Novak Djokovic fell one step short in his Grand Slam bid. Daniil Medvedev beat him 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the US Open final to win his first major title.

Djokovic was trying to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four Grand Slam singles titles in the same year. But the No 2 seed from Russia made clear it wasn’t going to happen Sunday when he built a 4-0 lead in the third set after winning the first two.

Djokovic will go into next year still tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 major titles, most in men’s history.

Here's how former and current tennis players reacted to Medvedev's maiden major title in New York:

Simply stunning Daniil Medvedev, you stopped one of the greatest tonight. To win your first Grand Slam title is always special, to do it against a champion like Novak Djokovic is something else. Take heart Novak, the quest continues. Best wishes, 🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) September 12, 2021

Flawless match strategy by Medvedev. He deserved the win today. We still need to acknowledge how phenomenal Novak was this year (and for 15 yesrs) Was fun to watch. Congrats to both!! — andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 12, 2021

After everything Novak has achieved in his career, it’s finally receiving that overwhelming love and support from the crowd that has touched him so deeply. Sport is amazing — Naomi Broady (@NaomiBroady) September 12, 2021

Usually stone cold and unbothered, I was always curious to see what the post match reaction to winning a grand slam would be from Medvedev This is pretty epic 🙏🏽 https://t.co/AQzM95NFXy — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) September 12, 2021

Incredibly happy for Medvedev! But so devo for Djokovic wow. — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) September 12, 2021

What a match from Danil #Impressive — Lucas Pouille (@la_pouille) September 12, 2021

Got to give a lot of credit to Medvedev for going big on 2nd serve today, and making a wall from the back of the court. Looks like he is on his way to his 1st major ! — Greg Rusedski (@GregRusedski1) September 12, 2021

Congratulations @daniilmedwed, well deserved! No words can describe how it feels to win your first @usopen, but I bet you're the happiest man alive right now! pic.twitter.com/akmLx9DZYB — Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) September 12, 2021

What a performance!

Congrats on your first Grand Slam title @DaniilMedwed ! 🏆🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/5tDpWX7yAu — Dominic Thiem (@ThiemDomi) September 12, 2021

How 2021 started How it's going pic.twitter.com/7NMHk9JlAq — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) September 12, 2021