Quarter-final matches on Wednesday, the 10th day of the US Open (x denotes seeding):
Marin Cilic (CRO x7) v Kei Nishikori (JPN x21)
Nishikori goes into the 15th installment of an intriguing rivalry with an 8-6 record over Cilic. But it's the big Croatian who won their most important meeting – the 2014 US Open final.
In fact Cilic has won all three of their clashes at the US Open – beating Nishikori in the second round in 2010 and in the third round in 2012.
Seeded seventh, Cilic has reached two Grand Slam finals in the past 18 months, falling to Roger Federer in the final of the Australian Open in January. He'll be eager to make up for the disappointment of a second-round exit at Wimbledon.
Nishikori, a former world number four, is working his way back after injury cut short his 2017 campaign.
Novak Djokovic (SRB x6) v John Millman (AUS)
Millman, ranked 55th in the world, posted the biggest win of his career when he stunned five-time champion Roger Federer to reach the quarter-finals.
The Swiss great had some advice for Millman on how to extend his giant-killing run against sixth-ranked Wimbledon champion Djokovic.
"He just has to bring it again," Federer said, adding that Millman's intensity was a difference maker in his four-set defeat.
Millman might also benefit if the conditions are as muggy on Wednesday night as they were for his match against Federer, who wilted in the humid weather.
Djokovic, who crushed Millman in their only prior meeting at Queen's Club this year, has been troubled at times by the extreme heat this week.
But since breaking out of his slump in a big way at Wimbledon the Serbian star has gone on to complete his collection of Masters 1000 titles in Cincinnati and stamp himself a favorite to challenge top-seeded defending champion Rafael Nadal for the title.
Naomi Osaka (JPN x20) v Lesia Tsurenko (UKR)
Osaka and Tsurenko are in uncharted territory as they meet for the first time in the first Grand Slam quarter-final for both.
Osaka, 20, came back from a break down in the final set to beat red-hot Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the fourth round while 36th-ranked Tsurenko -- who beat world number two Caroline Wozniacki in the second round -- edged Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova.
They'll likely face the toughest of conditions as they open action on Arthur Ashe Stadium at noon (1600 GMT). That could work in Osaka's favor after Tsurenko struggled in the heat against Vondrousova, battling dizziness before prevailing 6-7 (3/7), 7-5, 6-2.
Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP x30) v Madison Keys (USA x14)
Suarez celebrated her 30th birthday with a victory over five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova on Monday. The Spaniard had toppled sixth-seeded Caroline Garcia in the previous round but she'll have the crowd against her facing American Keys, last year's runner-up.
Keys, beaten by compatriot Sloane Stephens in the 2017 final, fired 25 winners in a comfortable 6-1, 6-3 fourth-round victory over Dominika Cibulkova.
The 23-year-old has won all three prior meetings with Suarez, the most recent a third-round victory at the Rio Olympics in 2016.
Updated Date: Sep 06, 2018 01:41 AM
01:41 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, *6-6
And we have a tie-breaker. Nishikori wraps up a love-hold with a lovely forehand winner off his ankles.
01:38 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, 6-5*
Quick love hold from Cilic there. We're heading towards a tie-breaker folks!
01:34 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, *5-5
Nishikori with an easy love hold to level the scores.
01:32 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, 5-4*
Cilic serving with venom once again. He serves wide attacking Kei's backhand and is rewarded for it. Also serves his 12th ace of the match before getting his hold with a backhand winner.
01:28 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, *4-4
A good hold is followed by a crucial break from Cilic. Using his big forehands like before to trouble Kei and he gets a love-break to get back on serve in the third set.
01:21 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, *2-4
That was one h*ck of a long game! Cilic comes out as the loser and smashes his racquet to the ground. He had two break points in the game early on but couldn't convert. Kei had six gamepoints but Cilic somehow always kept coming back. A scrappy game finally comes to an end with a wide backhand from Cilic.
01:09 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, 2-3*
Another easy hold for Cilic there. He's slowly getting back to his best now.
01:04 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, *1-3
Cilic looking like the Cilic who blasted past Nishikori to win the first set just about an hour ago. Kei holds nevertheless but this is much better from Cilic. The Croat gets a breakpoint but Kei saves with a forehand winner before forcing a couple of errors off Cilic to win the game.
00:56 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, 1-2*
Cilic finally wins a game following Kei's six-game winning run. Important hold for the Croat too and he wins it to love with an ace.
00:55 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, *0-2
Strong hold from Nishikori. Cilic is not able to get Kei's serves under control and his returns are poor. Two backhand errors from Kei gives Cilic a couple of points but Kei seals the game with an ace.
