US Open champion Dominic Thiem says he's 'not 100 percent yet', will skip Monte Carlo Masters
Thiem lost in the last 16 of the Australian Open in February and suffered early exits at both Doha and Dubai.
Paris: Dominic Thiem will sit out this month's Monte Carlo Masters after admitting on Thursday he was not fully fit heading into the European clay-court season.
The US Open champion pulled out of the Miami Open and will also miss the Monte Carlo event scheduled for 11-18 April.
"After Doha and Dubai I needed a break," Thiem said on his website. "I'm not at 100 percent yet. I'm so sorry, I would have loved to play in Monte Carlo, but it won't work out."
The World No 4 will instead spend the time practising on clay at home in Austria.
"I'm having tough weeks ahead of me, I have a lot of work to do," he added.
He is a two-time runner-up at Roland Garros, the second major of the year which is due to begin 23 May.
