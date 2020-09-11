US Open 2020, Women's semi-finals, LIVE tennis score: Serena Williams up double break against Victoria Azarenka; Naomi Osaka into final

Follow US Open live scores and coverage as the action moves to the women's singles semi-finals on Day 11.

Today is Day 11 and our focus will be on the two women's singles matches in the evening session. First up will be Naomi Osaka and Jennifer Brady followed by a tantalising fixture between Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka. Watch out tennis balls, it is not going to be pretty!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the US Open!

Another huge winner from Osaka! She's reading Brady's movements like a billboard. Commanding 6-1 lead and she has five set points. She needs just one. Osaka takes the first set!

Osaka on serve now. The serve is strong, and Brady's return sails wide. 3-1. Make that 4-1. Brady misfires on the return. Brady on serve now. Oof, she misses another shot. 5-1 to Osaka. Could this one be slipping away from the American?

Osaka gets us underway with the serve, and it's 1-0. Brady missed the return. Brady serves next, and it's Osaka who gets the minibreak after a long rally! 2-0! Excellent serve from Brady makes it 2-1.

Brady is serving for the set and she begins with an ace. Osaka then misses a backhand return and it's 30-0. Make that 40-0. Are we headed to a decider? Not just yet, Osaka pulls out a corner-to-corner combination to save the first of three set points. Oh no, Osaka messes up a return. It's 1-1!

Brady gets a crucial point after Osaka makes an error. 15-15 after Brady struggles to get her shot across the net. Osaka looks a bit nervy, she's messed up the ball toss on her serve a couple of times. And it's a double fault! 15-30. She comes good on the next serve though, it's too powerful for Brady. 30-30. Excellent forehand winner for Osaka! 40-30 and it's match point! She finishes it with a huge first serve. It's another Grand Slam final for Osaka!

Williams leads the overall head-to-head 18-4, and she is also 10-0 against Azarenka at Grand Slam events. Their last meeting was at the 2019 Indian Wells where Serena won in straight sets.

Victoria: Azarenka is now 39-12 at the US Open over her career. 20 of Azarenka's 21 career WTA singles titles have come on hardcourt, including her two Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013. This is Azarenka's first Grand Slam semifinal since her run to the 2013 US Open final.

Serena: Williams is making her 20th appearance at the US Open. She is a six-time champion at the event, tying her with Chris Evert for the most US Open titles in the Open Era (since 1968). Williams also has the most match-wins at the US Open in the Open Era, claiming her 106th with her win over Tsvetana Pironkova (Evert has the second-most with 101).

BREAK! Victoria Azarenka gets the match going after a bit of a walk off the court for Serena. And not the start Vika would have liked. Two double faults in the game - including on break point and Serena has the early advantage.

Serena consolidates the break of serve but not without her own serve coming under pressure at the start. She also gets two double faults in her stats but survives the errors.

DOUBLE BREAK! Serena Williams is off to a flier. She gets a double break lead at the start of this match with Azarenka not finding the range she did against Mertens. The serve has gone missing and that is playing into Serena's hands.

Just 14 minutes played and Serena Williams is four zip ahead. Much better serve effort from the 23-time Grand Slam winner. She is in command and Azarenka has her work cut out.

Much better from Azarenka in that game. Serena sends her serve return into the net and Vika gets on the board. Some glimpses of what she's capable of in that game. Moving well, hitting the ball well and matching Serena from the back. Except the luck of the let chord went Serena's way. But, positive signs for what's to come.

Yet another good game from Azarenka and she has improved after that shaky start. The drive volley brings up break point to get one back but she misses her backhand. Well wide. Serena holds after Azarenka misses her approach forehand.

Obviously her disappointing performances in Slam finals has gotten the attention, but Serena has been GREAT in Slam semifinals since her maternity leave. 8-0 in sets, and most not close: 6-2 6-4 6-3 6-0 6-1 6-2 6-3 6-1 #USOpen

Serena Williams will play Victoria Azarenka in one women's semifinal - a rematch of the 2012 and 2013 US Open finals won by Williams - and Naomi Osaka will face Jennifer Brady in the other.

Williams is closing in on what would be her seventh US Open championship and record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title overall. She has made it to the semifinals in each of her past 11 appearances in New York. Azarenka is a two-time Australian Open champion on a 10-match winning streak and back in a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time in seven years. Williams leads Azarenka 18-4 head-to-head.

Williams, who turns 39 later this month, is coming off two three-set comeback victories in a row and hit 20 aces in her win against Tsvetana Pironkova in the quarterfinals.

Williams was the runner-up at Flushing Meadows each of the past two years; she lost to Osaka in the 2018 final. That was one of Osaka's two Grand Slam titles. Brady, meanwhile, had never been past the fourth at any major tournament until this week.

But she is playing as well as anyone since tennis resumed last month from its hiatus because of the coronavirus, winning the first WTA title of her career at Lexington, Kentucky.

Brady is a 25-year-old from Pennsylvania who helped UCLA win a college championship. She and Osaka have played twice, each winning once by a 6-4, 6-4 score, although Brady's victory came six years ago.

(With inputs from AP)