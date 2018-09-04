Four matches to watch on Tuesday, the ninth day of the US Open (x denotes seeding):
Rafael Nadal (ESP x1) v Dominic Thiem (AUT x9)
World number one Nadal will seek to continue his US Open title defense, taking on Thiem for a place in the semi-finals.
Ninth-seeded Austrian Thiem is in his fourth Grand Slam quarter-final, but his first outside Roland Garros – where he was soundly beaten in the final by Nadal three months ago.
Nadal has beaten Thiem three times at the French Open and seven times in 10 meetings – all on clay.
Thiem admitted he was hoping the hard courts of Flushing Meadows would prove "more comfortable" but he'll still face an uphill battle against the 17-time Grand Slam champion whose stellar 2018 campaign also includes Masters titles in Monte Carlo, Rome and Toronto.
Serena Williams (USA x17) v Karolina Pliskova (CZE x8)
Eighth-seeded Czech Pliskova insists she has the game to challenge 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams as they battle for a semi-final berth.
Pliskova, the three-time WTA tour ace leader who briefly ascended to world number one last year, has surprised Williams before at the US Open, beating her to reach her first Grand Slam final in 2016.
"I know she has a big game, but I have a big game too," said Pliskova.
Williams, a six-time champion who missed last year's US Open as she gave birth to her daughter Olympia, is on a mission, seeking a title that would see her match Australian Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 major titles and let her avoid her first year since 2011 without a Grand Slam crown.
Juan Martin del Potro (ARG x3) v John Isner (USA x11)
Giants collide when third-seeded del Potro – who claimed his lone Grand Slam title at the 2009 US Open – takes on Isner – the last American main remaining in the draw – for a semi-final berth.
Del Potro, the 6-foot-6 (1.98m) Tower of Tandil knows it will be a battle against 6-foot-10 (2.08m) Isner, who has blasted a tournament-leading 112 aces.
Both players have reached Grand Slam semi-finals this year, del Potro at Roland Garros where he cruised past Isner in the fourth round and Isner at Wimbledon.
Which will make it to another Grand Slam final four on Tuesday?
Sloane Stephens (USA x3) v Anastasija Sevastova (LAT x19)
Defending champion Stephens finds a familiar foe across the net in Sevastova, beaten by the American at the same stage last year as Stephens roared to the title as an unseeded player.
Since her maiden Grand Slam triumph, Stephens has reached a second major final at the French Open.
She has reached the quarter-finals with the loss of just one set. Sevastova has gone three sets in three of her first four matches, including a roller-coaster fourth-round victory over seventh-seeded Elina Svitolina.
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date: Sep 04, 2018 22:02 PM
Highlights
22:02 (IST)
Stephens vs Sevastova *1-2
Stephens gets an opportunity to break after Sevastova sends a forehand shot to the net. However, the Latvian gets to deuce after Stephens sends her backhand to the net. Another break point for Stephens but Sevastova saves with a forehand winner down the line. Breakpoint three and four for Stephens but Sevastova saves yet again. Sevastova asks the chair umpire for a timeout to change her dress but the umpire denies her. She finally holds her serve to end the 11-minute game and go 2-1 up.
21:52 (IST)
Stephens vs Sevastova 1-1*
Stephens gets on the scoreboard with an easy love-hold. Sevastova went for another of her drop shots but couldn't keep it in.
21:48 (IST)
Stephens vs Sevastova *0-1
Sevastova gets an easy hold and takes the first game. The highlight being the Latvian winning a 23-shot rally with a clever drop shot.
21:44 (IST)
Ready? Play!
Sevastova gets us underway!
21:41 (IST)
Stephens vs Sevastova
Both players are out on the court. The chair umpire has notified the players of the implementation of the extreme heat policy today. Arthur Ashe is nowhere near being full but one can expect the largest tennis stadium in the world to fill up once the match gets underway.
21:34 (IST)
The quarter-finals in numbers!
21:20 (IST)
Head to head record
Stephens leads Sevastova 2-1
The duo met for the first time last year at the US Open at the same stage where Stephens triumphed over three sets in a hard-fought match. Sevastova then beat Stephens at the WTA Elite Trophy at the end of 2017 as Stephens endured a poor run of form.
2017 US Open: Stephens won 6-3, 3-6, 7-6
2017: WTA Elite Trophy: Sevastova won 7-5, 6-3
2018: Rogers Cup: Stephens won 6-2, 6-2
21:14 (IST)
Sloane Stephens vs Anastasija Sevastova
Defending champion Sloane Stephens is in action first in the women's singles quarter-finals and she takes on 19th seed Anastasija Sevastova at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Stephens beat Elise Mertens in the Round of 16 while Sevastova beat seventh seed Elina Svitolina in three sets.
20:27 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the US Open 2018 quarter-final matches. Here are today's singles Round of 8 matches:
(3) Sloane Stephens v (19) Anastasija Sevastova
(3) Juan Martin del Potro v (11) John Isner
(17) Serena Williams v (8) Karolina Pliskova
(1) Rafael Nadal v (9) Dominic Thiem
Stay tuned for all the updates from the Arthur Ashe Stadium!