Quarter-final matches on Wednesday, the 10th day of the US Open (x denotes seeding):
Marin Cilic (CRO x7) v Kei Nishikori (JPN x21)
Nishikori goes into the 15th installment of an intriguing rivalry with an 8-6 record over Cilic. But it's the big Croatian who won their most important meeting – the 2014 US Open final.
In fact Cilic has won all three of their clashes at the US Open – beating Nishikori in the second round in 2010 and in the third round in 2012.
Seeded seventh, Cilic has reached two Grand Slam finals in the past 18 months, falling to Roger Federer in the final of the Australian Open in January. He'll be eager to make up for the disappointment of a second-round exit at Wimbledon.
Nishikori, a former world number four, is working his way back after injury cut short his 2017 campaign.
Novak Djokovic (SRB x6) v John Millman (AUS)
Millman, ranked 55th in the world, posted the biggest win of his career when he stunned five-time champion Roger Federer to reach the quarter-finals.
The Swiss great had some advice for Millman on how to extend his giant-killing run against sixth-ranked Wimbledon champion Djokovic.
"He just has to bring it again," Federer said, adding that Millman's intensity was a difference maker in his four-set defeat.
Millman might also benefit if the conditions are as muggy on Wednesday night as they were for his match against Federer, who wilted in the humid weather.
Djokovic, who crushed Millman in their only prior meeting at Queen's Club this year, has been troubled at times by the extreme heat this week.
But since breaking out of his slump in a big way at Wimbledon the Serbian star has gone on to complete his collection of Masters 1000 titles in Cincinnati and stamp himself a favorite to challenge top-seeded defending champion Rafael Nadal for the title.
Naomi Osaka (JPN x20) v Lesia Tsurenko (UKR)
Osaka and Tsurenko are in uncharted territory as they meet for the first time in the first Grand Slam quarter-final for both.
Osaka, 20, came back from a break down in the final set to beat red-hot Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the fourth round while 36th-ranked Tsurenko -- who beat world number two Caroline Wozniacki in the second round -- edged Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova.
They'll likely face the toughest of conditions as they open action on Arthur Ashe Stadium at noon (1600 GMT). That could work in Osaka's favor after Tsurenko struggled in the heat against Vondrousova, battling dizziness before prevailing 6-7 (3/7), 7-5, 6-2.
Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP x30) v Madison Keys (USA x14)
Suarez celebrated her 30th birthday with a victory over five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova on Monday. The Spaniard had toppled sixth-seeded Caroline Garcia in the previous round but she'll have the crowd against her facing American Keys, last year's runner-up.
Keys, beaten by compatriot Sloane Stephens in the 2017 final, fired 25 winners in a comfortable 6-1, 6-3 fourth-round victory over Dominika Cibulkova.
The 23-year-old has won all three prior meetings with Suarez, the most recent a third-round victory at the Rio Olympics in 2016.
Updated Date: Sep 06, 2018 04:41 AM
Highlights
Carla Suárez Navarro vs Madison Keys
Right, then. Time for Carla Suárez Navarro vs Madison Keys. The ladies have met thrice earlier, and each time Keys has had the upper hand. However, all three matches went to three sets, showing the Spaniard is no pushover. She will seriously threaten last year's finalist Keys.
Kei Nishikori beats Marin Cilic to progress to semi-finals!
What a performance by Kei Nishikori! The Japanese star extends his record of winning the most five-setters by beating Marin Cilic 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4! He finally has revenge for the 2014 final loss to Cilic. With his win, for the first time in the Open Era, Japan has a male and female player in the semi-finals of a Grand Slam after compatriot Naomi Osaka cruised into the semi-final with a straight-sets win over Lesia Tsurenko.
Marin Cilic wins fourth set to take match into fifth set!
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 6-4, 0-0*
Cilic gets off to a nervy start with a double fault but holds to take the fourth set 6-4 and force the fifth set in the quarter-final.
Kei Nishikori wins the third set on tie-breaker!
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 0-0*
Kei Nishikori wins the second set!
It's one-set all in this quarter-final match after Nishikori wins the second set 6-4. He was down 4-2 but won four games on the trot to clinch the set. Cilic's intensity dropped off towards the latter stages of the set and Kei remained persistent to take advantage of it.
Naomi Osaka beats Lesia Tsurenko!
Naomi Osaka needs just 59 minutes to beat Lesia Tsurenko and make it to her first Grand Slam semi-final! Tsurenko struggled to cope with the heat and Osaka took full advantage of it attacking the Ukrainian with her big serves. Asked how she coped with the heat while her opponent struggled, Osaka quips, "I like sweating"
Naomi Osaka wins the first set!
Tsurenko has not been able to get a hold of Osaka's serve so far and the Japanese youngster has had it easy so far. Tsurenko has hit 14 unforced errors compared to seven from Osaka. Osaka wraps up the first set 6-1 in just 26 minutes.
