US Open 2021: 'Daniil Medvedev you stopped one of the greatest in Novak Djokovic'

FP Sports September 13, 2021 05:26:08 IST
Daniil Medvedev denied Novak Djokovic a 21st Slam and calendar Slam at the US Open. AP

Novak Djokovic fell one step short in his Grand Slam bid. Daniil Medvedev beat him 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the US Open final to win his first major title.

Djokovic was trying to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four Grand Slam singles titles in the same year. But the No 2 seed from Russia made clear it wasn’t going to happen Sunday when he built a 4-0 lead in the third set after winning the first two.

Djokovic will go into next year still tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 major titles, most in men’s history.

Here's how former and current tennis players reacted to Medvedev's maiden major title in New York:

