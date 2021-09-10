live

US Open men's semi-final LIVE score: Djokovic to take on Zverev, Medvedev awaits in final

US Open: Follow live score and updates from the men's semi-finals at Flushing Meadows in New York.

FP Sports September 10, 2021 23:27:03 IST
US Open men's semi-final LIVE score: Djokovic to take on Zverev, Medvedev awaits in final

US Open men's semi-final: Novak Djokovic takes on Alexander Zverev in the second men's semi-final of US Open. AP

04:15 (ist)

Djokovic vs Zverev

We shift our attention to the second semi-final featuring World No 1 Novak Djokovic and Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Alexander Zverev. The German entered the tournament with report of domestic and sexual abuse from a former partner. He has since fielded some tough questions in the media. On court, he has had little trouble. Novak, on the other hand, has been taken to four sets in all but one of his matches in the last fortnight. Expect nothing different tonight.
02:57 (ist)

Daniil Medvedev speaks after the match: Strange match in the second set, where everybody felt it'll be one set all. I guess you never know where the match will go. I saved a few points, and he dropped some. I don't think I played my best tennis.

During that game in the second set, he had two set points, and I was just hoping he didn't hit an ace on the line.

Last time, it was a crazy match. If it's the same sort of final on Sunday, I just hope I can win this time. First of all, I'm going to enjoy this win. It's always better to play first, you can enjoy your opponents' match without thinking too much about who will win. That match is going to be a great one, I advise everyone to watch it.

I think in tennis, we have superstitions sometimes. For me, I only want the closest people in my life to be in my box, and for the others, I give them quite good tickets. But in that box, I just want people who I'm working almost all year around with, and that's usually the case.

I'm definitely going to watch the match between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev. Hopefully, I can relax in the hotel room and just enjoy it with an UberEats. 
02:39 (ist)

Felix Auger-Aliassime 4-6, 5-7, 1-4 Daniil Medvedev* (*denotes next server)

FAA looks like he's fading fast, and Medvedev appears calmer and more sure footed than he has all evening. Missed backhand from FAA, 0-15. FAA hits a backhand long, 0-30. Medvedev hammers a forehand into the body of FAA at the net, and the Canadian's volley can't make it over the net. three break points to Medvedev. Another missed forehand from FAA and Medvedev is up double break!! This looks like it's just a matter of time now. 
02:18 (ist)

Daniil Medvedev takes the second set 7-5!

Auger-Aliassime tries a forehand down the line, but there's too much power in the shot and it flies long. Medvedev then lands a gorgeous backhand down the line, 30-0. Missed backhand from FAA, 40-0 and three set points for Medvedev! Rare double fault from the Russian, 40-15. He wraps it up with an ace though, that was nailed down the centre of the court and Medvedev is two to the good!
01:54 (ist)

Felix Auger-Aliassime* 4-6, 4-2 Daniil Medvedev (*denotes next server)

FAA wins the first point of Medvedev's service game with a forehand winner down the line. He then hits a backhand long to make it 15-15. Ace from Medvedev, 30-15. FAA sends a backhand into the doubles alley, 40-15. Medvedev finds the net with his backhand, 40-30. OH! FAA does ever so well to send a tame second serve from Medvedev out for a winner. Deuce!

Medvedev gets caught between the baseline and the net, and FAA sends a belter of a passing shot beyond him for a winner. Advantage and break point to the Canadian! A long rally ends with Medvedev hitting a cross-court forehand winner! Deuce again. Medvedev fires into the net, and it's another break point for FAA. OH MY WORD! Double fault from Medvedev, his first of the match, and FAA breaks to take the lead in the second set!!
01:24 (ist)

Daniil Medvedev takes the first set 6-4!

Medvedev hits a backhand wide and then FAA hits an inch-perfect backhand winner down the line to grab a 0-30 lead and give himself some hope of rescuing this first set. Medvedev levels the game right back up with an ace and a service winner. 30-30. FAA hits a shot wide, 40-30 and set point to Medvedev. He clinshes the first set in style with a blistering ace!
23:22 (ist)

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the US Open!

There's an action-packed couple of matches in store for us tonight, with the men's singles semi-finals on the schedule! Later on, World No 1 Novak Djokovic will take on fourth-seed Alexander Zverev, but we begin proceedings with Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev taking on Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates!

Sept 11, 2021 - 02:51 (IST)

Game, Set, Match: Daniil Medvedev wins 6-4, 7-5, 6-2!

Medvedev wins the first couple of points thanks to errors from Feliz Auger-Aliassime. He then makes a mistake of his own, sending a backhand into the net. 30-15. He serves out wide, and then hammers a forehand into the empty net. He has two match points. He misses a pretty simple forehand though, sign of nerves? Not at all, the ice cold Russian wins the match to enter his second US Open final!!

Sept 11, 2021 - 04:20 (IST)

What's at stake for Alexander Zverev:

Zverev defeated Djokovic in a Tokyo Olympic semi-final, rallying from a set and break down to deny the World No 1 a chance at a "Golden Slam" sweep of major titles and a gold medal.

