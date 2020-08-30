US Open Quiz: How well do you know the Flushing Meadows Grand Slam?
How well do you know the Grand Slam in New York and the tennis world related to it? Test your knowledge with the quiz.
US Open 2020 will be played in the backdrop of a hurricane, protests in the country and a coronavirus pandemic which would mean no fans and absence of some of the biggest names.
The event is taking place inside a 'safety bubble' with limitations on draws, events, player entourages and accessibility for everyone involved. But, if one were to look at the positives, tennis is back!
As we inch towards the 2020 US Open, let's test your knowledge on the Grand Slam in New York and tennis world around it. Ready? Go for it!
