Daniil Medvedev speaks after the match: Strange match in the second set, where everybody felt it'll be one set all. I guess you never know where the match will go. I saved a few points, and he dropped some. I don't think I played my best tennis.

During that game in the second set, he had two set points, and I was just hoping he didn't hit an ace on the line.

Last time, it was a crazy match. If it's the same sort of final on Sunday, I just hope I can win this time. First of all, I'm going to enjoy this win. It's always better to play first, you can enjoy your opponents' match without thinking too much about who will win. That match is going to be a great one, I advise everyone to watch it.

I think in tennis, we have superstitions sometimes. For me, I only want the closest people in my life to be in my box, and for the others, I give them quite good tickets. But in that box, I just want people who I'm working almost all year around with, and that's usually the case.

I'm definitely going to watch the match between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev. Hopefully, I can relax in the hotel room and just enjoy it with an UberEats.