US Open 2021: 'Daniil Medvedev you stopped one of the greatest in Novak Djokovic'
Djokovic will go into next year still tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 major titles, most in men’s history.
Novak Djokovic fell one step short in his Grand Slam bid. Daniil Medvedev beat him 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the US Open final to win his first major title.
Djokovic was trying to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four Grand Slam singles titles in the same year. But the No 2 seed from Russia made clear it wasn’t going to happen Sunday when he built a 4-0 lead in the third set after winning the first two.
Djokovic will go into next year still tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 major titles, most in men’s history.
Here's how former and current tennis players reacted to Medvedev's maiden major title in New York:
Simply stunning Daniil Medvedev, you stopped one of the greatest tonight. To win your first Grand Slam title is always special, to do it against a champion like Novak Djokovic is something else. Take heart Novak, the quest continues. Best wishes, 🚀
— Rod Laver (@rodlaver) September 12, 2021
Flawless match strategy by Medvedev. He deserved the win today. We still need to acknowledge how phenomenal Novak was this year (and for 15 yesrs) Was fun to watch. Congrats to both!!
— andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 12, 2021
After everything Novak has achieved in his career, it’s finally receiving that overwhelming love and support from the crowd that has touched him so deeply. Sport is amazing
— Naomi Broady (@NaomiBroady) September 12, 2021
Usually stone cold and unbothered, I was always curious to see what the post match reaction to winning a grand slam would be from Medvedev
This is pretty epic
— Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) September 12, 2021
Incredibly happy for Medvedev! But so devo for Djokovic wow.
— Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) September 12, 2021
What a match from Danil #Impressive
— Lucas Pouille (@la_pouille) September 12, 2021
Got to give a lot of credit to Medvedev for going big on 2nd serve today, and making a wall from the back of the court. Looks like he is on his way to his 1st major !
— Greg Rusedski (@GregRusedski1) September 12, 2021
Congratulations @daniilmedwed, well deserved! No words can describe how it feels to win your first @usopen, but I bet you're the happiest man alive right now! pic.twitter.com/akmLx9DZYB
— Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) September 12, 2021
What a performance!
Congrats on your first Grand Slam title @DaniilMedwed ! 🏆🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/5tDpWX7yAu
— Dominic Thiem (@ThiemDomi) September 12, 2021
WHAT. A. PERFORMANCE.@DaniilMedwed | #Medvedev
— Nicolas Kiefer (@Nicolas_Kiefer) September 12, 2021
How 2021 started How it's going pic.twitter.com/7NMHk9JlAq
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) September 12, 2021
Wow!! Congrats @DaniilMedwed and team👏🏼👏🏼
— Magnus Norman (@normansweden) September 12, 2021
What an amazing year of tennis we have had. Totally inspired by what @DjokerNole has done. Also by @EmmaRaducanu ‘s historic accomplishment at this #USOpen and congrats to @DaniilMedwed on a virtually flawless grand slam. Such quality!
— Jan-Michael Gambill (@JanmikeGambill) September 12, 2021
also read
US Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev marches into quarters with straight sets win over Daniel Evans
Medvedev defeated British 24th seed Daniel Evans 6-3, 6-4, 6-3, making his fourth trip to the last eight in the past five Grand Slams as he chases his first Slam title.
US Open 2021: Novak Djokovic energised by Rod Laver link, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal feats
Djokovic has already owned all four Slam titles at once after winning the 2016 French Open and said that was the moment he felt a calendar Slam was possible.
US Open 2021 Men's Singles Semi-finals Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online
Here are all the details about the US Open 2021 men's singles semi-finals.