Four matches to watch on Tuesday, the ninth day of the US Open (x denotes seeding):
Rafael Nadal (ESP x1) v Dominic Thiem (AUT x9)
World number one Nadal will seek to continue his US Open title defense, taking on Thiem for a place in the semi-finals.
Ninth-seeded Austrian Thiem is in his fourth Grand Slam quarter-final, but his first outside Roland Garros – where he was soundly beaten in the final by Nadal three months ago.
Nadal has beaten Thiem three times at the French Open and seven times in 10 meetings – all on clay.
Thiem admitted he was hoping the hard courts of Flushing Meadows would prove "more comfortable" but he'll still face an uphill battle against the 17-time Grand Slam champion whose stellar 2018 campaign also includes Masters titles in Monte Carlo, Rome and Toronto.
Serena Williams (USA x17) v Karolina Pliskova (CZE x8)
Eighth-seeded Czech Pliskova insists she has the game to challenge 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams as they battle for a semi-final berth.
Pliskova, the three-time WTA tour ace leader who briefly ascended to world number one last year, has surprised Williams before at the US Open, beating her to reach her first Grand Slam final in 2016.
"I know she has a big game, but I have a big game too," said Pliskova.
Williams, a six-time champion who missed last year's US Open as she gave birth to her daughter Olympia, is on a mission, seeking a title that would see her match Australian Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 major titles and let her avoid her first year since 2011 without a Grand Slam crown.
Juan Martin del Potro (ARG x3) v John Isner (USA x11)
Giants collide when third-seeded del Potro – who claimed his lone Grand Slam title at the 2009 US Open – takes on Isner – the last American main remaining in the draw – for a semi-final berth.
Del Potro, the 6-foot-6 (1.98m) Tower of Tandil knows it will be a battle against 6-foot-10 (2.08m) Isner, who has blasted a tournament-leading 112 aces.
Both players have reached Grand Slam semi-finals this year, del Potro at Roland Garros where he cruised past Isner in the fourth round and Isner at Wimbledon.
Which will make it to another Grand Slam final four on Tuesday?
Sloane Stephens (USA x3) v Anastasija Sevastova (LAT x19)
Defending champion Stephens finds a familiar foe across the net in Sevastova, beaten by the American at the same stage last year as Stephens roared to the title as an unseeded player.
Since her maiden Grand Slam triumph, Stephens has reached a second major final at the French Open.
She has reached the quarter-finals with the loss of just one set. Sevastova has gone three sets in three of her first four matches, including a roller-coaster fourth-round victory over seventh-seeded Elina Svitolina.
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date: Sep 05, 2018 01:17 AM
01:17 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 6-7, 6-3, 0-0*
After a long break where both players change into dry clothes, John Isner will get us started in the third set.
01:11 (IST)
Juan Martin Del Potro wins second set 6-3
Del Potro seals the second set with a love hold! An early break helped Del Potro take control of the set and with Isner tiring out in the heat, it was smooth sailing for the Argentine.
01:07 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 6-7, *5-3
Isner holds and Del Potro will now serve for the second set.
01:02 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 6-7, 5-2*
The heat is clearly taking a toll on both players but it's Isner who's struggling more as Del Potro seals his hold at 15 with a fiery ace. The third seed moves to within a game of levelling the match at 1-1.
00:58 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 6-7, *4-2
Isner looks well on his way to a love-hold but Del Potro battles back to deuce helped along the way by an Isner double fault. However, the Argentine sends his backhand long and Isner holds with an ace.
00:55 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 6-7, 4-1*
Del Potro follows up the break with a quick love hold to consolidate his lead at 4-1.
00:52 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 6-7, *3-1
Triple breakpoint! Yes you read that right! Del Potro races to a 40-0 lead and even though he manages to win a point, Del Potro seals the break to take a 3-1 lead!.
00:48 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 6-7, 2-1*
Del Potro with another easy hold. At the changeover, the Argentine asks the chair umpire permission to go change his sweat-soaked shorts only to be denied. He will have to wait till the end of the set to go for a fresh pair.
00:43 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 6-7, *1-1
Contrasting holds in the opening two games in the second set. Del Potro holds his to 15 but gets a chance to break Isner only for the American to ace his way out of trouble.
00:37 (IST)
John Isner wins the first set!
Isner gets the mini-break at the seventh point after Del Potro sends his backhand wide. An ace and an unreturnable serve follow to give him three set points. Del Potro saves two off his serves but Isner wins the first set 7-6 (5) with his ninth ace!
