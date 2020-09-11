Both players are out onto the court!
US Open 2020, women's semi-finals, LIVE tennis score: Naomi Osaka faces Jennifer Brady, Serena Williams takes on Victoria Azarenka
Follow US Open live scores and coverage as the action moves to the women's singles semi-finals on Day 11.
Highlights
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the US Open!
Today is Day 11 and our focus will be on the two women's singles matches in the evening session. First up will be Naomi Osaka and Jennifer Brady followed by a tantalising fixture between Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka. Watch out tennis balls, it is not going to be pretty!
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
Serena Williams will play Victoria Azarenka in one women's semifinal - a rematch of the 2012 and 2013 US Open finals won by Williams - and Naomi Osaka will face Jennifer Brady in the other.
Williams is closing in on what would be her seventh US Open championship and record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title overall. She has made it to the semifinals in each of her past 11 appearances in New York. Azarenka is a two-time Australian Open champion on a 10-match winning streak and back in a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time in seven years. Williams leads Azarenka 18-4 head-to-head.
Williams, who turns 39 later this month, is coming off two three-set comeback victories in a row and hit 20 aces in her win against Tsvetana Pironkova in the quarterfinals.
Williams was the runner-up at Flushing Meadows each of the past two years; she lost to Osaka in the 2018 final. That was one of Osaka's two Grand Slam titles. Brady, meanwhile, had never been past the fourth at any major tournament until this week.
But she is playing as well as anyone since tennis resumed last month from its hiatus because of the coronavirus, winning the first WTA title of her career at Lexington, Kentucky.
Brady is a 25-year-old from Pennsylvania who helped UCLA win a college championship. She and Osaka have played twice, each winning once by a 6-4, 6-4 score, although Brady's victory came six years ago.
(With inputs from AP)
