads 4-2 in second set
Navarro serves, and Keys is on break point at 40-15. Navarro saves first break point with some excellent returns, but Keys breaks Navarro with a deep return of her own. Can this turn the match? It surely did in the first set!
Keys noses ahead, it's 3-2 in second set
Keys to serve. Can Navarro break her? The American's service game has been very good so far, and she takes an early 15-0 lead, before a return error makes it 15-all. It's 30-15 to Navarro now as Keys return is wide again, but Navarro can't capitalise. It's 30-all, and Keys unloads an ace and follows it with a precise return to take this game after being 15-30 down.
Navarro makes it 2-all
Navarro's serve, and she promptly gallops to 30-0 lead. Keys makes it 30-15 with a booming forehand, but a return error makes it 40-15 for the Spaniard, and as expected, it's game Navarro on her serve as Keys hits wide.
Keys leads second set 2-1
Another typically strong service game from Keys. It's a bit like the first set, both players content with winning their service games. It's 2-1 to Keys in the second set.
Navarro makes it 1-1
Navarro serves, and a brace of errors from Keys puts the Spaniard on 30-0 lead. She unlocks a mean serve of her own to move to 40-0, before Keys' excellent baseline play makes it 40-15, but it's game Navarro as Keys hits her return long.
Keys leads 1-0 in second set
second set, Keys to serve. She moves to 15-0, but a long return draws parity. Keys' monster serves puts her on a 40-30 advantage, but a backhand error forces a deuce. It's advantage Keys again as she unfurls an inside-out forehand and seals the game with a typically booming serve.
Keys wins first set 6-4
Keys leads 5-4 in first set
Keys serves, and despite a wayward return early, she she moves to 40-15 on the back of her deep body serves. Takes the game to lead first set 5-4. Can she seal it in next game?
Navarro makes it 4-4
Navarro serves, and promptly takes a 30-0 lead thansk to her deep service game. Swats a series of backhand returns before trying a sliced return that hits the net. 30-15. Now Keys shows her power with a down the line winner. 30-all. The American though flirts with the sidelines and puts Navarro on game point, who seizes it with a pin-point forehand.
Navarro's road to QF
Keys nudges ahead, makes it 4-3
That was clinical from Keys. Jumps to 40-0 lead before hitting her backhand in the net. 40-15 becomes 40-30 as her slices backhand fails to cross the net, but she takes the game with little fuss.
Navarro makes it 3-3 in first set
Navarro to serve. She gets to 15-0 as Keys forehand goes wide. Make it 15-all as now Navarro hits long. These girls are not afraid to go for winners, hence a lot of baseline errors. Two more such errors - one apiece from Navarro and Keys- makes it 30-all after a 12-shot baseline exchange. Keys gets to break point as Navarro hits just wide, but the Spaniard coolly saves it with a forehand winner. It's advantage Navarro with Keys hitting long, and that's game Navarro as Keys repeats the error.
Keys leads 3-2 in first set
Keys serves, and she wins a 19-shot baseline rally to take early lead. Makes it 30-0 soon enough before another baseline slugfest ensues. This one is won by Navarro though, who levels scores thanks to Key's wild return. Keys' deep serve puts her on game point, but a net error forces a deuce. Keys hits the net now to put Navarro on advantage, but the Spaniard falters on the net. Second deuce. Long baseline returns and Navarro hits long. Advantage Keys, and deuce number three, thanks to a double fault. Another baseline exchange - a 25 shot rally - but Navarro hits the net and Keys closes the game, finally. She leads first set 3-2.
It's 2-2 in first set
Navarro serves, and jumps to a 30-0 lead thanks to couple of long returns from Keys. Make it 40-0! She comes running to mid-court and places a whipped forehand past Keys. A return error from Navarro makes it 40-15, but she takes the game after Keys hits long.
Keys leads 2-1 in first set
This has been a proper baseline slugfest so far with both players dithering to volley. Navarro's single-handed backhand return stood out there, but Keys takes the game, thanks in so small measure to some wild returns by Navarro. She does need to tighten up.
Navarro pulls one back, it's 1-1 in first set
Navarro serves, but it's Keys who impresses early with her power and pace to make it 15-all. Navarro is hanging in though, and she noses ahead with a forehand return after sending the American the wrong way. Keys comes back strongly with her powerful double-handed backhand before Navarro faults to put Keys on break point. A 15-shot baseline rally before Keys deposits her sliced backhand in the net to make it 40-all. It's advantage Navarro with another net fault from Keys, who follows it with a wide forehand to make it 1-1 in the first set.
Keys leads 1-0 in first set
Keys to serve, and this has been a pretty error-strewn start from these two, with Navarro erring more than Keys. She pays the price by conceding the first game.
Carla Suárez Navarro vs Madison Keys
What pure, unadulterated joy looks like.
Kei Nishikori beats Marin Cilic to progress to semi-finals!
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 6-4, *4-5
Very good defence from Nishikori to get the hold there. He has seen Cilic crumble under the pressure in the previous sets and with the Croat serving to stay in the match, it is the perfect time for Kei to go for the kill.
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 6-4, 4-4*
Simply incredible from Cilic! Down a break point, Cilic sends down two aces to get to game point and he then gets the hold after Nishikori hits the net with his backhand.
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 6-4, *3-4
After hitting a regulation forehand long, Cilic blasts the ball high into the stands before making it 15-15 with a powerful forehand winner. A double fault from Kei makes it 40-30 and then sends his backhand just wide of the line for deuce. At breakpoint, Kei hits his backhand wide and Cilic gets the break.
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 6-4, 2-4*
Lucky return from Nishikori. His backhanded slice lands just on the line and Cilic scampers to retrieve it but can only find the net. Kei's successfully challenges a line call and the point is replayed. The Cilic's serve is called out and the Croat takes his time to call for a review but the umpire denies him for taking too long to ask for a review. Clearly unhappy, his second serve is held by a pesky bug but he nevertheless lets go off a ripper of a serve that jumps up on Kei. At game point, Cilic looks to go for a drop shot after a wonderful return from Kei but only finds the net. Finds the net with his forehand on the next point to give Kei a break point but he squanders it with a forehand to the net. Cilic then lets go off a fiery forehand winner before sealing the hold with an ace down the T.
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 6-4, *1-4
Nishikori starts off with a service winner and an ace but hits his forehand wide. Kei holds following a couple of Cilic errors. Nervy hold but Nishikori will take it as it comes.
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 6-4, 1-3*
Double fault to get started and then Cilic follows it up by sending his forehand crashing into the net. A backhand hit long gives Kei a triple breakpoint. Cilic saves two off a couple of unforced errors from Kei. But he sends his forehand to the net and Nishikori has the break. Big, big break for Kei.
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 6-4, *1-2
Nishikori with an easy love hold as the official clock ticks past the 3-hour 30-minute mark.
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 6-4, 1-1*
Cilic using his serve well to take a 40-0 lead but then at the net, he plants his forehand wide. Doesn't matter as he duly holds after Nishikori sends his backhand long.
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 6-4, *0-1
Nishikori starts strongly in the fifth set. We are going to have an intriguing fifth set ladies and gents.