00:23 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 6-6*
We have a tie-break in the first set. A crosscourt forehand winner and an Isner error gives Del Potro a 30-0 lead. Isner nicks a point with an underarm forehand winner only to follow it up with a shot into the net and a wide backhand.
00:18 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner *5-6
At 15-30, Isner sends down an ace but then gives Del Potro the first break point of the match after sending a forehand long. But he saves the breakpoint before hitting a forehand winner and a drop shot to hold.
00:14 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 5-5*
Another easy hold for Del Potro.
00:08 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner *4-5
Aces no 4, 5 and 6 helps Isner hold after being 15-30 down.
00:04 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 4-4*
No signs of a break for either player so far. Del Potro holds for 4-4.
00:02 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner *3-4
That forehand winner from Del Potro in the last game was just too good!
23:59 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner *3-4
Isner leads 30-0 before Del Potro comes up with a perfectly-placed forehand winner right on the baseline to pinch a point. Isner nets a forehand but wins two points in the trot to hold.
23:55 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 3-3*
Del Potro pins Isner to the corner and the American tries to get out of it with a backhand slice but nets it. Del Potro makes it 30-0 with an ace. Isner nicks a point with a forehand winner down the line. Del Potro holds his serve with a two perfectly-placed forehand winners.
23:51 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner *2-3
A forehand winner is followed by a perfectly set up cross court angles volley by Isner. He then takes a 40-0 lead and seals his hold after Del Porto hits his return long.
23:48 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 2-2*
Isner sends his return off Del Potro's second serve long and Del Potro makes it 30-0 with an ace down the middle. That is followed by another long return from Isner and Del Potro holds his serve with a forehand winner.
23:45 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner *1-2
Isner races to a 40-0 lead and predictably wins the game with an ace.
23:44 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 1-1*
If Isner can, so can Del Potro. The Argentine holds with an ace.
23:40 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner *0-1
Isner starts with a double fault and follows it up with a return to the net but he gets back into the game with a delightful half-volley. The American then gets his hold with an ace down the T.
23:35 (IST)
Del Potro vs Isner 0-0*
The big-serving American will get us underway in the first men's singles quarter-final.
23:32 (IST)
Juan Martin Del Potro vs John Isner head to head record
Del Potro leads the head to head record between the duo 7-4. The Argentine won the last time they played each other at the French Open earlier this year. However, Isner has won their previous three meetings on hard surface. It is also to be seen how Del Potro copes with the sweltering conditions at the Arthur Ashe today.
23:28 (IST)
Juan Martin Del Potro vs John Isner
In the first men's singles quarter-final, third seed and 2009 champion Juan Martin Del Potro takes on 11th seed John Isner.
23:12 (IST)
Anastasija Sevastova beats Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-3!
The 19th seed is through to the semi-final with a straight-sets win over defending champion Sloane Stephens. Serving for the match, the Latvian raced to a 40-0 lead but Stephens clawed her way back to 40-30. However, Sevastova makes it to her first Grand Slam semi-final after Stephens nets her return.
23:05 (IST)
Stephens vs Sevastova 2-6, 3-5*
Oh dear, this is poor from Stephens. She was 40-15 up but allows Sevasrova back into the game with two unforced errors before giving the Latvian an opportunity to break. However, Sevastova's 11th and 12th unforced errors of the set gives Stephens a game point. Cue an anguished Sevastova looking like she'll burst into tears any second. The Latvian saves the game point before getting the break with two glorious drop shots. The Latvian will now serve for the match.
22:56 (IST)
Stephens vs Sevastova 2-6, *3-4
Stephens gets a lifeline following a very poor game from Sevastova. Three unforced errors from the Latvian in that game and Stephens senses an opportunity to get back in the match.
22:53 (IST)
Stephens vs Sevastova 2-6, 2-4*
Stephens makes it 2-4 with a powerful forehand shot down the line. Despite the quick hold, Stephens' body language isn't that of someone who is on top of their game.
22:50 (IST)
Stephens vs Sevastova 2-6, *1-4
Love hold for Sevastova and she's withing two games of booking her spot in the semi-finals. Stephens needs to dig deep to find a way to get back in the match and force a third set.
22:46 (IST)
Stephens vs Sevastova 2-6, 1-3*
For the second time in the match, Stephens manages to win a point off Sevastova's drop but then follows it up with three unforced errors to give Sevastova two break points. She saves one with a precise cross-court backhand but Sevastova breaks to go 3-1 up. Stephens slumps to her knees after the game and she clearly doesn't look at her best today.
22:42 (IST)
Stephens vs Sevastova 2-6, *1-2
'Come on!' yells Stephens after getting her first break of the match. She went 30-0 up but after Sevastova levelled it up at 30-30, it looked like Stephens would falter yet again. But the American doesn't lose focus and breaks Sevastova much to the delight of the home crowd. Will this be the turning point of the match?
