You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

US Open Badminton: India's Ajay Jayaram bows out to Mark Caljouw in semi-finals

Sports Press Trust of India Jun 17, 2018 16:29:12 IST

Fullerton (US): Indian shuttler Ajay Jayaram suffered a straight-game loss to The Netherlands' Mark Caljouw in the semifinals of the $ 150,000 US Open BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament.

File image of Ajay Jayaram. AFP

File image of Ajay Jayaram. AFP

The 30-year-old Indian lost 13-21 21-23 to sixth seed Mark in the men's singles semifinals that lasted 36 minutes at the Fullerton Titan Gym.

Jayaram, who had suffered a hamstring injury during the Senior Nationals Championship last year that saw him slip from world no 13 in September to current ranking of 134, was no match for Mark in the opening game.

The Dutch shuttler quickly jumped to a 11-3 lead at the breather and kept his nose ahead after the break to pocket the first game.

In the second game, Mark once again grabbed a 11-7 lead at the interval but Jayaram fought back to turn the tables at 13-12 and again held a slender 18-16 lead at one stage.

However, Mark kept breathing down his neck and eventually sealed the contest to reach the finals.


Updated Date: Jun 17, 2018 16:29 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See
Group E - 17 Jun 2018
Costa Rica
0:1
Serbia
Match Center



Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores