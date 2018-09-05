Quarter-final matches on Wednesday, the 10th day of the US Open (x denotes seeding):
Marin Cilic (CRO x7) v Kei Nishikori (JPN x21)
Nishikori goes into the 15th installment of an intriguing rivalry with an 8-6 record over Cilic. But it's the big Croatian who won their most important meeting – the 2014 US Open final.
In fact Cilic has won all three of their clashes at the US Open – beating Nishikori in the second round in 2010 and in the third round in 2012.
Seeded seventh, Cilic has reached two Grand Slam finals in the past 18 months, falling to Roger Federer in the final of the Australian Open in January. He'll be eager to make up for the disappointment of a second-round exit at Wimbledon.
Nishikori, a former world number four, is working his way back after injury cut short his 2017 campaign.
Novak Djokovic (SRB x6) v John Millman (AUS)
Millman, ranked 55th in the world, posted the biggest win of his career when he stunned five-time champion Roger Federer to reach the quarter-finals.
The Swiss great had some advice for Millman on how to extend his giant-killing run against sixth-ranked Wimbledon champion Djokovic.
"He just has to bring it again," Federer said, adding that Millman's intensity was a difference maker in his four-set defeat.
Millman might also benefit if the conditions are as muggy on Wednesday night as they were for his match against Federer, who wilted in the humid weather.
Djokovic, who crushed Millman in their only prior meeting at Queen's Club this year, has been troubled at times by the extreme heat this week.
But since breaking out of his slump in a big way at Wimbledon the Serbian star has gone on to complete his collection of Masters 1000 titles in Cincinnati and stamp himself a favorite to challenge top-seeded defending champion Rafael Nadal for the title.
Naomi Osaka (JPN x20) v Lesia Tsurenko (UKR)
Osaka and Tsurenko are in uncharted territory as they meet for the first time in the first Grand Slam quarter-final for both.
Osaka, 20, came back from a break down in the final set to beat red-hot Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the fourth round while 36th-ranked Tsurenko -- who beat world number two Caroline Wozniacki in the second round -- edged Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova.
They'll likely face the toughest of conditions as they open action on Arthur Ashe Stadium at noon (1600 GMT). That could work in Osaka's favor after Tsurenko struggled in the heat against Vondrousova, battling dizziness before prevailing 6-7 (3/7), 7-5, 6-2.
Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP x30) v Madison Keys (USA x14)
Suarez celebrated her 30th birthday with a victory over five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova on Monday. The Spaniard had toppled sixth-seeded Caroline Garcia in the previous round but she'll have the crowd against her facing American Keys, last year's runner-up.
Keys, beaten by compatriot Sloane Stephens in the 2017 final, fired 25 winners in a comfortable 6-1, 6-3 fourth-round victory over Dominika Cibulkova.
The 23-year-old has won all three prior meetings with Suarez, the most recent a third-round victory at the Rio Olympics in 2016.
Highlights
Naomi Osaka wins the first set!
Tsurenko has not been able to get a hold of Osaka's serve so far and the Japanese youngster has had it easy so far. Tsurenko has hit 14 unforced errors compared to seven from Osaka. Osaka wraps up the first set 6-1 in just 26 minutes.
22:34 (IST)
Osaka vs Tsurenko 6-1, *4-1
Like in the first set, Tsurenko gets on the board in the fifth game but there is barely a murmur from the sparsely populated crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.
22:30 (IST)
Osaka vs Tsurenko 6-1, 4-0*
Ace, a return hit long, a forehand to the net and another return hit long and Osaka gets another love hold.
22:26 (IST)
Osaka vs Tsurenko 6-1, *3-0
Another break and Osaka is running away with this match. A first Grand Slam semi-final appearance beckons the Japanese star.
22:23 (IST)
Osaka vs Tsurenko 6-1, 2-0*
Osaka backs up her break with a love hold. She has a 100% success rate on her first serve and it has frankly been a mixture of big serves and Tsurenko's failure to force long rallies.