22:36 (IST)
Stephens vs Sevastova 2-6, 0-2*
Three unforced errors from Stephens gives Sevastova a 0-40 lead. The American's body language does not look good but with the crowd, led by her mother, cheering her on, she makes it 40-15 only for another unforced error to give Sevastova the break.
22:34 (IST)
Stephens vs Sevastova 2-6, *0-1
Sevastova starts the second set the same way she ended the first; by going 40-0 up. However, this time Stephens claws her way back to deuce and also finally manages to work out Sevastova's drop shot with some help from the net. Sevastova though answers with a brilliant running cross-court forehand right at the corner to hold her serve. Quality tennis from the Latvian.
22:29 (IST)
Anastasija Sevastova wins the first set!
Stephens vs Sevastova 2-6*
What a way to seal the set! Sevastova sends a crashing forehand at 0-40 to seal the first set 6-2 against the defending champion!
22:23 (IST)
Stephens vs Sevastova *2-5
Sevastova moves within a game off winning the first set after another easy hold. Stephens doesn't seem to have an answer to the Latvian's drop shot but she also has been wasteful when it comes to converting breakpoints. The American had seven BPs but failed to convert any of them.
22:21 (IST)
Stephens vs Sevastova 2-4*
Stephens holds but she's still a break down in. Sevastova, meanwhile, looks frustrated for a person leading the match. After every error, she has animatedly gestured to her box hoping for a fix for her game.
22:14 (IST)
Stephens vs Sevastova *1-4
Three breakpoints back-to-back for Stephens but she squanders the first two by finding the net with her backhand on both occasions. Sevastova saves the third before bringing out her drop shot to force Stephens to rush to the net leaving the Latvian an empty court to return and hold her serve.
22:08 (IST)
Stephens vs Sevastova 1-3*
Sevastova, glad to be playing in the shaded part of the court, gets the first break of the match. Stephens scampers to get to the Latvian's drop shot at 15-40 but can't get the ball over the net.
22:02 (IST)
Stephens vs Sevastova *1-2
Stephens gets an opportunity to break after Sevastova sends a forehand shot to the net. However, the Latvian gets to deuce after Stephens sends her backhand to the net. Another break point for Stephens but Sevastova saves with a forehand winner down the line. Breakpoint three and four for Stephens but Sevastova saves yet again. Sevastova has words with the chair umpire after the game is held up as spectators are allowed to stream in mid-game. She finally holds her serve to end the 11-minute game and go 2-1 up.
21:52 (IST)
Stephens vs Sevastova 1-1*
Stephens gets on the scoreboard with an easy love-hold. Sevastova went for another of her drop shots but couldn't keep it in.
21:48 (IST)
Stephens vs Sevastova *0-1
Sevastova gets an easy hold and takes the first game. The highlight being the Latvian winning a 23-shot rally with a clever drop shot.
21:44 (IST)
Ready? Play!
Sevastova gets us underway!
21:41 (IST)
Stephens vs Sevastova
Both players are out on the court. The chair umpire has notified the players of the implementation of the extreme heat policy today. Arthur Ashe is nowhere near being full but one can expect the largest tennis stadium in the world to fill up once the match gets underway.
21:34 (IST)
The quarter-finals in numbers!
21:20 (IST)
Head to head record
Stephens leads Sevastova 2-1
The duo met for the first time last year at the US Open at the same stage where Stephens triumphed over three sets in a hard-fought match. Sevastova then beat Stephens at the WTA Elite Trophy at the end of 2017 as Stephens endured a poor run of form.
2017 US Open: Stephens won 6-3, 3-6, 7-6
2017: WTA Elite Trophy: Sevastova won 7-5, 6-3
2018: Rogers Cup: Stephens won 6-2, 6-2
21:14 (IST)
Sloane Stephens vs Anastasija Sevastova
Defending champion Sloane Stephens is in action first in the women's singles quarter-finals and she takes on 19th seed Anastasija Sevastova at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Stephens beat Elise Mertens in the Round of 16 while Sevastova beat seventh seed Elina Svitolina in three sets.
20:27 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the US Open 2018 quarter-final matches. Here are today's singles Round of 8 matches:
(3) Sloane Stephens v (19) Anastasija Sevastova
(3) Juan Martin del Potro v (11) John Isner
(17) Serena Williams v (8) Karolina Pliskova
(1) Rafael Nadal v (9) Dominic Thiem
Stay tuned for all the updates from the Arthur Ashe Stadium!