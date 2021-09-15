US Open 2021: Emma Raducanu 'hungry to get better' after winning maiden Grand Slam title
The 18-year-old Briton became the first qualifier in history to win a Grand Slam when she defeated 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday.
US Open champion Emma Raducanu said she is "hungry" to improve her tennis and plans to continue competing this year after her stunning success at Flushing Meadows.
The 18-year-old Briton became the first qualifier in history to win a Grand Slam when she defeated 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday.
Raducanu became Britain's first Grand Slam champion in women's singles since Virginia Wade in 1977 and did not drop a set during her run to the title in New York.
The new world number 23 shot to fame at Wimbledon earlier this year, reaching the fourth round in her first Grand Slam, and intends to have a short rest after a whirlwind two months.
"I have a few days' rest and recovery (coming up), I think needed after the last seven weeks," she told American broadcaster CNBC on Tuesday.
"But then I am straight back to training and hungry to get better and come back out and play some more tournaments."
Raducanu could receive a wild card to the WTA Tour's prestigious Indian Wells tournament in California next month.
Her stunning victory in New York has brought newfound fame.
She has attracted praise from Queen Elizabeth II, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and appeared at New York's flagship Met Gala fashion show this week.
also read
US Open 2021: Teen sensation Leylah Fernandez beats Aryna Sabalenka to enter final
The 19-year-old prodigy eliminated Wimbledon semi-finalist Sabalenka 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-4 and could capture her first Slam crown on Saturday at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
US Open 2021: Superstitions to keep Leylah Fernandez's dad/coach from maiden major final
Fernandez, a former footballer from Ecuador who became a tennis coach for his daughter, will watch from home in Florida as he has for two weeks when 19-year-old Fernandez meets 18-year-old qualifier Raducanu for the title.
US Open 2021: 'Tennis is mad', Twitter in awe of Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez
Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez are both teenagers. They’re both unseeded at the US Open. They’re both getting loud backing from the crowds. And now, remarkably, they’re both Grand Slam finalists.