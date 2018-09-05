Four matches to watch on Tuesday, the ninth day of the US Open (x denotes seeding):
Rafael Nadal (ESP x1) v Dominic Thiem (AUT x9)
World number one Nadal will seek to continue his US Open title defense, taking on Thiem for a place in the semi-finals.
Ninth-seeded Austrian Thiem is in his fourth Grand Slam quarter-final, but his first outside Roland Garros – where he was soundly beaten in the final by Nadal three months ago.
Nadal has beaten Thiem three times at the French Open and seven times in 10 meetings – all on clay.
Thiem admitted he was hoping the hard courts of Flushing Meadows would prove "more comfortable" but he'll still face an uphill battle against the 17-time Grand Slam champion whose stellar 2018 campaign also includes Masters titles in Monte Carlo, Rome and Toronto.
Serena Williams (USA x17) v Karolina Pliskova (CZE x8)
Eighth-seeded Czech Pliskova insists she has the game to challenge 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams as they battle for a semi-final berth.
Pliskova, the three-time WTA tour ace leader who briefly ascended to world number one last year, has surprised Williams before at the US Open, beating her to reach her first Grand Slam final in 2016.
"I know she has a big game, but I have a big game too," said Pliskova.
Williams, a six-time champion who missed last year's US Open as she gave birth to her daughter Olympia, is on a mission, seeking a title that would see her match Australian Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 major titles and let her avoid her first year since 2011 without a Grand Slam crown.
Juan Martin del Potro (ARG x3) v John Isner (USA x11)
Giants collide when third-seeded del Potro – who claimed his lone Grand Slam title at the 2009 US Open – takes on Isner – the last American main remaining in the draw – for a semi-final berth.
Del Potro, the 6-foot-6 (1.98m) Tower of Tandil knows it will be a battle against 6-foot-10 (2.08m) Isner, who has blasted a tournament-leading 112 aces.
Both players have reached Grand Slam semi-finals this year, del Potro at Roland Garros where he cruised past Isner in the fourth round and Isner at Wimbledon.
Which will make it to another Grand Slam final four on Tuesday?
Sloane Stephens (USA x3) v Anastasija Sevastova (LAT x19)
Defending champion Stephens finds a familiar foe across the net in Sevastova, beaten by the American at the same stage last year as Stephens roared to the title as an unseeded player.
Since her maiden Grand Slam triumph, Stephens has reached a second major final at the French Open.
She has reached the quarter-finals with the loss of just one set. Sevastova has gone three sets in three of her first four matches, including a roller-coaster fourth-round victory over seventh-seeded Elina Svitolina.
With inputs from AFP
Thiem takes first set 6-0
Thiem has run away to a 5-0 lead against the defending champion, and he starts with a 30-0 lead in this game. Moves to 40-0 as Nadal's backhand goes long. Whoa! Thiem on set point, and he takes the set with another one-handed backhand! Read that scoreline again, for it doesn't happen too often. Rafa Nadal has lost the first set 6-0. This is brilliant stuff from Thiem, and he is now a serious candidate to cause an upset here.
Rafael Nadal plays Dominic Thiem
Up next is defending champion Rafael Nadal taking on Austria's Dominic Thiem for a place in top four. Thiem beat big-serving Kevin Anderson in Round of 16, while Nadal beat Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili in his last match.
Nadal leads head-to-head 7-3 against Thiem.
Serena Williams beats Karolina Pliskova, moves to semis
Serena serving for the match, and jumps to a 30-0 lead with a brace of aces. Gallops to match point with deft placement, and there she is! Seals the game, set and match with an ace. 6-4, 6-3 to the six-time champion as she powers her way to her 12th US Open semi-final. Take a bow!
Serena wins first set 6-4
Pliskova finds her rhythm now. Races to a 40-0 lead before her powerful backhand hits the net. 40-15 to her,before Serena powers to the net and deposits her return perfectly behind the Czech. 40-30. And Serena forces a deuce with a brutal forehand. Wow, this is serious power. Another return that oozes raw power, and it's advantage Serena. Remember, she was 0-40. Now Pliskova saves a break point, and it's deuce again. Serena hits her forehand wide to hand back the advantage, but she forces the third deuce with another powerful forehand return. Another rally, and now Pliskova blinks. She hits her forehand into the net, and Serena is on her second set point. And she takes it! Pliskova hits the net again, and Serena wins her fourth game on the trot. First set to Serena 6-4.