With a loss, Djokovic would be the first man with a Slam bid entering the semis not to reach the US Open final.

German 24-year-old fourth seed Zverev, last year's US Open runner-up, is on a career-best 16-match win streak since losing to Auger-Aliassime in the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

Sept 11, 2021 - 04:19 (IST)

What's at stake for Novak Djokovic

Djokovic is trying to complete the first men's singles calendar-year Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969.

The 34-year-old Serbian seeks his fourth career US Open title and his 21st overall Slam crown, which would lift him one above the record 20 he shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, both absent with injuries.

Djokovic would be the oldest US Open finalist since Andre Agassi at 35 in 2005 and could be the oldest US Open champion since Ken Rosewall at 35 in 1970.

By beating Zverev to reach the brink of the Slam, Djokovic would match Federer's all-time record of 31 men's Slam final appearances. Djokovic is 20-10 in major finals.

Djokovic seeks only the fourth men's singles Slam in history after Don Budge in 1938 and Laver in 1962 and 1969.

Djokovic has won 26 consecutive Slam matches, four shy of his all-time record streak from 2015 and 2016 when he won all four major titles in a row.

Sept 11, 2021 - 04:15 (IST)

Djokovic vs Zverev

Sept 11, 2021 - 02:57 (IST)

Sept 11, 2021 - 02:47 (IST)

Felix Auger-Aliassime 4-6, 5-7, 2-5 Daniil Medvedev* (*denotes next server)

Auger-Aliassime is really up against it here. This is do or die time now. He drops the first point, but Medvedev then hits a lazy looking return long. 15-15. OH LORD, BULLET OF A RETURN FROM MEDVEDEV! He hammered that return back into the court, FAA had no idea about it. 15-30. Service winner from FAA, 30-30. Two service winners from FAA, and he remains alive in this match. Medvedev will serve for the match.

Sept 11, 2021 - 02:42 (IST)

Felix Auger-Aliassime* 4-6, 5-7, 1-5 Daniil Medvedev (*denotes next server)

Medvedev begins the game by taking control of the rally on the first point and sending FAA this way and that, before the Canadian ends up making a mistake and relinquishing the point. He does the exact same on the next point for 30-0. Service winner from Medvedev, it's 40-0. Oof, great backhand return from FAA, he sends Medvedev's serve back at him with some interest, and gets the point. 40-15. Medvedev hits long, 40-30. OH MY WORD, lovely forehand winner from Daniil Medvedev to hold serve! FAA will now serve to stay in the tournament.

Sept 11, 2021 - 02:39 (IST)

Felix Auger-Aliassime 4-6, 5-7, 1-4 Daniil Medvedev* (*denotes next server)

Sept 11, 2021 - 02:35 (IST)

Felix Auger-Aliassime* 4-6, 5-7, 1-3 Daniil Medvedev (*denotes next server)

Error from Medvedev, FAA up 0-15. Ace from Medvedev, 15-15. Double fault from Medvedev, 15-30. He replies to that with an ace that's just inside the T, 30-30. Medvedev misses a volley, and suddenly, FAA has a break point and a chance to bring the serve back on set. Service winner from Medvedev, deuce. Another service winner, advantage Medvedev. A third service winner, and Medvedev consolidates his break. 

Sept 11, 2021 - 02:31 (IST)

Felix Auger-Aliassime 4-6, 5-7, 1-2 Daniil Medvedev* (*denotes next server)

Daniil Medvedev races through his service game to hold serve. Point apiece in FAA service game, but then Medvedev goes into a 15-30 lead after the Canadian misses a forehand. Medvedev tries to end a rally with a lob over FAA at the net. FAA manages to smash, but it's just wide. 15-40, and two break points to Medvedev. FAA misses a forehand, and Medvedev gets the break early in the third set!

Preview: Novak Djokovic’s bid for an Olympic gold medal was stopped in the semi-finals in Tokyo by Alexander Zverev. Now it’s Zverev again who can end the top-seeded Djokovic’s quest for the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since Rod Laver in 1969.

They meet in the second semi-final on Friday, after No 2 seed Daniil Medvedev faces No 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime, the first Canadian to make the US Open men’s semi-finals.

Zverev rallied from a set down to beat Djokovic in Tokyo, then went on to win the gold medal for Germany. Seeded fourth in Flushing Meadows, Zverev has won 16 straight matches since Auger-Aliassime beat him at Wimbledon.

Djokovic won the championship there for his 20th Grand Slam title, tying Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most by a men’s player.

With a victory Friday, Djokovic will tie another Federer record with his 31st appearance in a Grand Slam final.

Medvedev is trying to return to the US Open final, where he lost to Nadal in 2019. The Russian was beaten in straight sets by eventual champion Dominic Thiem last year in the semi-finals.

Auger-Aliassime will play in his first Slam semi-final when he meets Medvedev.

With inputs from AP.

Updated Date: September 11, 2021 04:09:18 IST

