US Open LIVE, men's semi-finals, Live Tennis Score: Alexander Zverev vs Pablo Carreno Busta underway

Pablo Carreno Busta 2-1 *Alexander Zverev(* denotes next server)
Carreno Busta can't clear the net, and it's 0-15 to Zverev. The Spaniard levels the game by hitting a backhand past a stretching Zverev at the net. Carreno Busta makes an error after a wonderful 18-shot rally. 30-30 after a Zverev backhand flies long. Excellent work from Carreno Busta! He draws Zverev to the net with a dropshot and fires a backhand past the stranded German. Zverev then does well to aggressively approach the net and force Carreno Busta into a mistake. We go to deuce.
Zverev shanks a relatively straightforward return, and the Spaniard has advantage. Back to deuce now, Carreno Busta has hit a backhand long. Ooh mistake now, from the Spaniard, and Zverev has a break point. Could he take an early lead? Not yet, at least. His backhand can't clear the net and we're back on deuce. These is a long game we're playing. Carreno Busta comes up with a big serve to get the advantage. Carreno Busta holds after an error from the German.