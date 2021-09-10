Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez are both teenagers. They’re both unseeded at the US Open. They’re both getting loud backing from the crowds. And now, remarkably, they’re both Grand Slam finalists.

Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez are so similar in so many ways: They possess enviable quickness and anticipation. They take balls low to the ground and redirect them with ease. They love the big moment. They don’t care how much better-known or more successful opponents are.

Raducanu, an 18-year-old from Britain who is ranked 150th, and Fernandez, a 19-year-old from Canada who is ranked 73rd, took wildly different paths to the championship match at Flushing Meadows on Thursday night. They’ll be back in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday for the first major final between two teens since the 1999 US Open, when Serena Williams, 17, defeated Martina Hingis, 18.

Raducanu became the first qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final in the professional era by overwhelming 17th-seeded Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4. Appearing in just her second major tournament, Raducanu won all 18 sets she has played during three matches in qualifying rounds and six in the main draw.

“The time here in New York has gone so fast. I've just been taking care of each day,” Raducanu said, “and before you know it, three weeks later, I'm in the final and I can't believe it.”

Raducanu and Fernandez are both very much citizens of the world.

Raducanu was born in Toronto to a Chinese mother and Romanian father; the family moved to England when Emma was 2.

Fernandez was born in Montreal to a Filipino Canadian mother and Ecuadorian father; the family moved to Florida after Leylah had success as a junior at age 12. Dad is also her coach, although he is not with her in New York, instead offering coaching tips in daily phone conversations.

19-year-old Leylah Fernandez will face the 18-year-old Emma Raducanu on Saturday for the title. It will be the first all-teen final at the #USOpen since 1999, before either was born, when a 17-year-old Serena Williams beat an 18-year-old Martina Hingis. pic.twitter.com/mndhtW4s43 — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) September 10, 2021

A teen dream final at the US Open that no one, and I mean no one, could have expected when this Grand Slam tournament began Unseeded 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez of Canada vs 18-year-old Emma Raducanu of Britain Raducanu 1st qualifer to reach a Grand Slam singles final Wow! pic.twitter.com/OQByXmMDaH — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) September 10, 2021

18yo Emma Raducanu beats Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4 to reach the #USOpen final. She won 9 matches so far in NYC. Yet to drop a set. -- Youngest Grand Slam finalist since 2004

-- Youngest US Open finalist since 1999

-- First ever qualifier to reach a Slam final [getty] pic.twitter.com/5ow0mvYXGe — José Morgado (@josemorgado) September 10, 2021

Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez have made tennis better. Much better. Truly uplifting. — David Law (@DavidLawTennis) September 10, 2021

Tennis is mad

Emma Raducanu was in the entry list of the Caldas da Rainha W60 ITF till last weekend. Tennis is mad. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) September 10, 2021

There’s a qualifier in the women US Open final. There are two teenagers in this final. Tennis is wild! — Carole Bouchard 💜💛 (@carole_bouchard) September 10, 2021

making the US Open final << making the US Open final with @SteveNash in your box pic.twitter.com/LpN1Zc5CXe — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2021

"Honestly, today I wasn't thinking about anyone else except for myself" And that's how it should be.#usopen | Emma Raducanu pic.twitter.com/gRYvitjhJc — Tennis GIFs 🎾🎥 (@tennis_gifs) September 10, 2021

wanna hear a mad stat? Going into the final, time on court: Raducanu - 11 hours 39 minutes.

Fernandez - 12 hours 45 minutes. that INCLUDES Emma’s extra three additional qualifying matches to make main draw. UNREAL. #USOpen — DM (@Gamesetmatch11) September 10, 2021

