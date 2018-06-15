You are here:
US Open badminton: India's Ajay Jayaram enters quarter-finals after three-game win over Brazil's Ygor Coelho

Sports Press Trust of India Jun 15, 2018 11:38:43 IST

Fullerton (US): Indian shuttler Ajay Jayaram advanced to the quarterfinals of the US Open after defeating Brazil's Ygor Coelho in a thrilling three-game match in the World Tour Super 300 tournament.

File image of Ajay Jayaram. AFP

Jayaram, who is on a comeback trail following a long injury lay-off, recovered from an opening game loss to see off Brazil's Ygor Coelho 19-21, 21-12, 21-16 in a 50-minute men's singles clash.

The former World No 13 Indian, who had pulled his hamstring at the Senior National Championship last year and had to skip many tournaments, will face Korea's Heo Kwang Hee next.

Jayaram started off well as he opened up slender leads of 3-1 and 8-6 before moving to a 15-12 advantage but Coelho jumped ahead to pocket the opening game.

However, Jayaram changed gears in time to dominate the second game as he moved to a 8-4 lead at one point and kept consolidating on the advantage to eventually roar back into the contest.

The decider was a tough battle as both the shuttlers fought tooth and nail and advantage changed hands frequently. At 14-14, Jayaram broke off with four straight points and sealed the contest comfortably in the end.


Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018 11:38 AM