04:41 (IST)
03:43 (IST)
Kei Nishikori through to the semi-final
What pure, unadulterated joy looks like.
03:38 (IST)
03:26 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 6-4, *4-5
Very good defence from Nishikori to get the hold there. He has seen Cilic crumble under the pressure in the previous sets and with the Croat serving to stay in the match, it is the perfect time for Kei to go for the kill.
03:21 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 6-4, 4-4*
Simply incredible from Cilic! Down a break point, Cilic sends down two aces to get to game point and he then gets the hold after Nishikori hits the net with his backhand.
03:15 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 6-4, *3-4
After hitting a regulation forehand long, Cilic blasts the ball high into the stands before making it 15-15 with a powerful forehand winner. A double fault from Kei makes it 40-30 and then sends his backhand just wide of the line for deuce. At breakpoint, Kei hits his backhand wide and Cilic gets the break.
03:09 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 6-4, 2-4*
Lucky return from Nishikori. His backhanded slice lands just on the line and Cilic scampers to retrieve it but can only find the net. Kei's successfully challenges a line call and the point is replayed. The Cilic's serve is called out and the Croat takes his time to call for a review but the umpire denies him for taking too long to ask for a review. Clearly unhappy, his second serve is held by a pesky bug but he nevertheless lets go off a ripper of a serve that jumps up on Kei. At game point, Cilic looks to go for a drop shot after a wonderful return from Kei but only finds the net. Finds the net with his forehand on the next point to give Kei a break point but he squanders it with a forehand to the net. Cilic then lets go off a fiery forehand winner before sealing the hold with an ace down the T.
03:00 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 6-4, *1-4
Nishikori starts off with a service winner and an ace but hits his forehand wide. Kei holds following a couple of Cilic errors. Nervy hold but Nishikori will take it as it comes.
02:56 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 6-4, 1-3*
Double fault to get started and then Cilic follows it up by sending his forehand crashing into the net. A backhand hit long gives Kei a triple breakpoint. Cilic saves two off a couple of unforced errors from Kei. But he sends his forehand to the net and Nishikori has the break. Big, big break for Kei.
02:52 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 6-4, *1-2
Nishikori with an easy love hold as the official clock ticks past the 3-hour 30-minute mark.
02:48 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 6-4, 1-1*
Cilic using his serve well to take a 40-0 lead but then at the net, he plants his forehand wide. Doesn't matter as he duly holds after Nishikori sends his backhand long.
02:46 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 6-4, *0-1
Nishikori starts strongly in the fifth set. We are going to have an intriguing fifth set ladies and gents.
02:42 (IST)
Marin Cilic wins fourth set to take match into fifth set!
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 6-4, 0-0*
Cilic gets off to a nervy start with a double fault but holds to take the fourth set 6-4 and force the fifth set in the quarter-final.
02:34 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, *5-4
Nishikori holds to 15 but Cilic will now serve to win the fourth set and level the scores at 2-2.
02:31 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 5-3*
An ace down the T to start proceedings from Cilic. He rockets through his service game and wraps up the love hold with a forehand winner with Kei having given up on the point after being forced wide by the Cilic serve.
02:26 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, *4-3
Nishikori can't keep his backhand down after a deep return from Cilic and he follows it up with two more unforced errors to give Cilic with a triple breakpoint. One is saved after Cilic sends his forehand long but a long forehand gives Cilic a crucial break!
02:23 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 3-3*
Cilic serves wide and Kei can only send his return to the net. A forehand to the net from each player is followed by Kei netting his return to give Cilic two game points and he holds after Nishikori sends his return wide.
02:20 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, *2-3
A comfortable hold for Nishikori. At 30-0 Cilic sends his backhand just wide of the line and then sends his return long to give Kei an easy love hold.
02:18 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 2-2*
Easy hold for Cilic there. He seals the game with a booming ace.
02:15 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, *1-2
Two break points saved by Nishikori and he breathes a sigh of relief. Cilic had Kei on the ropes twice but the Japanese managed to battle past the Croat by attacking Cilic's forehand. Cilic is left gesturing to his box and rueing the missed chances.
02:08 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 1-1*
Cilic with a love hold to get on the scoreboard in the fourth set.
02:03 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, *0-1
Nishikori starts proceedings with a right shank into the crowd. It goes high into the sky and judging from the groans from the crowd, one of the spectators dropped it. Cilic sends a backhand to the net and Kei sends one too two points later. But he holds his serve with an ace.
01:58 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 0-0*
How Nishikori won the third set.
01:51 (IST)
Kei Nishikori wins the third set on tie-breaker!
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, (5) 6-7, 0-0*
01:41 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, *6-6
And we have a tie-breaker. Nishikori wraps up a love-hold with a lovely forehand winner off his ankles.
01:38 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, 6-5*
Quick love hold from Cilic there. We're heading towards a tie-breaker folks!
