Quarter-final matches on Wednesday, the 10th day of the US Open (x denotes seeding):
Marin Cilic (CRO x7) v Kei Nishikori (JPN x21)
Nishikori goes into the 15th installment of an intriguing rivalry with an 8-6 record over Cilic. But it's the big Croatian who won their most important meeting – the 2014 US Open final.
In fact Cilic has won all three of their clashes at the US Open – beating Nishikori in the second round in 2010 and in the third round in 2012.
Seeded seventh, Cilic has reached two Grand Slam finals in the past 18 months, falling to Roger Federer in the final of the Australian Open in January. He'll be eager to make up for the disappointment of a second-round exit at Wimbledon.
Nishikori, a former world number four, is working his way back after injury cut short his 2017 campaign.
Novak Djokovic (SRB x6) v John Millman (AUS)
Millman, ranked 55th in the world, posted the biggest win of his career when he stunned five-time champion Roger Federer to reach the quarter-finals.
The Swiss great had some advice for Millman on how to extend his giant-killing run against sixth-ranked Wimbledon champion Djokovic.
"He just has to bring it again," Federer said, adding that Millman's intensity was a difference maker in his four-set defeat.
Millman might also benefit if the conditions are as muggy on Wednesday night as they were for his match against Federer, who wilted in the humid weather.
Djokovic, who crushed Millman in their only prior meeting at Queen's Club this year, has been troubled at times by the extreme heat this week.
But since breaking out of his slump in a big way at Wimbledon the Serbian star has gone on to complete his collection of Masters 1000 titles in Cincinnati and stamp himself a favorite to challenge top-seeded defending champion Rafael Nadal for the title.
Naomi Osaka (JPN x20) v Lesia Tsurenko (UKR)
Osaka and Tsurenko are in uncharted territory as they meet for the first time in the first Grand Slam quarter-final for both.
Osaka, 20, came back from a break down in the final set to beat red-hot Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the fourth round while 36th-ranked Tsurenko -- who beat world number two Caroline Wozniacki in the second round -- edged Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova.
They'll likely face the toughest of conditions as they open action on Arthur Ashe Stadium at noon (1600 GMT). That could work in Osaka's favor after Tsurenko struggled in the heat against Vondrousova, battling dizziness before prevailing 6-7 (3/7), 7-5, 6-2.
Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP x30) v Madison Keys (USA x14)
Suarez celebrated her 30th birthday with a victory over five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova on Monday. The Spaniard had toppled sixth-seeded Caroline Garcia in the previous round but she'll have the crowd against her facing American Keys, last year's runner-up.
Keys, beaten by compatriot Sloane Stephens in the 2017 final, fired 25 winners in a comfortable 6-1, 6-3 fourth-round victory over Dominika Cibulkova.
The 23-year-old has won all three prior meetings with Suarez, the most recent a third-round victory at the Rio Olympics in 2016.
Updated Date: Sep 06, 2018 06:22 AM
Keys marches on!
Madison Keys beats Carla Suárez Navarro 6-4, 6-3
Keys to serve. This could be it. She starts with a forehand winner before Navarro comes back to make it 15-30. Keys draws level with a deep serve, and fires an ace to move to match point. Can she close it? Not yet! Keys double faults and it's a deuce. And Navarro, with nothing to lose, comes out all guns blazing to get to break point. Keys saves it with a brutal forehand to force second deuce, and her sizzling backhand puts her on second match point. Can she take it now? She does! Her booming serve forces Navarro to hit wide, and Madison Keys is in US Open 2018 semis.
Navarro makes it 5-3
Navarro serves. Can Keys break her once again to take the match? Not so soon, says the Spaniard as she goes to 30-0 lead. Keys' forehand makes it 30-15. Pressure on Navarro, but Keys' backhand slams the net to make it 40-15 for Navarro. And it's game Navarro as her deep serves give her some breathing space,if only just.
Keys leads 5-2 in second set
Keys' game has found some extra zing after breaking Navarro in the previous game. She moves to 40-0 with an excellent service game before Navarro's deft use of angles makes it 40-15. Keys, however, takes the game with an ace. She is closing in!
Keys breaks, leads 4-2 in second set
Navarro serves, and Keys is on break point at 40-15. Navarro saves first break point with some excellent returns, but Keys breaks Navarro with a deep return of her own. Can this turn the match? It surely did in the first set!
Keys noses ahead, it's 3-2 in second set
Keys to serve. Can Navarro break her? The American's service game has been very good so far, and she takes an early 15-0 lead, before a return error makes it 15-all. It's 30-15 to Navarro now as Keys return is wide again, but Navarro can't capitalise. It's 30-all, and Keys unloads an ace and follows it with a precise return to take this game after being 15-30 down.
