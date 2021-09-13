And that's a wrap!
Daniil Medvedev stops the Novak Djokovic Express on the last station. 27-1 is not bad, either. Medvedev wins his first Grand Slam title and much deserved. Djokovic will have to wait for No 21 while the quest for calendar Slam among the men continues. Rod Laver remains the last player to achieve that feat in 1972. Medvedev dropping just one set on the way to the title and far the superior player tonight. So we have two first-time major champions in the men's and women's events. And another different champion among the men at the US Open. With that, we bid you goodbye but our live coverage of sports continues starting with the IPL this coming week. Until then, it's good night from us at Firstpost!