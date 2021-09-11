Medvedev will play Sunday's final at Arthur Ashe Stadium against the winner of a later semi-final between top-ranked Djokovic and Tokyo Olympic champion Alexander Zverev.

New York: Second-ranked Daniil Medvedev advanced to the US Open final by defeating Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime on Friday, putting the Russian into the Grand Slam path of history-chasing Novak Djokovic.

Medvedev, the 2019 US Open runner-up, reached his third Grand Slam final by eliminating 12th seed Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2.

"I don't think I played my best today but I'm really happy to be in the final," Medvedev said.

Medvedev will play Sunday's final at Arthur Ashe Stadium against the winner of a later semi-final between top-ranked Djokovic and Tokyo Olympic champion Alexander Zverev.

Djokovic is trying to complete the first men's singles calendar-year Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969.

The 34-year-old Serbian seeks his fourth career US Open title and his 21st overall Slam crown, which would lift him one above the record 20 he shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, both absent with injuries.

"We all know what Novak is chasing," Medvedev said. "The only thing I can do is try to play my best."

Australian legend Laver, 83, watched the Open semi-finals from the stands.

Medvedev rescues second set

Daniil Medvedev: - Ties Kafelnikov with most Grand Slam final appearances for a Russian man at 3 (behind Safin who had 4) - No man has reached the US Open final twice in the Open Era without eventually become a Slam champion#USOpen Live: https://t.co/8oqtb1JJ5I pic.twitter.com/CBq8m9IsHQ — Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) September 10, 2021

Medvedev broke at love in the seventh game and claimed the first set after 38 minutes on his sixth of 12 aces.

Auger-Aliassime broke to lead 4-2 in the second set on Medvedev's first double fault but dropped set points in the ninth game on a Medvedev down the line backhand winner and his own netted forehand volley.

Medvedev then broke back on his first chance when the Canadian sent a backhand long.

"I knew I had to do everything at my best because at that point in the match I knew I could break him mentally and that's what happened," Medvedev said.

The Russian broke again at love in the 11th game when Auger-Aliassime netted a forehand and Medvedev held again to seize the second set.

In the third, Medvedev broke for a 2-1 edge on an errant Auger-Aliassime forehand, saved a break point in the fourth game on a service winner and took a 4-1 lead when the Canadian netted a forehand on break point.

Medvedev finished matters with an overhead smash after two hours and four minutes.

Auger-Aliassime, 21 would have been the youngest Slam men's finalist since Juan Martin del Potro won the 2009 US Open at 20 and the youngest to defeat a top-two foe at the Open since Del Potro ended Federer's five-title run in the 2009 final.