22:21 (IST)
Osaka vs Tsurenko 6-1, *1-0
Tsurenko starts strongly and races to a 40-0 lead only for her errors to creep up. Three unforced errors follow and Osaka gets the first break of the second set.
22:15 (IST)
22:09 (IST)
Osaka vs Tsurenko *5-1
Another break for Osaka and she will now serve to take the first set. Tsurenko faltering on her first serve twice there and Osaka has been getting control off the Ukranian's second serve. Two backhands to the net and Osaka is up two breaks in the first set.
22:06 (IST)
Osaka vs Tsurenko 4-1*
Osaka has been coasting through her service games as she posts another love hold to inch closer to wrapping up the first set.
22:05 (IST)
Osaka vs Tsurenko *3-1
Tsurenko labours and wins her first game of the match. She hits her forehand to the net at 40-30 but Osaka sends her return at 40-40 long before finding the net with her following shot and Tsurenko gets on the scoreboard.
21:57 (IST)
Osaka vs Tsurenko 3-0*
Osaka continues her strong start with a quick love hold. Tsurenko looks to be struggling with the heat and it won't get any easier for her considering she'll be serving from the sunny side after the changeover.
21:54 (IST)
Osaka vs Tsurenko *2-0
Osaka breaks for 2-0. Two double faults from Tsurenko and a couple of overhit forehands helps Osaka break early. The Ukranian has been doing most of the running in the opening games.
21:49 (IST)
Osaka vs Tsurenko 1-0*
Osaka with a successful hold to get things started. Mixed service game to be honest with a double fault giving Tsurenko a point but then Osaka fired in ace too. The Japanese had a 66% accuracy rate in her round of 16 clash.
21:46 (IST)
Osaka vs Tsurenko *0-0
Ready? Play! Naomi Osaka to serve first in the quarter-final.
21:43 (IST)
Naomi Osaka vs Lesia Tsurenko
Osaka and Tsurenko are out at Arthur Ashe Stadium! Just before they entered the court, both players were asked about the sweltering conditions at the Grand Slam this year and both are relying on different mechanisms to cope with the stuffy conditions. Tsurenko said that she was eating light but cooling food while Osaka, who trains in Florida, said her experience practising in the southern state with similar conditions will help her against Tsurenko. However, defending champion Sloane Stephens, herself a Florida native, looked exhausted in her quarter-final loss yesterday.
21:37 (IST)
Pre-match reading
Dominic Thiem will remember the day he almost beat Rafael Nadal at a Grand Slam. Everyone who witnessed it will. The day he ran Nadal ragged; the day he blew his chances. The day he was brave enough to take on the mightiest competitor in the land on his terms. And almost beat him. Almost.
Deepti Patwardhan once again with a brilliant take on Rafael Nadal's quarter-final triumph over Dominic Thiem.
21:33 (IST)
Pre-match reading
Anastasija Sevastova comes from the small port city of Liepaja, which in Latvia is known as the ‘City where the wind is born.’ On a muggy afternoon at the US Open, she didn’t quite blow away defending champion Sloane Stephens as much as she stifled her.
Read Deepti Patwardhan's piece on Anastasija Sevastova who sent defending champion Sloane Stephens out of the tournament.
21:15 (IST)
Naomi Osaka vs Lesia Tsurenko
The first quarter-final match of the day is between 20th seed Japanese star Naomi Osaka and 29-year-old unseeded Ukranian Lesia Tsurenko. Tsurenko, who has never progressed beyond the quarter-final at a Grand Slam, vanquished Australian Open champion and World No 2 Caroline Wozniacki in the second round in a stunning upset. Like Tsurenko, 20-year-old Osaka is also playing in her first Grand Slam quarter-final.
20:20 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the US Open 2018.
Today's singles quarter-final matches are:
(20) Naomi Osaka v Lesia Tsurenko
(7) Marin Cilic v (21) Kei Nishikori
(30) Carla Suarez Navarro v (14) Madison Keys
(6) Novak Djokovic v John Millman
Stay tuned for more updates.