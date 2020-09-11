live

US Open 2020, women's semi-finals, LIVE tennis score: Jennifer Brady wins second set, one set all vs Naomi Osaka; Serena vs Azarenka to come

Follow US Open live scores and coverage as the action moves to the women's singles semi-finals on Day 11.

FP Sports September 11, 2020 06:15:27 IST
Naomi Osaka takes on Jennifer Brady in the women's semi-final at 2020 US Open. AP

Sept 11, 2020 - 06:17 (IST)

Jennifer Brady* (1)6-7, 6-3, 0-1 Naomi Osaka (* denotes next server)

Osaka serves first, and she gets the first point with good combination play. 30-0, Brady makes an error. 40-0, it's a forehand winner from close to the net. Love hold, this is a great response from the Japanese star.

Sept 11, 2020 - 06:14 (IST)

Stats from Set 2

Sept 11, 2020 - 06:13 (IST)

Second Set: Jennifer Brady 6-3

Brady is serving for the set and she begins with an ace. Osaka then misses a backhand return and it's 30-0. Make that 40-0. Are we headed to a decider? Not just yet, Osaka pulls out a corner-to-corner combination to save the first of three set points. Oh no, Osaka messes up a return. It's 1-1!

Sept 11, 2020 - 06:10 (IST)

Jennifer Brady* (1)6-7, 5-3 Naomi Osaka (* denotes next server)

And yet again, Brady gets lucky with the net! Four times now! She's 0-15 up. 15-15 now, as Osaka belts a serve towards her. Ace now, from Osaka. 30-15. Osaka hits a shot long, and now it's 30-30. Brady has breakpoint! And she breaks, after Osaka misses a forehand in a huge rally. What incredible determination from the American!

Sept 11, 2020 - 06:05 (IST)

Jennifer Brady (1)6-7, 4-3 *Naomi Osaka (* denotes next server)

Beautiful, beautiful strike from Brady down the line. 30-0 now, Osaka can't clear the net with a forehand. 30-15, Brady miscues a backhand. 40-15, Brady changes up the serve to Osaka's forehand. Another good serve, and she holds as well. This second set is just as tight as the first.

Sept 11, 2020 - 06:02 (IST)

Jennifer Brady* (1)6-7, 3-3 Naomi Osaka (* denotes next server)

Ace from Osaka to begin. She's up 30-0 now, Brady hits a shot wide. Another ace from Osaka, she's really nailing the wide serve. Osaka holds to love, she's breezing through her service games.

Sept 11, 2020 - 05:58 (IST)

Jennifer Brady (1)6-7, 3-2 *Naomi Osaka (* denotes next server)

Brady gets lucky for the third time with the net! 30-0. Make that 40-0, as she confidently slams a backhand winner down the line. 40-15 now, after an unforced error from Brady. She reprimands herself audibly for making the mistake. And then makes another. 40-30. Lovely work from Brady to hold serve, it's another winner.

Sept 11, 2020 - 05:55 (IST)

Jennifer Brady* (1)6-7, 2-2 Naomi Osaka (* denotes next server)

Osaka relinquishes the first point on her serve. The second one two. That's two errors in a row. 0-30 to Brady. Osaka gets one back with a thunderous overhead. 30-30 now, Brady's hit a backhand wide. 40-30 now, another error from Brady. Deuce, an error from Osaka now. Bit of sloppy play from both parties.

Osaka gets advantage with a forehand winner. And she holds after Brady is a bit slow to get across court.

Sept 11, 2020 - 05:47 (IST)

Jennifer Brady (1)6-7, 2-1 *Naomi Osaka (* denotes next server)

Brady wins first point. And the second, after an error from Osaka. And the third, after a belter of a forehand is too much for Osaka. 40-0. Ace to wrap things up. Love hold

Sept 11, 2020 - 05:45 (IST)

Jennifer Brady* (1)6-7, 1-1 Naomi Osaka (* denotes next server)

Osaka gets the first point with a good serve. She shanks a forehand though, and it's 15-15. Another huge first serve from Osaka. 30-15. Brady completely miscues a shot and it's 40-15. An ace from Osaka, and we're still on serve.

Serena Williams will play Victoria Azarenka in one women's semifinal - a rematch of the 2012 and 2013 US Open finals won by Williams - and Naomi Osaka will face Jennifer Brady in the other.

Williams is closing in on what would be her seventh US Open championship and record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title overall. She has made it to the semifinals in each of her past 11 appearances in New York. Azarenka is a two-time Australian Open champion on a 10-match winning streak and back in a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time in seven years. Williams leads Azarenka 18-4 head-to-head.

Williams, who turns 39 later this month, is coming off two three-set comeback victories in a row and hit 20 aces in her win against Tsvetana Pironkova in the quarterfinals.

Williams was the runner-up at Flushing Meadows each of the past two years; she lost to Osaka in the 2018 final. That was one of Osaka's two Grand Slam titles. Brady, meanwhile, had never been past the fourth at any major tournament until this week.

But she is playing as well as anyone since tennis resumed last month from its hiatus because of the coronavirus, winning the first WTA title of her career at Lexington, Kentucky.

Brady is a 25-year-old from Pennsylvania who helped UCLA win a college championship. She and Osaka have played twice, each winning once by a 6-4, 6-4 score, although Brady's victory came six years ago.

(With inputs from AP)