00:48 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-6, 0-1*
There is some delay after Nishikori takes some time to emerge from the locker room. He wins the first point after Cilic lands his forehand volley wide at the net. The Croat looks to come to the net and win points but is guilty of netting his forehand and gives his opponent a breakpoint. Kei duly converts with a sweet backhand winner down the line. That's five games in a row that Kei has won.
00:42 (IST)
Kei Nishikori wins the second set!
It's one-set all in this quarter-final match after Nishikori wins the second set 6-4. He was down 4-2 but won four games on the trot to clinch the set. Cilic's intensity dropped off towards the latter stages of the set and Kei remained persistent to take advantage of it.
00:36 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-5*
What a turnaround this has been from Nishikori. He has now won three games on the trot after getting another break. There is certainly an added spring in his step now and he also produced a cleverly disguised drop shot in the game which he won after a Cilic double fault. Nishikori will now serve for the second set.
00:29 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, *4-4
Cilic has slacked off a bit and that is exactly what Nishikori wants. He takes a 40-0 lead before Cilic gets a point as Kei nets his forehand. The Japanese however, holds with a forehand winner.
00:27 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 4-3*
And Nishikori breaks right back! Three forehand errors from Cilic to give Nishikori his first break of the match and we are back on serve in the second set.
00:26 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, *4-2
Cilic breaks first in the second set. He gets two break points Nishikori nets his return after a drop shot from the Croat. Kei saves one with a forehand winner that kisses the line but then sends his forehand long to give Cilic the break.
00:18 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 3-2*
At 40-15, Cilic give Nishikori a toehold in the game with his first double fault of the match but quickly shuts the door on the game with a forehand winner.
00:15 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, *2-2
The good news for Nishikori fans is that he has started to serve better in the second set and has kept the rallies shorter too.
00:10 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 2-1*
Three aces from Croat to go 40-0 up and he holds with the old serve and volley routine after a deep serve.
00:06 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, *1-1
Much better from Nishikori. For the first time in the match, we see Cilic running from one end to the other as Nishikori spreads play wide. He wins the game with a half-volleyed drop shot at the net.
00:03 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, 1-0*
Cilic begins the second set with another love-hold.
23:59 (IST)
Marin Cilic wins the first set!
Cilic vs Nishikori 6-2, *0-0
Cilic gets his second break and seals the first set 6-2! Strong start for the Croatian. Nothing is working for Nishikori though. The Japanese star's first serve has not been good and he has not found his rhythm so far.
23:50 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 5-2*
Cilic with another easy hold. Races to a 40-0 lead before a weak backhand to the net gives Kei a point. Moves within a game of winning the first set.
23:47 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori *4-2
Much better from Nishikori. Forces the Croat wide with his serves which leads to short rallies and he holds to love.
23:46 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 4-1*
There is a world of difference in the serves between the two players. Nishikori is struggling with his first serve whereas Cilic has been spot on with his. He dominates the play in the game and even though Kei nicked a point, it is a very easy hold for Cilic.
23:39 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori *3-1
Cilic forces Nishikori to the corner with a forehand but the Kei finds the net with his forehand. Cilic then takes a 30-0 lead after Kei hits his forehand long. Nishikori goes for a racquet change and wins the next point after a wayward Cilic backhand. Nishikori is thrown off his rhythm in the next rally after a Cilic backhand lands right on the edge of the baseline. The Croat takes advantage of it and smashes in a forehand winner to get two break points. And he breaks to lead in the first set.
23:34 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 2-1*
Cilic charges to the net and Nishikori attempts to sneak a backhand down the line but finds the net. The Japanese's backhand return is long and he follows it up with a wayward return to give Cilic a 40-0 lead. Cilic gets a love-hold with a volleyed winner from the net.
23:32 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori *1-1
Tough hold for Nishikori but it was a fantastic game overall. Some good backhand winners and Cilic could have broken had it not been for some wayward shots to the net.
23:27 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori 1-0*
This first game saw more action than the Osaka-Tsurenko match. Two aces from the Croat but Nishikori determined to do the hard work and run around for his points. Gets one with his forehand but Cilic seals the game with a backhand winner.
23:22 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori *0-0
Ready? Play! Cilic to get us underway.
23:20 (IST)
Cilic vs Nishikori
Right the. Cilic and Nishikori are out at Arthur Ashe. Expect this to go to four sets minimum with Nishikori's defensive style and the fact that the surface is slower which will only aid the Japanese star.
