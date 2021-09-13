live

US Open Men's Final Highlights: Medvedev beats Djokovic in straight sets for his first Grand Slam title

US Open Live: Follow live score and updates of the men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev at Flushing Meadows in New York.

FP Sports September 13, 2021 00:30:14 IST
Novak Djokovic takes on Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final. AP

Novak Djokovic takes on Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final. AP

Highlights

04:06 (ist)

DANIIL MEDVEDEV WINS THE US OPEN!

DANIIL MEDVEDEV IS THE US OPEN CHAMPION! He beats Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to win his first Grand Slam title while denying the Serb a 21st, and calendar Slam
03:23 (ist)

Second set: Daniil Medvedev 6-4

Daniil Medvedev takes the second set 6-4 in 54 minutes and is now two sets to love up. Djokovic much better in that second set but not his flawless self by a long shot
02:27 (ist)

First set: Daniil Medvedev 6-4

GAME, FIRST SET DANIIL MEDVEDEV! Medvedev takes the opening set 6-4 in 36 minutes. Djokovic drops the first set for a fifth straight match. Medvedev is 15/15 on first serve
01:17 (ist)

What's on the line: Daniil Medvedev

✳️ Hoping to become ninth different US Open men’s singles champion of the last 14 years

✳️ A first Grand Slam title in his third final appearance

✳️ Hopes to become third Russian men's champion after Kafelnikov, Safin
01:06 (ist)

What's on the line: Novak Djokovic

✳️ 21st Grand Slam title to break tie with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal

✳️ First male calendar Slam winner since Rod Laver in 1969

✳️ Fourth US Open title
00:18 (ist)

Preview

Novak Djokovic is playing in the US Open final for the ninth time and has never had more at stake.

The top-ranked player will complete a calendar-year Grand Slam and collect a men's-record 21st major title with a victory over No 2 seed Daniil Medvedev.

Djokovic beat Medvedev in the Australian Open final, then won the French Open and Wimbledon. He is trying to become the first man to win all four Grand Slams in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969.

If he does, Djokovic will break a tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most major titles among men.

Djokovic is 3-5 in the US Open final. His nine appearances are the most in the professional era, dating to 1968.

Medvedev is trying to win his first Grand Slam title, having lost to Nadal in the 2019 US Open final in his first attempt.

Sept 13, 2021 - 04:47 (IST)

And that's a wrap!

Daniil Medvedev stops the Novak Djokovic Express on the last station. 27-1 is not bad, either. Medvedev wins his first Grand Slam title and much deserved. Djokovic will have to wait for No 21 while the quest for calendar Slam among the men continues. Rod Laver remains the last player to achieve that feat in 1972. Medvedev dropping just one set on the way to the title and far the superior player tonight. So we have two first-time major champions in the men's and women's events. And another different champion among the men at the US Open. With that, we bid you goodbye but our live coverage of sports continues starting with the IPL this coming week. Until then, it's good night from us at Firstpost!

Sept 13, 2021 - 04:42 (IST)

Heartbreaking moment in the end

Sept 13, 2021 - 04:33 (IST)

The 2021 US Open champion!

Sept 13, 2021 - 04:25 (IST)

Daniil Medvedev: "Sorry for the fans and Novak because we all know what you were going for today. What you've accomplished this year and in your career... For me, you're the greatest player in history."

"I want to thank my team, those who are watching, my parents, my family, some are here, some are watching. It's not an easy journey to win a Slam. I want to thank you for helping me in this journey"

"I want to thank you guys. Today maybe it was more for Novak which is understandable. The energy and support from 2019 has carried me till today!"

Sept 13, 2021 - 04:21 (IST)

Novak Djokovic in tears at the presentation ceremony: "Congratulations to Daniil. Amazing match, amazing tournament. If there is anyone that deserves the Grand Slam title, it is you"

"Tonight, even though I've not won the match, you guys have made me feel very special on the court. I am very happy in my heart. I've never felt like this in New York, everything you've done tonight for me. I love you and I will see you soon."

Sept 13, 2021 - 04:17 (IST)

Medvedev racking up the records

Sept 13, 2021 - 04:06 (IST)

DANIIL MEDVEDEV WINS THE US OPEN!

DANIIL MEDVEDEV IS THE US OPEN CHAMPION! He beats Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to win his first Grand Slam title while denying the Serb a 21st, and calendar Slam

Sept 13, 2021 - 04:04 (IST)

Djokovic 4-6, 4-6, 4-6 Medvedev (* denotes next server)

As both players take the chair, the crowd continues to cheer for Djokovic. The Serb pumps his fist and smiles as the crowd continues to support him, back him and raise the roof, as you will, for him. He takes the court and looks visibly emotional. Medvedev serving for the title once again. A 23-shot rally to get the game going. And as always, Medvedev takes the point. Once again, another nervous exchange from the back, the crowd making noise in the middle of the point and Djokovic is unable to clear the highest part of the net. 30-0 to Medvedev. And he misses a forehand. Some in the crowd jeering Daniil as he serves. Match point Daniil! He moves up to a short ball and sends it for a forehand winner. Second CHAMPIONSHIP POINT! Lo-and-behold another double fault. He has another chance. WINS IT! Big serve and Djokovic is unable to get the return back

Sept 13, 2021 - 03:58 (IST)

Djokovic 4-6, 4-6, 4-5 *Medvedev (* denotes next server)

The crowd starting to go from supportive to unruly and disrespectful towards Daniil Medvedev. As he served for the Championship point in the last game, many wouldn't quieten down. Anyway, they're VERY loud and cheering every point that is going Djokovic's way. Medvedev with consecutive forehand errors and Djokovic has game points. Djokovic looks to serve and volley but the return goes wide anyway. Three straight games for Djokovic

Sept 13, 2021 - 03:55 (IST)

Djokovic* 4-6, 4-6, 3-5 Medvedev (* denotes next server)

Daniil Medvedev is serving for the US Open title. Djokovic has a change of shirt and change of momentum? Starts off with a fantastic forehand cross court winner. But Medvedev roars back with a 121mph ace down the T. Followed by a double fault - as you would. And then a 128mph serve that goes long from Djokovic's racquet. Djokovic looks to ride on the forehand but it goes long. MATCH POINT. CHAMPIONSHIP POINT, DANIIL MEDVEDEV! Went huge on the second serve, 120mph, only to hit a double fault. And then another. A third double fault of the game and suddenly Djokovic has a break point. Djokovic stays alive as Daniil finds the net on the forehand. That was a wildly erratic game from Daniil. Crowd is well behind Djokovic now.

Preview: Novak Djokovic is a win away from a fourth Grand Slam title this year and a men's-record 21st of his career. If he beats Daniil Medvedev, the top-ranked Djokovic will become the first man to win all four major titles in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969.

This matchup of the tournament's top two seeds is the second final this year between Djokovic and Medvedev. The Serbian won in straight sets at the Australian Open.

He went on to win the French Open and Wimbledon to tie Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 Grand Slam singles titles.

This is Medvedev's third chance to win a first major title. The Russian lost to Nadal in the 2019 US Open final.

Medvedev has lost only one set in the tournament. Djokovic has dropped the opening set in his last three matches.

Updated Date: September 13, 2021 04:49:31 IST

