USTA will require at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to enter the grounds of the National Tennis Center for access to any match in any venue.

New York: US Open organisers will require all spectators at this year's final Grand Slam tournament to have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the US Tennis Association announced Friday.

The USTA said it was informed on Friday by the New York City Mayor's office that it would mandate proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for entrance to Arthur Ashe Stadium, the main venue for the Flushing Meadows hardcourt showdown.

"Given the continuing evolution of the Delta variant and in keeping with our intention to put the health and safety of our fans first, the USTA will extend the mayor's requirement to all US Open ticket holders 12-years-old and older," the USTA said in a statement.

That will require at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to enter the grounds of the National Tennis Center for access to any match in any venue.

No spectators were allowed at last year's US Open due to COVID-19 , a safety move that left the USTA with a $180 million budget deficit in 2020.

This year's tournament is set to welcome spectators at full capacity for every stadium, with the USTA having followed guidelines established by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the mayor's office and the New York City Department of Health.

Ticket holders were advised to bring a CDC vaccination card or other official immunization record or a photo or photocopy of the card.

The USTA said it will have "extra measures to expedite entrance to the site to reduce any inconveniences" to ticket holders.