Serena Williams takes on Karolína Plíšková
Right then, time for the other quarter-final, where local girl Serena plays Czech Republic's Karolina Plíšková. This one promises to be a cracker, what with two aggressive big-servers up against each other. Stay tuned!
Juan Martin Del Potro beats John Isner to reach semi-finals!
Despite not moving freely, Del Potro wins four points off Isner, thanks in part to the American's unforced errors. This Isner's serves can't save him and Del Potro clinches the set and the match to progress to the semi-finals. Del Potro beat Isner 6-7, 6-3, 7-6, 6-2. He will face defending champion Rafael Nadal or Dominic Thiem in the semi-final.
Juan Martin Del Potro wins third set 7-6 (4) on tie-break!
On the fifth point, Isner sends his forehand wide from the net to give Del Potro a 3-2 lead. On the ninth point, Isner, at full stretch at the net, hits the net to give Delpo another mini break and even though he won a point off Del Potro's serve, Isner can do nothing more as Del Potro wins the tie-breaker and with it, the third set.
Juan Martin Del Potro wins second set 6-3
Del Potro seals the second set with a love hold! An early break helped Del Potro take control of the set and with Isner tiring out in the heat, it was smooth sailing for the Argentine.
John Isner wins the first set!
Isner gets the mini-break at the seventh point after Del Potro sends his backhand wide. An ace and an unreturnable serve follow to give him three set points. Del Potro saves two off his serves but Isner wins the first set 7-6 (5) with his ninth ace!
Anastasija Sevastova beats Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-3!
The 19th seed is through to the semi-final with a straight-sets win over defending champion Sloane Stephens. Serving for the match, the Latvian raced to a 40-0 lead but Stephens clawed her way back to 40-30. However, Sevastova makes it to her first Grand Slam semi-final after Stephens nets her return.
Anastasija Sevastova wins the first set!
Stephens vs Sevastova 2-6*
What a way to seal the set! Sevastova sends a crashing forehand at 0-40 to seal the first set 6-2 against the defending champion!
Nadal leads 5-4
Nadal serves, and Thiem lets go a backhand winner to take first points. Nadal draws parity with some deft work at the net. This is a masterclass in power and precision. Now Nadal hits his forehand wide to make it 15-30, but Thiem's error draws parity. Thiem gets to break point now as Nadal's return is long, and it's game Thiem as Nadal's flicked backhand hits the net. He still leads 5-4 though.
Nadal leads 5-3
Thiem serves, but Nadal wins their opening baseline exchange. He kept pushing him back, forcing Thiem to eventually hit the net. It's 30-0 to Nadal now as another rally goes Nadal's way. Thiem had the entire court to hit, he goes for a sliced drop and hits the net! He pulls one back with a thundering forehand return though, before Rafa's hreavy-spin forehand finds the smallest of gaps. Wow! And it's game Nadal as Thiem's backhand goes into the net.
Rafa leads 4-3 in second set
Nadal serves,and makes it 15-0 with a barely-believable forehand. There was such a narrow gap there, and Rafa drills it to perfection. He now moves to 40-0 as Thiem's returns are off target. And it's game Nadal as Thiem hits the net.
Thiem makes it 3-3 in second set
Thiem serves, and his trusted one-handed backhand goes long this time. 15-0 to Nadal. It becomes 15-15 with a Thiem drop shot that Nadal does well to reach to, but could hit only as far as the net. Thiem now unloads an ace, followed by a heavy serve to move to break point. He seals the game with another ace. Raw power.
Nadal leads second set 3-2
Nadal serves, and concedes first points after a lengthy baseline exchange. He draws parity with a daring serve and volley that catches Thiem by surprise. Another baseline exchange, an it goes Nadal's way as Thiem hits his return long. Nadal now moves to 40-15 with a rasping groundstroke, and takes the game with ease.
Thiem makes it 2-2
Now Thiem pulls one back.Clinical tennis there, and Thiem takes the game with an ace. His belief is shining through.
Nadal leads 2-1 in second set
Nadal serves, and it's 15-all in no time. How long before Thiem unfurls his backhand? And almost on cue, he does, only that it goes wide. 30-15 to Nadal, before another Thiem backhand goes long. It's break point to Nadal,and it's game Nadal and Thiem's return hits the net. Slowly but surely, Nadal is finding his rhythm.
Thiem makes it 1-1 in second set
Thiem restores parity in second set with a good service game. He is testing Nadal on the baseline and at the net, forcing the defending champion into errors.
