Sports

US Open 2021: 'Tennis is mad', Twitter in awe of Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez

Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez are both teenagers. They’re both unseeded at the US Open. They’re both getting loud backing from the crowds. And now, remarkably, they’re both Grand Slam finalists.

FP Sports September 10, 2021 10:52:49 IST
US Open 2021: 'Tennis is mad', Twitter in awe of Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez

Emma Raducanu waves to the crowd after defeating Maria Sakkari during the semifinals of the US Open. AP

Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez are so similar in so many ways: They possess enviable quickness and anticipation. They take balls low to the ground and redirect them with ease. They love the big moment. They don’t care how much better-known or more successful opponents are.

There's more. They’re both teenagers. They’re both unseeded at the US Open. They’re both getting loud backing from the crowds. And now, remarkably, they’re both Grand Slam finalists.

Raducanu, an 18-year-old from Britain who is ranked 150th, and Fernandez, a 19-year-old from Canada who is ranked 73rd, took wildly different paths to the championship match at Flushing Meadows on Thursday night. They’ll be back in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday for the first major final between two teens since the 1999 US Open, when Serena Williams, 17, defeated Martina Hingis, 18.

Raducanu became the first qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final in the professional era by overwhelming 17th-seeded Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4. Appearing in just her second major tournament, Raducanu won all 18 sets she has played during three matches in qualifying rounds and six in the main draw.

“The time here in New York has gone so fast. I've just been taking care of each day,” Raducanu said, “and before you know it, three weeks later, I'm in the final and I can't believe it.”

Raducanu and Fernandez are both very much citizens of the world.

Raducanu was born in Toronto to a Chinese mother and Romanian father; the family moved to England when Emma was 2.

Fernandez was born in Montreal to a Filipino Canadian mother and Ecuadorian father; the family moved to Florida after Leylah had success as a junior at age 12. Dad is also her coach, although he is not with her in New York, instead offering coaching tips in daily phone conversations.

Here's how twitter celebrated their sensational victories:

Tennis is mad

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: September 10, 2021 10:52:49 IST

TAGS:

also read

US Open 2021: Qualifiers, teenagers making their mark in New York
Sports

US Open 2021: Qualifiers, teenagers making their mark in New York

No US Open qualifier has gone past the quarter-finals and only five in other Slams have made the semi-finals, the most recent being Russian Aslan Karatsev at this year's Australian Open.

US Open 2021: Leylah Fernandez relishing New York's support in big wins
Sports

US Open 2021: Leylah Fernandez relishing New York's support in big wins

After crucial points, Leylah Fernandez would raise her right fist or windmill her arms, firing herself and crowds inside packed stadiums. And she's won many critical points at US Open.

US Open 2021: 'Happy-go-lucky' teen Leylah Fernandez upsets Kerber, enters quarters
Sports

US Open 2021: 'Happy-go-lucky' teen Leylah Fernandez upsets Kerber, enters quarters

A day before her 19th birthday, the unseeded left-hander from Canada grabbed the last five games to eliminate 2016 title winner Angelique Kerber 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 on Sunday, demonstrating that an earlier upset of defending champion Naomi Osaka was certainly no fluke.