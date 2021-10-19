US Open champion Emma Raducanu becomes Dior ambassador
The British teenager, who is also the face of jewellery brand Tiffany and Co, will represent Maria Grazia Chiuri's womenswear collections and Dior's skincare and make-up ranges.
She wore a Dior dress to the premiere of the new James Bond film "No Time To Die" last month, and the 18-year-old told vogue.co.uk: "Maria Grazia’s work empowers women to feel confident in the iconic Dior cut, which I feel is very unique.
"The sincerity of her approach and the way she turns shows into collective and meaningful events unquestionably influenced me in my choice."
very excited to join this iconic house, thank you @Dior ❣️ https://t.co/zOh0P5ulBG
— Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) October 19, 2021
Raducanu pulled out of this week's Kremlin Cup in Moscow after losing her first match since the US Open in Indian Wells earlier this month.
She is due to return to action next week at the Transylvania Open in her father's home country of Romania.