Nadal leads 1-0 in second set
Time for second set. Nadal takes the first point but Thiem's forehand draws parity. Now Nadal goes one up as he charges from the baseline to end this rally with a deft drop at the net. He moves to 40-15 as Thiem's backhand goes wide. Can Nadal take his first game of the night? He does, as Thiem hits his return long.
Thiem takes opening set 6-0
Thiem leads 5-0 in first set
Thiem's one-handed backhands are doing some serious damage to Rafa here. The Austrian takes his first points thanks to his brutal weapon, before Nadal makes it 15-30. Long rally, and Nadal wins this to make it 30-all. Impeccable control there from Nadal in constructing and winning that exchange. Now Nadal hits his return wide and Thiem is on break point. Can he take this game? he does, and does it with another one-handed backhand! Thiem leads Nadal 5-0 in the first set. who would have thought?
Thiem leads 4-0
Thiem is on fire here. Starts the game with an ace, before Nadal makes it 15-all. Thiem makes it 30-15 with his third ace of the match, and makes it 40-0 with another furious ace. Thiem takes his fourth game on the trot after wrong-footing Nadal. Wow, what a start!
Thiem leads 3-0 in first set
How's that for a backhand by Thiem? A brutal, one-handed backhand crosscourt gives him early lead, before Nadal's return goes long. 30-0. Nadal now takes next two points to draw parity, and Thiem gets to break point. And it's game Thiem with another rasping backhand. He has come out firing against the defending champion.
Thiem leads 2-0 in first set
Thiem's serve now, and he takes the first points, before a double fault makes it 15-all. He then unleashes a big forehand return to beat Nadal on the run, and the Spaniard hits the net. Thiem on double break, and he takes the game with ease. Great start.
Thiem wins first game
Thiem has won the toss and decided to receive. Nadal serves, and hits the net early. 15-0 to Thiem. He begins by peppering Thiem's backhand, who responds with a delicious crosscourt backhand to make it 30-0. The Austrian though hits a return long to make it 30-15, before Nadal hits wide to hand over a break point to Thiem. It's game Thiem as he unloads a thundering forehand to take the first game.
Clinical stuff from Serena
Well, that was a clinical display from Serena Williams. Pliskova is not an easy opponent, and she had the experience of beating the American at the US Open. She had an iffy start, but once she found her rhythm, Serena was just unstoppable. She takes on Anastasija Sevastova in the semi-final, and it promises to be another cracker.
She books a semis date with Anastasija Sevastova
Serena is in semis!
Pliskova pulls one back, but Serena leads 5-3
Pliskova serves to stay alive, and she takes the first point before another unforced error from her makes it 15-15. Serena moves to 30-15 with a thundering forehand, but here comes an error from Serena as her return lands in the net. 30-30. Pliskova makes it 40-30, but has no answer to Serena's brutal forehand. Deuce. And Pliskova shows remarkable cool to seal the game with an ace. 5-3.
Serena leads 5-2 in second set
Well, well...Serena's rhythm is coming off a bit here. She trails 0-40, but soon makes it 30-40. She fires an ace now to force a deuce. That should calm some nerves, but guess what, she has hit the net! It's advantage Pliskova, and Williams responds with another ace. Deuce. She moves to another break point with a rasping forehand, and lets her powerful serve do the rest. 5-2. Serena is one game away from a spot in US Open 2018 semi-finals!
Pliskova makes it 4-2
Is Pliskova turning a corner here? She moves to a swift 40-0 lead in her service game, and takes the game with her first ace of the night. Serena still leading a comfortable 4-2, but surely last two games must be playing in her mind.
Serena leads 4-1 in second set
Serena serves, and finally Pliskova wins a game! It's still a long shot for the Czech girl, but she did come back well here.
Serena leads 4-0 in second set
Pliskova serves, and after a good baseline exchange, hits her return wide. 15-0 to Serena. Now the American hits wide to make it 15-all, and another long return from Serena makes it 30-15 for Pliskova. And how's that for a drop shot? Unbelievable tennis from Serena, who comes rushing in from the baseline and unfurls a mean sliced drop shot. 30-30. Pliskova makes it 40-30, but Serena's forehand forces a deuce. Advantage Serena as Pliskova wilts in this baseline rally. And it's game Serena. This has been clinical stuff from the champion.
