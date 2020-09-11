US Open 2020, Women's semi-finals, LIVE tennis score: Victoria Azarenka, Naomi Osaka to face off in final

Follow US Open live scores and coverage as the action moves to the women's singles semi-finals on Day 11.

Today is Day 11 and our focus will be on the two women's singles matches in the evening session. First up will be Naomi Osaka and Jennifer Brady followed by a tantalising fixture between Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka. Watch out tennis balls, it is not going to be pretty!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the US Open!

Another huge winner from Osaka! She's reading Brady's movements like a billboard. Commanding 6-1 lead and she has five set points. She needs just one. Osaka takes the first set!

Osaka on serve now. The serve is strong, and Brady's return sails wide. 3-1. Make that 4-1. Brady misfires on the return. Brady on serve now. Oof, she misses another shot. 5-1 to Osaka. Could this one be slipping away from the American?

Osaka gets us underway with the serve, and it's 1-0. Brady missed the return. Brady serves next, and it's Osaka who gets the minibreak after a long rally! 2-0! Excellent serve from Brady makes it 2-1.

Brady is serving for the set and she begins with an ace. Osaka then misses a backhand return and it's 30-0. Make that 40-0. Are we headed to a decider? Not just yet, Osaka pulls out a corner-to-corner combination to save the first of three set points. Oh no, Osaka messes up a return. It's 1-1!

Brady gets a crucial point after Osaka makes an error. 15-15 after Brady struggles to get her shot across the net. Osaka looks a bit nervy, she's messed up the ball toss on her serve a couple of times. And it's a double fault! 15-30. She comes good on the next serve though, it's too powerful for Brady. 30-30. Excellent forehand winner for Osaka! 40-30 and it's match point! She finishes it with a huge first serve. It's another Grand Slam final for Osaka!

Williams leads the overall head-to-head 18-4, and she is also 10-0 against Azarenka at Grand Slam events. Their last meeting was at the 2019 Indian Wells where Serena won in straight sets.

Serena Williams comes out in all-attack mode and Victoria Azarenka doesn't have an answer. Serena wins the opening set in 34 minutes with Azarenka playing an errant game thus far

Azarenka looked down and out after the first set but she's turning things around tremendously. She served better in the second set and to her credit, is hitting the ball much better now and forcing Serena into going for more.

Serena takes the longer medical time out as the trainer works on her left foot/ankle. Doesn't appear to be a twist. Extra taping going up on the bottom of the left foot. If it ends this way, that would be a real shame. Or even if it hampers Serena's movement.

Victoria Azarenka comes from a set down to beat Serena Williams 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in an hour and 55 minutes. This is her first Grand Slam final since 2013 US Open and first win at a major over Serena

Serena having to spur herself on repeatedly as she plays catch up. Could well be to deter Azarenka's momentum. She holds serve and gets on the board. Patrick on his feet to push her to fight.

Serena pushing Azarenka on the serve this time but Vika is holding on and fighting as well. From 30-30, she hits two big groundstrokes - one a winner and the other forcing Serena into a miss. She quickly goes off court for what may be a bathrom break.

Serena drops one point in that serve. Azarenka sends the backhand return into the net. Williams trying her best to stay active, stay mobile after that foot "injury"

Serena with a shanked backhand that goes wide. Azarenka holds after dropping one point in her serve. She is one game away from the final

Another comfortable hold from Serena. She drops two points in that serve and leaves it to Azarenka to try and close this out.

Victoria Azarenka serving for the match. Starts off by seeing Serena miss a return. On second, Azarenka hits the sideline and Serena is unable to get it back. What placement! No chance of getting it back. Serena not going away either. She finds her depth with a thumpign forehand - 79mph. A double fault brings the game at even footing. But she gets a BIG serve to follow and Serena is unable to get it back. Who could? Match point. ACE!

"Super fun to play Naomi Osaka. She is super powerful. Playing in the final is a great opportunity and I'm going to make the most of it. I saw her match today and there were great rallies. We couldn't play last week so I'm looking forward to it"

"I hope tonight's match inspires women to go after their dreams. They can do many things in their lives. I'm a mom outside, but on court I can go for my dreams, inspire my child."

"Finding my calm mind is daily work. I had to keep moving, get the energy, no crowds so I had to do it myself. She put me in a hole after first set. It wasn't easy."

Azarenka: "I knew it wasn't over until it is all over. We both know that and today it was different."

Serena Williams will play Victoria Azarenka in one women's semifinal - a rematch of the 2012 and 2013 US Open finals won by Williams - and Naomi Osaka will face Jennifer Brady in the other.

Williams is closing in on what would be her seventh US Open championship and record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title overall. She has made it to the semifinals in each of her past 11 appearances in New York. Azarenka is a two-time Australian Open champion on a 10-match winning streak and back in a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time in seven years. Williams leads Azarenka 18-4 head-to-head.

Williams, who turns 39 later this month, is coming off two three-set comeback victories in a row and hit 20 aces in her win against Tsvetana Pironkova in the quarterfinals.

Williams was the runner-up at Flushing Meadows each of the past two years; she lost to Osaka in the 2018 final. That was one of Osaka's two Grand Slam titles. Brady, meanwhile, had never been past the fourth at any major tournament until this week.

But she is playing as well as anyone since tennis resumed last month from its hiatus because of the coronavirus, winning the first WTA title of her career at Lexington, Kentucky.

Brady is a 25-year-old from Pennsylvania who helped UCLA win a college championship. She and Osaka have played twice, each winning once by a 6-4, 6-4 score, although Brady's victory came six years ago.

(With inputs from AP)