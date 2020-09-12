US Open LIVE, men's semi-finals, Live Tennis Score: Alexander Zverev vs Pablo Carreno Busta underway

Catch all the latest updates, the live score and much more in Firstpost.com's live blog of the US Open 2020 men's singles semi-finals!

Tonight we'll be giving you all the latest updates from two blockbuster matches, as Alexander Zverev takes on Pablo Carreno Busta in the first men's singles semi-final, followed by a tantalising clash between second seed Dominic Thiem and third seed Daniil Medvedev!

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the US Open!

The pair have met just one time in the past, with that match coming in the semi-finals of the ATP Masters 1000 Miami in 2018. Zverev emerged victorious on that occasion, winning 7-6(4), 6-2!

The Spaniard has played a couple of marathon matches, but he shouldn't be too tired, considering what happened in his matchup against Novak Djokovic.

Both players are out onto the court and we're minutes away from beginning!

Pablo Carreno Busta gets us underway. He lands the first serve, and gets the first point of the match after an error from Zverev. 30-0 after another error. One more error from Zverev on a backhand. Carreno Busta's serves aren't huge, but they're well-placed. And he holds.

Carreno Busta wins a point with a gorgeous forehand winner. Precision over power from the Spaniard. Zverev makes it 15-15 with a serve-forehand combination. Zverev ace. One more big serve, and Carreno Busta can't return. 40-15. Zverev holds after an error from Carreno Busta.

Zverev shanks a relatively straightforward return, and the Spaniard has advantage. Back to deuce now, Carreno Busta has hit a backhand long. Ooh mistake now, from the Spaniard, and Zverev has a break point. Could he take an early lead? Not yet, at least. His backhand can't clear the net and we're back on deuce. These is a long game we're playing. Carreno Busta comes up with a big serve to get the advantage. Carreno Busta holds after an error from the German.

Carreno Busta can't clear the net, and it's 0-15 to Zverev. The Spaniard levels the game by hitting a backhand past a stretching Zverev at the net. Carreno Busta makes an error after a wonderful 18-shot rally. 30-30 after a Zverev backhand flies long. Excellent work from Carreno Busta! He draws Zverev to the net with a dropshot and fires a backhand past the stranded German. Zverev then does well to aggressively approach the net and force Carreno Busta into a mistake. We go to deuce.

Preview: For the first time in 16 years, the men's semi-finals at a Grand Slam tournament will be contested without any of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic participating. Instead, the matchups at Flushing Meadows on Friday will feature a quartet of 20-somethings all seeking a first major championship.

No 2 seed Dominic Thiem of Austria faces No 3 Daniil Medvedev of Russia, in one semi-final and No 5 Alexander Zverev of Germany meets No 20 Pablo Carreño Busta of Spain in the other. Thiem has reached three Grand Slam finals, going 0-3, with each loss to Djokovic or Nadal.

Medvedev was the runner-up to Nadal in a thrill-a-minute five-set final at last year’s US Open. This is the second major semi-final appearance for both Zverev and Carreño Busta; both lost their first attempt to get to a Grand Slam title match.

The eventual champion will be the first man born in the 1990s to grab a Grand Slam trophy: Zverev is 23, Medvedev is 24, Thiem turned 27 a week ago, and Carreño Busta is 29. “Every single one of us deserves this first major title. Everybody will give it all,” Thiem said. “That’s what’s on the mind.”

With inputs from AP.