Serena leads 3-0 in second set
Wow. Serena Williams, you beauty! That was a crazy, off-balance rally from Serena but somehow she manages to keep the ball in. 30-0, and she soon makes it 40-0. Takes the game next moment as Pliskova hits wide. It's just going just one way here - Serena's.
Serena leads 2-0 in second set
Pliskova's rhythm is gradually falling apart here even as Serena's has come back rather ominously. Serena moves to 40-0 with a generous help from Pliskova's unforced errors. Serena leads 2-0.
Serena wins first game of second set
What a start to the second set from Serena! Moves to 30-0 in no time, and it becomes 40-0 as Pliskova's forehand return finds the net. Get a feeling she is going to be on the offence now. Pliskova saves a break point to make it 40-15, before Serena's backhand goes wide. 40-30. And Serena takes the game as Pliskova's return is long.
Serena takes first set
Serena leads 5-4 in first set
Serena takes her third game in a row, and takes a 5-4 lead in the first set. This was a clinical exhibition of her powerful service game. She tested Pliskova with her deep serves and brutal returns, and has come out trumps.
Serena makes it 4-all in first set
Pliskova serves, and Serena takes the first point by wrong-footing her opponent. Pliskova takes next two points before Serena draws parity after winning a 12-shot rally. Serena is on break point now, and she takes the game as Pliskova hits the net. It's 4-4.
Serena pulls one back, makes it 4-3 in first set
Serena comes roaring back in this game. It's been a scratchy night for the experienced campaigner, but she is hanging on. This was as clinical a service game as one would see.
Pliskova leads 4-2
Pliskova has been relentless. she saves two break points , and takes the game with clinical ease. She has come so well prepared for the big night. Her service game has been superb, and her returns have tested Serena no end. She leads the first set 4-2.
Serena wins fifth game
Serena to serve, and she starts by conceding a 30-0 lead. Pulls one back with an ace - her third of the match - and makes it 30-all with a brute of a serve. She hits her forehand wide now, to give Pliskova a break point. The Czech now hits her return wide as Serena forces a deuce. Advantage Serena now as she aces her baseline game and then beats Pliskova on the run. She now hits her return long, going for a winner, and it's deuce again. Another long return means advantage Pliskova. She has saves three break points here. Pliskova now hits her return long twice in succession, and it's advantage Serena. Can she seal it? She does! Pliskova hits her backhand long and it's game Serena. But boy, Pliskova is playing some fantastic tennis.
Pliskova leads 3-1 in first set
Well, well. Pliskova leading, and it's her turn to serve now. She takes the first points after Serena's delicate return couldn't clear the net. It's 30-0 now as she hits her drop shot wide, and hang on, Pliskova has taken the game inno time! Serena's net play in this game was off, and Pliskova has galloped to a 3-1 lead.
Pliskova leads 2-1 in first set
Both players settling into nice rhythm now. Pliskova beats Serena with her anticipation, but the American responds with a powerful return and an ace. 40-30. Pliskova then tests Serena on the baseline and wins the rally to make it 40-40. Now Serena faults, and it's advantage Pliskova. The Czech however commits an error, and it's deuce. Another unforced error now, this time from Serena, and it's advantage Pliskova again. Serena serves, and Pliskova hits long! Deuce. Another break point to Pliskova as Serena's backhand lands in net, and it's game Pliskova on the fourth break point as another Serena return finds the net.
Pliskova takes second game
Pliskova's service now, but Serena takes the first points here. Pliskova comes back strongly with two consecutive points, testing the American with her deep serves. Another powerful serve forces a limp return to the net by Serena, and it's 40-15. Pliskova then hits a return wide, but Serena can't capitalise on that unforced error as she hits her forehand long. Game Pliskova.
Serena wins first game
Serena wins toss and decides to serve. Starts with a powerful serve to Pliskova's forehand side and takes the first point after a short rally. It's soon 15-all though with Serena's forehand return finding the net. Serena soon gallops to 40-15 with a rasping forehand followed by a deep serve. Pliskova pulls one back by depositing a forehand return wide of the American. But there are no more hiccups for Serena as she takes the first game.
The ladies have made their way to the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Belt up!
Head-to-Head
Serena-Plíšková head-to-head stands at 1-1. Serena won their first meeting in 2014, but the Czech girl had her revenge two years later at the US Open semis, when she shocked the American 6-2,7-6.
Juan Martin Del Potro through to semi-final
Del Potro through to his second successive US Open semi-final!