23:07 (IST)
Marin Cilic vs Kei Nishikori
23:04 (IST)
Marin Cilic vs Kei Nishikori
The first men's singles quarter-final of the day sees Marin Cilic take on Kei Nishikori. The Japanese star, who is slowly making his way to the top of the rankings after coming back from a long-term injury, has a winning record against Cilic beating the Croat 8 times in their 14 encounters. Cilic, however, beat Nishikori in the US Open final in 2014 which probably gives him a slight psychological advantage.
22:51 (IST)
Japanese fans rejoice!
22:49 (IST)
Naomi Osaka beats Lesia Tsurenko!
Naomi Osaka needs just 59 minutes to beat Lesia Tsurenko and make it to her first Grand Slam semi-final! Tsurenko struggled to cope with the heat and Osaka took full advantage of it attacking the Ukrainian with her big serves. Asked how she coped with the heat while her opponent struggled, Osaka quips, "I like sweating"
22:41 (IST)
Osaka vs Tsurenko 6-1, 5-1*
Well that came out of nowhere! Tsurenko has finally woken up and she races to a 40-0 lead. Finally some good tennis from the Ukranian. But Osaka comes back strongly and gets two game points and she duly holds following a long return from Tsurenko. If only Tsurenko played this well 40 minutes ago.
22:34 (IST)
Osaka vs Tsurenko 6-1, *4-1
Like in the first set, Tsurenko gets on the board in the fifth game but there is barely a murmur from the sparsely populated crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.
22:30 (IST)
Osaka vs Tsurenko 6-1, 4-0*
Ace, a return hit long, a forehand to the net and another return hit long and Osaka gets another love hold.
22:26 (IST)
Osaka vs Tsurenko 6-1, *3-0
Another break and Osaka is running away with this match. A first Grand Slam semi-final appearance beckons the Japanese star.
22:23 (IST)
Osaka vs Tsurenko 6-1, 2-0*
Osaka backs up her break with a love hold. She has a 100% success rate on her first serve and it has frankly been a mixture of big serves and Tsurenko's failure to force long rallies.
22:21 (IST)
Osaka vs Tsurenko 6-1, *1-0
Tsurenko starts strongly and races to a 40-0 lead only for her errors to creep up. Three unforced errors follow and Osaka gets the first break of the second set.
22:15 (IST)
Naomi Osaka wins the first set!
Tsurenko has not been able to get a hold of Osaka's serve so far and the Japanese youngster has had it easy so far. Tsurenko has hit 14 unforced errors compared to seven from Osaka. Osaka wraps up the first set 6-1 in just 26 minutes.
22:09 (IST)
Osaka vs Tsurenko *5-1
Another break for Osaka and she will now serve to take the first set. Tsurenko faltering on her first serve twice there and Osaka has been getting control off the Ukranian's second serve. Two backhands to the net and Osaka is up two breaks in the first set.
22:06 (IST)
Osaka vs Tsurenko 4-1*
Osaka has been coasting through her service games as she posts another love hold to inch closer to wrapping up the first set.
22:05 (IST)
Osaka vs Tsurenko *3-1
Tsurenko labours and wins her first game of the match. She hits her forehand to the net at 40-30 but Osaka sends her return at 40-40 long before finding the net with her following shot and Tsurenko gets on the scoreboard.
21:57 (IST)
Osaka vs Tsurenko 3-0*
Osaka continues her strong start with a quick love hold. Tsurenko looks to be struggling with the heat and it won't get any easier for her considering she'll be serving from the sunny side after the changeover.
21:54 (IST)
Osaka vs Tsurenko *2-0
Osaka breaks for 2-0. Two double faults from Tsurenko and a couple of overhit forehands helps Osaka break early. The Ukranian has been doing most of the running in the opening games.
21:49 (IST)
Osaka vs Tsurenko 1-0*
Osaka with a successful hold to get things started. Mixed service game to be honest with a double fault giving Tsurenko a point but then Osaka fired in ace too. The Japanese had a 66% accuracy rate in her round of 16 clash.
21:46 (IST)
Osaka vs Tsurenko *0-0
Ready? Play! Naomi Osaka to serve first in the quarter-final.
21:43 (IST)
Naomi Osaka vs Lesia Tsurenko
Osaka and Tsurenko are out at Arthur Ashe Stadium! Just before they entered the court, both players were asked about the sweltering conditions at the Grand Slam this year and both are relying on different mechanisms to cope with the stuffy conditions. Tsurenko said that she was eating light but cooling food while Osaka, who trains in Florida, said her experience practising in the southern state with similar conditions will help her against Tsurenko. However, defending champion Sloane Stephens, herself a Florida native, looked exhausted in her quarter-final loss yesterday.