Navarro makes it 2-all
Navarro's serve, and she promptly gallops to 30-0 lead. Keys makes it 30-15 with a booming forehand, but a return error makes it 40-15 for the Spaniard, and as expected, it's game Navarro on her serve as Keys hits wide.
Keys leads second set 2-1
Another typically strong service game from Keys. It's a bit like the first set, both players content with winning their service games. It's 2-1 to Keys in the second set.
Navarro makes it 1-1
Navarro serves, and a brace of errors from Keys puts the Spaniard on 30-0 lead. She unlocks a mean serve of her own to move to 40-0, before Keys' excellent baseline play makes it 40-15, but it's game Navarro as Keys hits her return long.
Keys leads 1-0 in second set
second set, Keys to serve. She moves to 15-0, but a long return draws parity. Keys' monster serves puts her on a 40-30 advantage, but a backhand error forces a deuce. It's advantage Keys again as she unfurls an inside-out forehand and seals the game with a typically booming serve.
Keys takes first set
Keys wins first set 6-4
Navarro serves, and moves to 30-0 lead before a service error makes it 30-15. Keys tests her on her backhand, and Navarro is up for it, but it becomes 30-all after Navarro misses her forehand. Now Keys gets to break point, and what's more, it's also the set point. Navarro ups her game with stunning net play to save that point and force a deuce. Keys gets to second set point after Navarro errs and takes the set with a thundering forehand. What a time to break!
Keys leads 5-4 in first set
Keys serves, and despite a wayward return early, she she moves to 40-15 on the back of her deep body serves. Takes the game to lead first set 5-4. Can she seal it in next game?
Navarro makes it 4-4
Navarro serves, and promptly takes a 30-0 lead thansk to her deep service game. Swats a series of backhand returns before trying a sliced return that hits the net. 30-15. Now Keys shows her power with a down the line winner. 30-all. The American though flirts with the sidelines and puts Navarro on game point, who seizes it with a pin-point forehand.
Keys nudges ahead, makes it 4-3
That was clinical from Keys. Jumps to 40-0 lead before hitting her backhand in the net. 40-15 becomes 40-30 as her slices backhand fails to cross the net, but she takes the game with little fuss.
Navarro makes it 3-3 in first set
Navarro to serve. She gets to 15-0 as Keys forehand goes wide. Make it 15-all as now Navarro hits long. These girls are not afraid to go for winners, hence a lot of baseline errors. Two more such errors - one apiece from Navarro and Keys- makes it 30-all after a 12-shot baseline exchange. Keys gets to break point as Navarro hits just wide, but the Spaniard coolly saves it with a forehand winner. It's advantage Navarro with Keys hitting long, and that's game Navarro as Keys repeats the error.
Keys leads 3-2 in first set
Keys serves, and she wins a 19-shot baseline rally to take early lead. Makes it 30-0 soon enough before another baseline slugfest ensues. This one is won by Navarro though, who levels scores thanks to Key's wild return. Keys' deep serve puts her on game point, but a net error forces a deuce. Keys hits the net now to put Navarro on advantage, but the Spaniard falters on the net. Second deuce. Long baseline returns and Navarro hits long. Advantage Keys, and deuce number three, thanks to a double fault. Another baseline exchange - a 25 shot rally - but Navarro hits the net and Keys closes the game, finally. She leads first set 3-2.
It's 2-2 in first set
Navarro serves, and jumps to a 30-0 lead thanks to couple of long returns from Keys. Make it 40-0! She comes running to mid-court and places a whipped forehand past Keys. A return error from Navarro makes it 40-15, but she takes the game after Keys hits long.
Keys leads 2-1 in first set
This has been a proper baseline slugfest so far with both players dithering to volley. Navarro's single-handed backhand return stood out there, but Keys takes the game, thanks in so small measure to some wild returns by Navarro. She does need to tighten up.
Navarro pulls one back, it's 1-1 in first set
Navarro serves, but it's Keys who impresses early with her power and pace to make it 15-all. Navarro is hanging in though, and she noses ahead with a forehand return after sending the American the wrong way. Keys comes back strongly with her powerful double-handed backhand before Navarro faults to put Keys on break point. A 15-shot baseline rally before Keys deposits her sliced backhand in the net to make it 40-all. It's advantage Navarro with another net fault from Keys, who follows it with a wide forehand to make it 1-1 in the first set.
Keys leads 1-0 in first set
Keys to serve, and this has been a pretty error-strewn start from these two, with Navarro erring more than Keys. She pays the price by conceding the first game.
Carla Suárez Navarro vs Madison Keys
Right, then. Time for Carla Suárez Navarro vs Madison Keys. The ladies have met thrice earlier, and each time Keys has had the upper hand. However, all three matches went to three sets, showing the Spaniard is no pushover. She will seriously threaten last year's finalist Keys.
Kei Nishikori through to the semi-final
What pure, unadulterated joy looks like.
