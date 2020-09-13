US Open 2020, Women's final highlights: Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka for her third Grand Slam title

04:02 (ist)

Naomi Osaka speaks after the match!

Firstly, I want to congratulate Victoria. I actually don't want to play you in more finals, I didn't really enjoy that. It was a tough match for me. It's really inspiring for me, because I used to watch you playing here. So just have the opportunity to play against you is great. I learnt a lot, so thank you.

I want to thank my team for sticking with me. The beginning of the year wasn't that great. Thank you for believing in me. I want to thank the WTA, the tournament directors, the organisers, the ball staff, the ground crew and the USTA for providing a safe environment. I want to thank all my people at home, my mum, my dad and my sister. I wouldn't be here without them.

I was laying down on the court because I always see people sort of collapse after match point. But I always think to myself, they could injure themselves. So I just wanted to do it safely.

For me, I just thought that it would be very embarrassing to lose this in under an hour. I just have to try as hard as I can, I am stop having a bad attitude.

The point of wearing those masks was to get people talking. For me, I've been inside the bubble, so I don't really know what's going on in the outside world. The more people talk about it the better it is. The most social media, the more retweets - that sounds so lame. You know, just people talking about it.