01:34 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, *5-5
Nishikori with an easy love hold to level the scores.
01:32 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, 5-4*
Cilic serving with venom once again. He serves wide attacking Kei's backhand and is rewarded for it. Also serves his 12th ace of the match before getting his hold with a backhand winner.
01:28 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, *4-4
A good hold is followed by a crucial break from Cilic. Using his big forehands like before to trouble Kei and he gets a love-break to get back on serve in the third set.
01:21 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, *2-4
That was one h*ck of a long game! Cilic comes out as the loser and smashes his racquet to the ground. He had two break points in the game early on but couldn't convert. Kei had six gamepoints but Cilic somehow always kept coming back. A scrappy game finally comes to an end with a wide backhand from Cilic.
01:09 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, 2-3*
Another easy hold for Cilic there. He's slowly getting back to his best now.
01:04 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, *1-3
Cilic looking like the Cilic who blasted past Nishikori to win the first set just about an hour ago. Kei holds nevertheless but this is much better from Cilic. The Croat gets a breakpoint but Kei saves with a forehand winner before forcing a couple of errors off Cilic to win the game.
00:56 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, 1-2*
Cilic finally wins a game following Kei's six-game winning run. Important hold for the Croat too and he wins it to love with an ace.
00:55 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, *0-2
Strong hold from Nishikori. Cilic is not able to get Kei's serves under control and his returns are poor. Two backhand errors from Kei gives Cilic a couple of points but Kei seals the game with an ace.
00:48 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, 0-1*
There is some delay after Nishikori takes some time to emerge from the locker room. He wins the first point after Cilic lands his forehand volley wide at the net. The Croat looks to come to the net and win points but is guilty of netting his forehand and gives his opponent a breakpoint. Kei duly converts with a sweet backhand winner down the line. That's five games in a row that Kei has won.
00:42 (IST)
Kei Nishikori wins the second set!
It's one-set all in this quarter-final match after Nishikori wins the second set 6-4. He was down 4-2 but won four games on the trot to clinch the set. Cilic's intensity dropped off towards the latter stages of the set and Kei remained persistent to take advantage of it.
00:36 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-5*
What a turnaround this has been from Nishikori. He has now won three games on the trot after getting another break. There is certainly an added spring in his step now and he also produced a cleverly disguised drop shot in the game which he won after a Cilic double fault. Nishikori will now serve for the second set.
00:29 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, *4-4
Cilic has slacked off a bit and that is exactly what Nishikori wants. He takes a 40-0 lead before Cilic gets a point as Kei nets his forehand. The Japanese however, holds with a forehand winner.
00:27 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-3*
And Nishikori breaks right back! Three forehand errors from Cilic to give Nishikori his first break of the match and we are back on serve in the second set.
00:26 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, *4-2
Cilic breaks first in the second set. He gets two break points Nishikori nets his return after a drop shot from the Croat. Kei saves one with a forehand winner that kisses the line but then sends his forehand long to give Cilic the break.
00:18 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 3-2*
At 40-15, Cilic give Nishikori a toehold in the game with his first double fault of the match but quickly shuts the door on the game with a forehand winner.
00:15 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, *2-2
The good news for Nishikori fans is that he has started to serve better in the second set and has kept the rallies shorter too.
00:10 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 2-1*
Three aces from Croat to go 40-0 up and he holds with the old serve and volley routine after a deep serve.
00:06 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, *1-1
Much better from Nishikori. For the first time in the match, we see Cilic running from one end to the other as Nishikori spreads play wide. He wins the game with a half-volleyed drop shot at the net.
00:03 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 1-0*
Cilic begins the second set with another love-hold.
23:59 (IST)
Marin Cilic wins the first set!
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, *0-0
Cilic gets his second break and seals the first set 6-2! Strong start for the Croatian. Nothing is working for Nishikori though. The Japanese star's first serve has not been good and he has not found his rhythm so far.
23:50 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 5-2*
Cilic with another easy hold. Races to a 40-0 lead before a weak backhand to the net gives Kei a point. Moves within a game of winning the first set.
23:47 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori *4-2
Much better from Nishikori. Forces the Croat wide with his serves which leads to short rallies and he holds to love.
23:46 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 4-1*
There is a world of difference in the serves between the two players. Nishikori is struggling with his first serve whereas Cilic has been spot on with his. He dominates the play in the game and even though Kei nicked a point, it is a very easy hold for Cilic.
23:39 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori *3-1
Cilic forces Nishikori to the corner with a forehand but the Kei finds the net with his forehand. Cilic then takes a 30-0 lead after Kei hits his forehand long. Nishikori goes for a racquet change and wins the next point after a wayward Cilic backhand. Nishikori is thrown off his rhythm in the next rally after a Cilic backhand lands right on the edge of the baseline. The Croat takes advantage of it and smashes in a forehand winner to get two break points. And he breaks to lead in the first set.