Kei Nishikori beats Marin Cilic to progress to semi-finals!
What a performance by Kei Nishikori! The Japanese star extends his record of winning the most five-setters by beating Marin Cilic 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4! He finally has revenge for the 2014 final loss to Cilic. With his win, for the first time in the Open Era, Japan has a male and female player in the semi-finals of a Grand Slam after compatriot Naomi Osaka cruised into the semi-final with a straight-sets win over Lesia Tsurenko.
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 6-4, *4-5
Very good defence from Nishikori to get the hold there. He has seen Cilic crumble under the pressure in the previous sets and with the Croat serving to stay in the match, it is the perfect time for Kei to go for the kill.
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 6-4, 4-4*
Simply incredible from Cilic! Down a break point, Cilic sends down two aces to get to game point and he then gets the hold after Nishikori hits the net with his backhand.
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 6-4, *3-4
After hitting a regulation forehand long, Cilic blasts the ball high into the stands before making it 15-15 with a powerful forehand winner. A double fault from Kei makes it 40-30 and then sends his backhand just wide of the line for deuce. At breakpoint, Kei hits his backhand wide and Cilic gets the break.
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 6-4, 2-4*
Lucky return from Nishikori. His backhanded slice lands just on the line and Cilic scampers to retrieve it but can only find the net. Kei's successfully challenges a line call and the point is replayed. The Cilic's serve is called out and the Croat takes his time to call for a review but the umpire denies him for taking too long to ask for a review. Clearly unhappy, his second serve is held by a pesky bug but he nevertheless lets go off a ripper of a serve that jumps up on Kei. At game point, Cilic looks to go for a drop shot after a wonderful return from Kei but only finds the net. Finds the net with his forehand on the next point to give Kei a break point but he squanders it with a forehand to the net. Cilic then lets go off a fiery forehand winner before sealing the hold with an ace down the T.
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 6-4, *1-4
Nishikori starts off with a service winner and an ace but hits his forehand wide. Kei holds following a couple of Cilic errors. Nervy hold but Nishikori will take it as it comes.
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 6-4, 1-3*
Double fault to get started and then Cilic follows it up by sending his forehand crashing into the net. A backhand hit long gives Kei a triple breakpoint. Cilic saves two off a couple of unforced errors from Kei. But he sends his forehand to the net and Nishikori has the break. Big, big break for Kei.
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 6-4, *1-2
Nishikori with an easy love hold as the official clock ticks past the 3-hour 30-minute mark.
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 6-4, 1-1*
Cilic using his serve well to take a 40-0 lead but then at the net, he plants his forehand wide. Doesn't matter as he duly holds after Nishikori sends his backhand long.
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 6-4, *0-1
Nishikori starts strongly in the fifth set. We are going to have an intriguing fifth set ladies and gents.
Marin Cilic wins fourth set to take match into fifth set!
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 6-4, 0-0*
Cilic gets off to a nervy start with a double fault but holds to take the fourth set 6-4 and force the fifth set in the quarter-final.
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, *5-4
Nishikori holds to 15 but Cilic will now serve to win the fourth set and level the scores at 2-2.
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 5-3*
An ace down the T to start proceedings from Cilic. He rockets through his service game and wraps up the love hold with a forehand winner with Kei having given up on the point after being forced wide by the Cilic serve.
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, *4-3
Nishikori can't keep his backhand down after a deep return from Cilic and he follows it up with two more unforced errors to give Cilic with a triple breakpoint. One is saved after Cilic sends his forehand long but a long forehand gives Cilic a crucial break!
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 3-3*
Cilic serves wide and Kei can only send his return to the net. A forehand to the net from each player is followed by Kei netting his return to give Cilic two game points and he holds after Nishikori sends his return wide.
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, *2-3
A comfortable hold for Nishikori. At 30-0 Cilic sends his backhand just wide of the line and then sends his return long to give Kei an easy love hold.
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 2-2*
Easy hold for Cilic there. He seals the game with a booming ace.
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, *1-2
Two break points saved by Nishikori and he breathes a sigh of relief. Cilic had Kei on the ropes twice but the Japanese managed to battle past the Croat by attacking Cilic's forehand. Cilic is left gesturing to his box and rueing the missed chances.
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 1-1*
Cilic with a love hold to get on the scoreboard in the fourth set.
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, *0-1
Nishikori starts proceedings with a right shank into the crowd. It goes high into the sky and judging from the groans from the crowd, one of the spectators dropped it. Cilic sends a backhand to the net and Kei sends one too two points later. But he holds his serve with an ace.
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 0-0*
How Nishikori won the third set.
Kei Nishikori wins the third set on tie-breaker!
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 0-0*
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, *6-6
And we have a tie-breaker. Nishikori wraps up a love-hold with a lovely forehand winner off his ankles.